How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball at No. 11 Ohio State with Preview, Breakdown and TV Channel

The shooting prowess of the Nebraska women's basketball team appeared in big fashion for NU's second-straight win as the Huskers' 11-for-21 showing paved the way for a dominant 89-73 victory over Northwestern.

Britt Prince was the standout among four double-digit scorers for Nebraska, pouring in a game-high 28 points off a pair of three-pointers and a 10-for-15 stat line from the field. The Huskers' star point guard also added six rebounds and six assists. Logan Nissley was the sharpshooter for NU, hitting four treys to finish with 14 points. Amiah Hargrove and Callin Hake each scored 13 points, with Hargrove grabbing 11 rebounds to achieve the game's only double-double.

Snapping their previous three-game skid with back-to-back wins should instill some confidence for this Nebraska team, but the prospect of reinforcements coming in the later stages of the season were shut down when head coach Amy Williams announced that last season's Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts will take a redshirt as she recovers from a torn ACL that will make her miss the entire 2025-2026 campaign. Setting their sights on the final month of the regular season, Nebraska hits the road for a two-game stretch that starts with No. 11 Ohio State.

Here's all you need to know as NU takes on the Buckeyes Sunday night in Columbus.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (16-5, 5-5 B1G) at No. 11 Ohio State (19-3, 8-2 B1G)

Nebraska (16-5, 5-5 B1G) at No. 11 Ohio State (19-3, 8-2 B1G) When: Sunday, February 1

Sunday, February 1 Where: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio Time: 5 p.m. CST

5 p.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff has the Buckeyes near the top of the Big Ten despite heavy losses over the offseason. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 11 Ohio State Scout

Head Coach

Kevin McGuff | 13th season at Ohio State; 24th as HC

242-112 (.684) at OSU; 497-211 (.702) Career Record

14x NCAA Tournament Apps., 2x Elite Eights, 3x Sweet 16s

4x B1G Regular Season Title, 1x B1G Tournament, 4x Atlantic 10 Regular Season, 3x Atlantic 10 Tournament

1x B1G Coach OTY (2024)

Previous head coach at Washington and Xavier

Previous assistant at Notre Dame and Miami (Ohio)

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 26-7 (13-5 B1G, T-3rd)

26-7 (13-5 B1G, T-3rd) All-American : 1x Honorable Mention

: 1x Honorable Mention B1G Major Awards: Freshman of the Year

Freshman of the Year All-B1G: 2x First Team, 1x Honorable Mention, 1x All-Defensive, 1x All-Freshman

All-Time Series

Ohio State leads 15-9

Jan. 26, 2025, last matchup, 72-66 OSU

Last season's Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Ohio State guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) scores over 22 points per game for OSU. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Returners

Jaloni Cambridge | G | Soph. | Named last season's Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the 5-foot-7 guard leads Ohio State and ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring with 22.2 PPG and dishes out a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest.

Chance Gray | G | Sr. | Returning starter from last season who ranks second on the Buckeyes with 13.6 PPG and leads the team with 44 made three-pointers.

Ava Watson | G | Soph. | Has been a key reserve in her first two college seasons, but has improved her scoring input from five to seven points per game.

Kennedy Cambridge | G | R-Jr. | From reserve to starter, the fourth-year junior averages 8.5 PPG and 4.2 RPG in her first season as one of the starting five for OSU.

Elsa Lemmilã | C | Soph. | Finnish center who has started in 13 of her 21 appearances this season, while scoring 8.5 points per game and ranks second on the Buckeyes by grabbing over six rebounds.

Key Departures

Cotie McMahon | F | Transfer | An All-American Honorable Mention and unanimous All-Big Ten First Team pick last season for OSU, the Ohio native transferred to Ole Miss over the offseason, where she's averaging over 19 PPG for the No. 17 Rebels.

Taylor Thierry | G/F | Graduated | A solid contributor with over 10 points and five rebounds per game last season, Thierry was one of the best defensive players in the country, making the Big Ten All-Defensive Team in her final season.

Ajae Petty | F | Graduated | The 6-foot-3 post scored 9.4 points per game and grabbed a team-leading 7.2 rebounds as a starter.

Madison Greene | G | Graduated | Played the role of a depth guard in her final college season, dropping in over four points per game in over 18 minutes.

Eboni Walker | F | Graduated | Rounded out the 10-person rotation for Ohio State last season, but was last on the team in both minutes (11.6) and points (2.3) per game.

Cotie McMahon (32) transferred to Ole Miss after being an All-Big Ten First Team pick at Ohio State last season. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Kylee Kitts | G/F | R-Fr. | A former top-25 recruit who reclassified to the 2024 class, Kitts leads the team in rebounding (7.1 RPG) and is third with over nine points per game after redshirting at Florida last season.

T'yana Todd | G | Sr. | Transfer from Boston College, where she led the Golden Eagles in scoring (13.7 PPG), but now only averages 5.4 PPG as a part-time starter.

Bryn Martin | G | Fr. | A high school recruit from Ohio, the true freshman has scored 4.5 points per game while appearing in all 22 games this season.

Outlook

Leading Ohio State to a pair of Big Ten regular-season championships in the last four years, head coach Kevin McGuff has the Buckeyes in a similar position entering the final month before postseason action begins.

That's impressive considering the amount of turnover and talent that departed Columbus at the conclusion of last season when OSU fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In one of the highest profile transfers of the offseason, All-American Honorable Mention and All-Big Ten First Team selection Cotie McMahon made her to the SEC and Ole Miss after leading the Buckeyes with 16.5 points per game. Plus, defensive stalwart Taylor Theirry (10.2 PPG) and rebounding leader Ajae Petty (9.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG) each graduated, marking three departing starters.

But McGuff felt bullish in building around the 2024-2025 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Jaloni Cambridge, and it has paid off. The Nashville native took the reins from McMahon and has excelled, transforming into one of the country's best players. She's second in the Big Ten with 22.2 points per game, as well as leading the team in both assists (4.4 per game) and free throws made (88). Returning starter Chance Gray remains as the sharpshooter for Ohio State as she leads the team with 44 made treys and averages over 13 points per game. A reserve last season that barely scored five points a contest, fourth-year junior Kennedy Cambridge has added over eight points and four rebounds as a first-time starter this season. Finnish center Elsa Lemmilã has grown from her freshman season to equal Cambridge with 8.5 points per game and is second on the team with 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Once reclassifying to the 2024 class, Ohio State forward Kylee Kitts (1) transferred to OSU after redshirting at Florida, | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Limited in his acquisitions through the portal this last offseason, McGuff's biggest addition has been Kylee Kitts. Combining untapped potential with remaining years of eligibility, the 6-foot-4 hybrid guard ranks third on the team with 9.3 points and leads all Buckeyes with 7.1 rebounds per game. She reclassified to the 2024 class and used her redshirt year at Florida before transferring to Columbus. McGuff also grabbed Boston College leading scorer T'yana Todd, but she's now a reserve for OSU and has been adding just over five points a game.

Relying on the development of in-house replacements and just a few modest additions through the transfer portal, Ohio State remains competitive in a constant meat grinder that is the Big Ten. With losses only to No. 1 UConn (100-68), No. 4 UCLA (82-75) and No. 10 Iowa (91-70), OSU may not have what it takes to reach the Final Four, but they're certainly a team capable of reaching the Elite Eight. Given that it's a road game and NU's struggles away from Pinnacle Bank Arena (1-3), give me the Buckeyes in this one.

