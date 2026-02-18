How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Oregon with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

Despite a rare Monday morning tipoff, the Nebraska women’s basketball team couldn’t shake its recent struggles. The Huskers fell behind by 12 in the opening quarter against No. 15 Iowa and never fully recovered, dropping their fifth straight game in an 80-67 loss to the Hawkeyes.

Star point guard Britt Prince led NU with 13 points while Eliza Maupin added 11 points and a team-leading six rebounds. Plus, Amiah Hargrove chipped in 10 points in a game that saw Nebraska shoot 46.6% from the field, but failed to get anything going from beyond the arc with a 4-for-19 showing from three-point land.

With time running out, the Huskers are desperate for a victory as they chase an NCAA Tournament bid. Even with a strong NET ranking at No. 25 despite losing eight of their last 10 games, the Huskers are still in a position to land in the field. However, with a 0-9 mark in Quad 1 games and a non-conference strength of schedule ranking of No. 230, there's not a lot of room for error. Coincidentally, the last team to miss the NCAA Tournament with a NET ranking as high as Nebraska was Oregon in 2022-23, who happens to be NU's opponent Thursday night.

Here's all you need to know as Nebraska visits Eugene looking to end its five-game losing streak.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (16-10, 5-10 B1G) at Oregon (18-9, 6-8 B1G)

Nebraska (16-10, 5-10 B1G) at Oregon (18-9, 6-8 B1G) When: Thursday, February 19

Thursday, February 19 Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore.

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore. Time: 8 p.m. CST

8 p.m. CST Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves has the Ducks on pace for 20 wins and their second-straight NCAA Tournament. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Scout

Head Coach

Kelly Graves | 12th season at Oregon; 29th as HC

259-132 (.662) at Oregon; 641-294 (.686) Career Record

14x NCAA Tournament Apps., 1x Final Four, 3x Elite Eight, 3x Sweet 16

3x Pac-12 regular season, 2x Pac-12 tournament, 10x WCC regular season, 7x WCC tournament

8x WCC Coach OTY, 2x Pac-12 Coach OTY

Previous head coach at Gonzaga, Saint Mary's and Big Bend CC

Previous assistant at Saint Mary's, Portland and New Mexico

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 20-12 (10-8 B1G, T-8th)

20-12 (10-8 B1G, T-8th) Finish: L, 59-53 to No. 7 Duke in NCAA Tournament Round of 32

L, 59-53 to No. 7 Duke in NCAA Tournament Round of 32 All-B1G: 1x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Series is tied 1-1

Feb. 19, 2025, last matchup, 94-90 Nebraska

Oregon guard Katie Fiso has transformed into the Duck's leading scorer after seeing limited action as a freshman last year. | Alec Dietz/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Returners

Katie Fiso | G | Soph. | Former No. 31 overall recruit that saw action in 25 games as a true freshman before exploding as a sophomore to lead the Ducks in scoring with over 14 points per game and dishing out nearly seven assists per contest.

Elisa Mevius | G | Sr. | Entered the season as Oregon's top returning scorer, but was lost for the season after only two games due to a knee injury.

Amina Muhammad | F | Sr. | Returning 6-foot-4 forward who saw her role and production deplete after being moved to a bench role after starting in 24 of her 32 appearances last season.

Ehis Etute | F | Soph. | Was a limited producer as a true freshman, but has grown to score 10.7 points and grab 8.3 rebounds per game in a breakout sophomore campaign.

Sofia Bell | G | Jr. | Contributed 3.8 PPG as a sophomore last year, but has now grabbed a spot in the starting lineup with over seven points per game as a junior.

Sarah Rambus | F | Jr. | Another upperclassman who took a step over the offseason to average over seven points per game as a part-time starter.

Ari Long | G | Jr. | The former Washington transfer has locked down a spot in the starting lineup while scoring seven points and grabbing over three rebounds per game as a junior.

Key Departures

Deja Kelly | G | Graduated | Named Big Ten Honorable Mention in her final college season after leading the Ducks with 12.2 points and over three assists per game.

Peyton Scott | G | Graduated | Another standout, veteran guard who reached double figures with 10 points per game.

Nani Falatea | G | Graduated | Former BYU transfer that added eight points per game while playing primarily as a reserve with only 12 starts in 32 games played.

Phillipina Kyei | C | Graduated | Oregon's starting center from last season, who averaged over seven points and rebounds per game in her final year.

Alexis Whitfield | F | Graduated | Veteran forward who scored over four points per game while seeing 13 minutes of game action in 31 contests in her final season.

Former Oregon guard Deja Kelly (25) led the team in scoring as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for the Ducks last season. | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Mia Jacobs | F | Sr. | Transfer from Fresno State, where she was all-Mountain West First Team after scoring 18 points and 10 rebounds per game in 2024-2025; now ranks second on Oregon with 13.7 points per game while hitting a team-high 55 three-pointers.

Avary Cain | G | Soph. | Depth piece on a UCLA team that reached the Final Four last year and transferred to Eugene, where she's seeing 14 minutes per game as a key reserve for the Ducks.

Astera Tuhina | G | Sr. | Another key bench player and native from Kosovo who transferred from Washington State, where she started in 68 of her 96 career appearances.

Outlook

After winning 95 games in a three-year stretch that went from 2017 to 2019, which included an NCAA Final Four and Elite Eight, head coach Kelly Graves and the Oregon women's basketball program took over five seasons to replicate the same amount of wins, highlighting the struggles since that stretch and saying goodbye to women's college basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu.

After missing the NCAA Tournament for two consecutive seasons (2022-23, 2023-24), the Ducks are on pace for their second-straight March Madness as they close in on 20 wins, despite not having a winning record in Big Ten play. Oregon didn't have a transformational offseason like some of their conference counterparts, opting for their internal development after seeing All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Deja Kelly and the team's top four leading scorers all depart the program. Plus, leading Elisa Mevius was knocked out for the season with a knee injury only two games into the new campaign.

Oregon forward Mia Jacobs scores 13.7 points per game after being first team all-conference at Fresno State last year. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's made the difference is the heavy contributions from a talented sophomore duo. Ranked as the No. 31 overall recruit going into college, Katie Fiso saw limited action despite appearing in 25 games as a true freshman. She took a massive step over the offseason and now leads Oregon in scoring (14.2) and assists (184) despite taking only 33 three-point attempts and committing a team-high 103 turnovers. She's supported by six-foot forward Ehis Etute, who took a similar jump to average over 10 points and eight rebounds per game. Add in the junior trio of Sofia Bell (7.4 PPG), Sarah Rambus (7.3) and Ari Long (7.0), plus All-Mountain West First Team transfer Mia Jacobs from Fresno State (13.7), and the Ducks have a roster with depth and a high floor.

Despite what is a very solid 18-9 record and a NET ranking of 23, Oregon doesn't have many standout stats when you compare them throughout the conference. The biggest one is steals per game, which has the Ducks ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten with 11 per contest, but they also tend to give the ball away at a high rate with 15.5 per game — sixth-highest in the conference. This appears to be a close matchup on paper, which hurts Nebraska being on the road. With an 11-4 overall record at Matthew Knight Arena, I'm unfortunately going with Oregon to snap its own two-game losing streak and extend Nebraskas.

