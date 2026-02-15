How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. No. 15 Iowa with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

It has not been a friendly last month for the Nebraska women's basketball team.

Trudging through the gauntlet of Big Ten play, the Huskers have dropped seven of their last nine games, including four straight to knock Nebraska down to bubble territory in the final stretch of the regular season. The latest defeat came at the hands of Minnesota, which is striding to its first NCAA Tournament berth in years.

Despite a 19-point deficit at halftime, the Huskers rallied in the third quarter to cut the Golden Gopher lead to just six, but Minnesota leveraged its 52% field goal percentage to run away from NU in an 84-67 victory on Thursday night. Britt Prince led Nebraska with 15 points alongside a team-leading seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jessica Petrie hit four three-pointers to highlight her 14 points while Amiah Hargrove (13) and Logan Nissley (12) also reached double figures.

With their backs against the wall and their NCAA Tournament hopes dwindling with every loss, the Huskers host Iowa for a President's Day rivalry showdown. Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (16-9, 5-9 B1G) at No. 15 Iowa (19-5, 10-3 B1G)

Monday, February 16

Monday, February 16 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. Time : 11 a.m. CST

: 11 a.m. CST Watch: FOX

FOX Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen has the Hawkeyes battling for second place in the Big Ten standings as the regular season winds down. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 15 Iowa Scout

Head Coach

Jan Jensen | 2nd season at Iowa and as HC

42-16 (.724) at Iowa & Career Record

WBCA Assistant Coach OTY, Maggie Dixon Award

Previous assistant at Iowa and Drake.

2024-2025 Record & Awards

23-11 (10-8 B1G, T-8th)

All-B1G: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Iowa leads 26-17

Jan. 1, 2026, last matchup, 86-76 Iowa

Iowa center Ava Heiden (5) has taken the reins as the Hawkeyes star player by scoring over 16 points per contest as a sophomore. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Returners

Hannah Stuelke | F | Sr. | Returning All-Big Ten Second Teamer who's improved her production to 14.0 PPG and 8.9 RPG in her senior season.

Taylor McCabe | G | Sr. | Fremont native who was a part-time starter and Iowa's sharpshooter, but was knocked out for the season with an injury.

Kylie Feuerbach | G | Gr. | Sixth-year graduate student who started all 34 games last season, and adds over five points per game in starting 20 of her 21 appearances.

Ava Heiden | C | Soph. | 6-foot-4 center that's transformed into the Hawkeyes' star player in only her second season by averaging a team-high 16.4 PPG and 7.2 RPG.

Taylor Stremlow | G | Soph. | Another player that developed over the offseason, the Wisconsin native has improved to average 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a part-time starter.

Key Departures

Lucy Olsen | G | Graduated | Iowa's leading scorer with 17.9 PPG, who earned her unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honors in her lone season as a Hawkeye.

Addison O'Grady | F/C | Graduated | Veteran post that put up 9.3 points per game (3rd on team) as a part-time starter for Iowa last season.

Sydney Affolter | G | Graduated | Starting guard that averaged 8.5 points per game and led Iowa with 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Aaliyah Guyton | G | Transfer | Made her way to in-conference foe Illinois over the offseason after recording 4.7 points per game off the bench as a true freshman last year in Iowa City.

Washington Mystics guard Lucy Olsen (33) poured in nearly 18 points per game last season at Iowa before turning pro. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Chazadi 'Chit-Chat' Wright | G | Soph. | Has started in all of her 21 appearances with 13.4 PPG after spending her true freshman season at Georgia Tech.

Emely Rodriguez | G/F | Soph. | UCF transfer that's only appeared in six games this season.

Layla Hays | C | Fr. | 6-foot-5 freshman center who's scoring over four points per game and grabbing over two rebounds as a reserve off the bench.

Addison Deal | G | Fr. | Top-20 prospect that's scoring six points off the bench in all 24 games.

Journey Houston | G | Fr. | Iowa native who's provided important minutes off the bench by adding 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Outlook

While not likely to chase down UCLA for the Big Ten regular season crown, Iowa has looked quite comfortable as one of the conference's top teams and is right in the thick of the battle for second place alongside Michigan, Ohio State and Minnesota.

Nebraska caught Iowa at the wrong time in their first encounter on New Year's Day when the Hawkeyes took down the Huskers 86-76. That win was part of Iowa's eight-game winning streak, which nearly lasted the entire month of January, but an 81-69 loss to USC on Jan. 29 snapped the momentum. The Hawkeyes fell into a rut after that, dropping three games in a row. Allbeit to some of the Big Ten's best, including No. 2 Bruins and Golden Gophers. Iowa got back on the right side of the scoreboard earlier this week in a 65-56 victory over No. 25 Washington.

Iowa's Taylor McCabe (2) suffered a torn ACL against No. 12 Ohio State on Jan. 25 and will be out for the rest of the season. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Statistically, there isn't much that separates Nebraska and Iowa. However, the Hawkeyes excel in a few key categories.

Leaning on star sophomore and center Ava Heiden, Iowa ranks second in field goal percentage (48.6%) and second in defensive rebounding (28.7), which limits second-chance opportunities for their opponents. They also do a great job of passing and distribution, being one of only two teams to average more than 20 assists per game. Four different Hawkeyes have 60 or more assists, while seven have at least 39 helpers on the season.

Unfortunately for Iowa, Fremont native Taylor McCabe won't be a factor after she tore her ACL after a win over No. 12 Ohio State on Jan. 25, which happened to be the final victory of the Hawkeyes' eight-game winning streak.

Monday presents a unique opportunity for Nebraska, which will take advantage of the holiday by tipping off at 11 a.m. CST in front of a massive national audience on FOX. A break from the conventional schedule might be exactly what the Huskers need, and for that reason, I’m picking Nebraska to snap its skid and get back in the win column.

