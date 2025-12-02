How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. Bradley with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The Nebraska women's basketball team capped off a remarkable month for the Husker basketball programs in the month of November.
Star point guard Britt Prince continued her ascension with a 30-point breakout to lead all scorers in what ended with a 91-82 Nebraska win over Virginia to win the Emerald Coast Classic right before Thanksgiving. Fellow sophomore Amiah Hargrove chipped in 17 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds while Jessica Petrie, Hailey Weaver, and Callin Hake all added 11 as the five contributed 80 of NU's 91 total points, which came against the nation's No. 1 scoring defense.
In a shootout that saw both teams make over 50% from the field, the Huskers outlasted a Cavaliers' comeback in the fourth quarter to stay undefeated as they enter the final stretch of non-conference play. Now, the Huskers return home to host their final three non-conference opponents, with a road trip to Penn State sandwiched between.
Here's all you need to know as Nebraska hosts Bradley Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (7-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Bradley (4-3, 0-0 MVC)
- When: Wednesday, December 3.
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Bradley Scout
Head Coach
Kate Popovec-Goss | 4th season at Bradley & as HC | 28-76 (.269) at Bradley & Career Record | Previous assistant at Northwestern.
2024 Finish
L, 50-86 to Murray State in MVC Tournament.
2024 Record & Awards
7-13 (14-19 MVC, 9th) | All-MVC: 1x Third Team, 1x Newcomer Team, 1x All-Freshman.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 1-0 (Dec. 3, 1997, last matchup, 80-66 NU)
Key Returners
- Kaylen Nelson | G/F | Gr. | Has grown from the team's second-leading scorer last season (8.3 PPG) to the Braves' top scoring option by pouring in over 20 points per game through seven games.
- Tamia Perryman | G/F | Gr. | Averaged over eight points per game last season as a top reserve and has taken up a similar role this year, but her average has dropped to five points a game.
- Claire McDougall | G/F | Jr. | Part-time starter that's one of three players averaging more than 10 points a game while grabbing seven rebounds every contest.
- Ellie McDermid | F | Soph. | Pacing near her freshman season numbers with six points and six rebounds per game.
- Amy O'Hara | F | Sr. | Started in 22 of 28 games last season and made the first two starts of 2025-2026, but has not since November 20.
Key Departures
- Soleil Barnes | G | Graduated | Bradley's leading scorer last season who was named to the All-MVC Third Team and a member of the conference's All-Newcomer team.
- Ruba Abo Hashesh | G | Graduated | Iowa Western CC transfer who started 26 of 33 games in her final season of college basketball while ranking second on the team with 64 assists.
Impact Newcomers/Transfers
- Maya Foz | G | Fr. | Canadian guard that's putting up 12.7 points per game as a first-year starter as a true freshman.
- Mya Wardle | G | Soph. | Chipped in 1.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game as a freshman at Eastern Kentucky before coming to Bradley, where she's upped that points average to 6.7 as a starter in all seven games for the Braves.
- Kali Fortson | F | Fr. | Another true freshman who's adding six points off the bench in over 14 minutes per game.
Outlook
Bradley and women's basketball head coach Kate Popovec-Goss appear to have the ingredients to have their most successful season under the fourth-year head coach. Growing from six to 14 wins from year two to year three, the Braves return five of the seven players who made starts last season.
The biggest departures came in the form of Toledo transfer Soleil Barnes, who earned a spot on the All-MVC Third and Newcomer team with 15.5 PPG and over 70 made three pointers. Fellow guard Ruba Abo Hashesh also graduated after starting in 26 of 33 contests while ranking second on the Braves with 64 assists.
Hybrid guard and forward Kaylen Nelson has been the biggest development for Bradley. the former Old Dominion transfer and Oklahoma native averaged eight points a game last season while starting in 31 of 33 games, but has emerged as one of the MVC's most lethal scorers with a 20.6 points average through seven contests. Claire McDougall (10.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG), Amy O'Hara (8.0 PPG), Mya Wardle (6.7 PPG), Ellie McDermid (6.4 PPG) and Tamia Perryman (5.1 PPG) also return after gaining key experience last season.
The Braves have also relied on a pair of key true freshman, including Canadian guard Maya Foz — who's pouring in over 12 points per game — as well as bench contributor Kali Fortson who's adding 6.1 PPG and 4.4 RPG.
Despite a solid mixture of returning playmakers and two impact freshman, the Braves didn't make the top four in the MVC preseason poll. A narrow 73-66 defeat to Missouri in the Fort Myers Tip-Off showcased that this group can push a major conference roster, but I don't think that will show against the Huskers. Give me NU in another big victory to send them to Happy Valley undefeated to stat conference play against Penn State.
