Nebraska Women's Basketball Stays Perfect, Runs Away from Bradley

LINCOLN—Nebraska women's basketball is still undefeated.

The Huskers ran away from the Bradley Braves Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 92-53. NU is now 8-0 while BU falls to 4-4.

Nebraska took a beat to control the game. The Huskers shot 58.8% in the opening period but tallied four turnovers, helping the Braves keep the game in single digits.

In the second quarter, the Big Red broke the game wide open. An 11-0 run pushed the difference to 17 points. NU would push the difference to 20 points by halftime, 30 points in the third quarter, and finish just shy of 40 points by the end of the game.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams was proud of the assists-to-made baskets and rebounding margin in the game. The Huskers made 37 shots on 26 assists and outrebounded the Braves 48-25.

"Thrilled we were able to take care of those two things and come out with a good win," Williams said after the game.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Bradley was without starter Claire McDougall for most of the game. Averaging 10.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, McDougall chased a ball out of bounds and collided with a photographer. She would leave the game with a leg injury and not return.

The Braves also briefly had another starter out of the game. Ellie McDermid rolled her ankle midway through the first quarter. She would also go to the locker room but returned a couple of minutes later, eventually playing 24 minutes.

There weren't any new injuries for Nebraska, who is still waiting on the return of Natalie Potts.

Nebraska guard Logan Nissley | Nebraska Athletics

Logan Nissley is still working her way back from missing time earlier in the season, but she put up 10 points in 17 minutes off the bench. She also had seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

"I thought Logan's stat line was amazing," Williams said. "She's still working into everything. But for her to come out there and to have a—10 points, seven assists, no turnovers, and five rebounds. Just all areas that you can kind of impact the game."

Britt Prince led all scorers with 17 points. The sophomore added five assists and four rebounds. Jessica Petrie had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Callin Hake pitched in a well-rounded seven points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Nebraska shot 56.1% for the game, making just 6-of-21 three pointers. Bradley made 32.8% of their shots, including 7-of-31 from deep.

Nebraska forward Jessica Petrie and guard Callin Hake | Nebraska Athletics

This is just the second time in program history that Nebraska has scored at least 80 in eight straight games. The 987-88 Big Eight Champion Huskers had a similar stretch, going 7-1. This year's group is 8-0.

This is the first time ever that both Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams have started the same season 8-0. The last time both teams began the same season 7-0 was in 1992-93.

The Husker women will look to stay unblemished with a Big Ten Conference opponent this weekend. The league opener is at Penn State on Saturday. Tip from State College is slated for noon CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Box score

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 at Penn State 12 p.m. B1G+

Dec. 9 vs. Omaha 7 p.m. B1G+

Dec. 14 Illinois State B1G+

Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+

Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.