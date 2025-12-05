How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball at Penn State with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
There doesn't appear to be a sophomore slump for Nebraska star point guard Britt Prince, and the Husker women's basketball team is reaping the benefits.
Behind Prince's team-high 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, five assists, and four rebounds, NU moved to 8-0 on the year with a 92-53 blowout win over Bradley, and are one win away from setting a school record for most consecutive games with 80 or more points scored. Jessica Petrie provided ample support with her seventh double-digit scoring game in the eight contests this season, putting up her first double-double of the year with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Ranked 10th nationally in scoring (89.4 PPG) and setting at No. 11 overall in the NET rankings, Nebraska is thriving in the 10th season of head coach Amy Williams, who also appears to have hit her recruiting stride in recent months. Plus, the Nebraska basketball programs are one of only five schools in Division I with both their men's and women's teams unbeaten at this point in the season, but that will be put to the test as the Huskers take a brief pause from non-conference action and start Big Ten play with a road trip to State College.
Here's all you need to know as Nebraska takes on Penn State to open up conference play.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (8-0, 0-0 B1G) at Penn State (6-1, 0-0 B1G)
- When: Saturday, December 6
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pennsylvania
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Penn State Scout
Head Coach
- Carolyn Kieger | 7th season at Penn State; 12th as HC.
- 79-106 (.427) at PSU; 188-189 (.499) Career Record.
- 3x NCAA Tournament Apps., WBIT Final Four.
- 1x BIG EAST Tournament & Regular Season title.
- 1x BIG EAST Co-Coach OTY.
- Previous head coach at Marquette.
- Previous assistant at Miami and Marquette.
2024 Finish
L, 70-75 at Rutgers; Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
10-19 (1-17 B1G, 18th) | No all-conference awards.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 12-9 (Jan. 5, 2025, last matchup, 72-61 NU)
Key Returners
- Grace Merkle | C | R-Jr. | Former transfer that averaged over 15 points and eight rebounds per game in her first Big Ten season last year; has exploded for 23 points and nine rebounds per contest through seven games in 2025.
- Moriah Murray | G | R-Jr. | Returning sharpshooter that has a 48.9% mark from three so far this season, going 23-for-47.
Key Departures
- Gabby Elliot | G | Graduated | One of three double-digit scorers (13.6 PPG) for PSU last season in her final college campaign.
- Alli Campbell | G | Graduated | Former Notre Dame transfer who provided eight points and four rebounds per game in 26 games, starting in 23.
- Jayla Oden | G | Graduated | Veteran guard that netted nearly eight points a game and was one of three players with more than 70 assists.
- Grace Hall | F | Transfer | Former top-100 recruit that transferred to SMU after starting in 15 of her 29 appearances at PSU in 2024-25.
- Talayah Walker | G | Transfer | Now at Georgia Tech despite appearing in 29 contests last year for PSU with 5.6 PPG and 3.3 RPG.
- Tamera Johnson | F | Graduated | Reserve forward and Louisiana transfer who appeared in 28 games with three starts.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Kiyomi McMiller | G | Soph. | All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year at Rutgers (18.7 PPG) before transferring to PSU, where she's averaging 19.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
- Tèa Clèante | G | Fr. | True freshman from France that's putting up 11.3 points per game in her first college season after winning two gold medals at the 2024 European Basketball Championships.
- Viktoria Ranisavlijevic | G | Fr. | Another international recruit, the Switzerland native has started in four of seven games this year, adding seven points a game.
- Rachael Okokoh | F | Fr. | 6-foot-4 reserve forward that provides height off the bench for the Nittany Lions.
- Vitória Santana | G | Sr. | Brazilian guard that spent her first three seasons at Eastern Arizona before transferring to Penn State, where she's seeing 15 minutes per game off the bench.
- Amiya Evans | F | Sr. | Georgia transfer who has started in two of her first seven games as a Nittany Lion.
Outlook
After helping Penn State improve in total wins for five-straight seasons — capped by a WBIT Semifinals finish in 2023-2024, the bottom fell out for the Nittany Lions and head coach Carolyn Kieger last season, collapsing from 22 wins to 10 and ranking last in the Big Ten with a 1-17 conference record.
As a result, the former Marquette player and head coach went to work on reshaping her roster throughout the offseason. Despite a horrid season, Kieger helped evaluate and develop two pillars that have formed the foundation of this year's squad in center Grace Merkle and guard Moriah Murray. A former All-ASUN transfer, Merkle has exploded to become one of the Big Ten's top performers by averaging 23 points (2nd in B1G) and nearly nine rebounds per game so far this year. She's aided by Murray, who's once again averaging double figures and has improved her stroke from three-point land, owning a 48.9% mark (23-for-47).
In one of the biggest transfers of the women's college basketball offseason, star guard Kiyomi McMiller made her way from Rutgers — where she was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention — to Happy Valley. The former five-star recruit and No. 22 overall recruit (espnW) has been a huge difference maker with 19.6 points and 6.1 rebounds through seven games. Kieger also hit in recruiting, taking in France native Tèa Clèante, who rounds out the four double-digit scorers for PSU with 11.3 PPG. Plus, Swiss guard and freshman Viktoria Ranisavlijevic has added seven points a contest off the bench.
Let's not forget 6-foot-5 senior forward two-sport star and former Husker Maggie Mendelson who will join the team after the Nittany Lions finish their volleyball season. The Utah native will become the first two-sport athlete for Penn State since Mac Hippenhammer in 2018-19. She did the same for Nebraska in the 2022-2023 sports season, but held off on basketball for her sophomore and junior campaigns to focus on volleyball.
Sitting at 6-1, Penn State's only setback came against Princeton — who's receiving votes in AP Poll — in the first of two games at the Battle 4 Atlantis event on Nov. 22. With an 86.0 points per game average, this is a much improved Nittany Lions squad who know how to score as they sit third in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (51.9%) with Nebraska just ahead at 54%, which is first. Despite the fireworks that we'll likely see, the team that can get the coupleof key stops will win this one, and I think that favors Nebraska. Give me the Huskers to remain unbeaten and win a highly entertaining shootout against Penn State.
