How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball in the Emerald Coast Classic with Previews, Breakdowns, Streaming
Summit League opponents failed to challenge the Nebraska women's basketball team, as the Huskers steamrolled Oral Roberts Wednesday night in Lincoln, keeping NU undefeated as they head down to Florida for a non-conference tournament.
Star point guard Britt Prince exploded for a career-high 30 points against the Golden Eagles in what was a 103-58 blowout win over ORU. Graduated forward Eliza Maupin added a season-high 17 points while Jessica Petrie joined her teammates in double figures with 10 points. The Huskers shot over 50% from the field and hit nine three-pointers while the defense forced 18 Golden Eagle turnovers.
Now in their final games of November, the Huskers head down to Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic, where they expect to be one of the favorites to win their lone non-conference tournament of the season. Here's all you need to know.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (5-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (3-2, 0-0 Horizon League)
- When: Monday, November 24
- Where: Raider Arena, Niceville, Florida.
- Time: 5 p.m. CST
- Watch: FloHoops
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 1
Purdue Fort Wayne Scout
Head Coach
Maria Marchesano | 5th season at PFW; 9th as HC | 74-64 (.536) at PFW; 135-118 (.534) Career Record | 1x NCAA Tournament | 1x NEC Regular Season & Tournament Title | 1x B1G Title (2024) | 1x Horizon League Coach OTY, 1x NEC Coach OTY, 1x Division II Independent Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Mount St. Mary's, Walsh and Urbana | Previous assistant at Iupui and Manchester.
2024 Finish
L, 65-76 to Cleveland State in WNIT Great 8.
2024 Record & Awards
27-9 (18-2 Horizon League, 2nd) | Horizon League Coach, Newcomer and Sixth Player | All-Horizon League: 1x First Team, 2x Second Team.
All-Time Series
First-ever meeting.
Key Returners
- Jordan Reid | F | Gr. | Named last season's Horizon League Sixth Player of the Year and now averages 12.8 PPG as a starter in her final college season.
- Ella Riggs | G | R-Jr. | Averaging 6.4 points per game off the bench in five games after appearing in 14 games last season.
Key Departures
- Lauren Ross | G | Graduated | The Mastodons' leading scorer (15.2 PPG) and lone PFW player to be named to the All-Horizon League First Team and Newcomer of the Year.
- Amellia Bromenschenkel | G | Graduated | Led the team in rebounds per game (5.2) while slotting behind Ross in scoring with 11.4 points per contest.
- Sydney Freeman | G | Graduated | The last of three players to average double-digit scoring (10.9 PPG) while shooting 35.3% from three-point land; joined Bromenschenkel on the All-HL Second Team.
- Jazzlyn Linbo | F | Graduated | Was the tallest player on Purdue Fort Wayne last season and averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Audra Emmerson | G | Graduated | Started in all 36 games last season for PFW, scoring over eight points per game.
- Renna Schwieterman | F | Transfer | Now at the University of Saint Francis after adding 5.7 PPG off the bench for PFW last year.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Alana Nelson | F | Gr. | Transfer from NAIA's Spring Arbor, where she was a second-team All-American last season and now leads the Mastodons in scoring with 13.6 PPG.
- Lili Krasovec | F | Jr. | 6-foot-3 post from Boston College with 11 PPG and 4.6 RPG after seeing a depleted role last season for the Eagles.
- Rylee Bess | G | Fr. | True freshman who's scoring seven points per game and is tied for the team high for nine three-pointers made in five games.
- Nika Lokica | G | Gr. | Starting guard for PFW that's adding 4.2 PPG and 3.2 RPG after transferring from Idaho State.
- Lauren Lee | G | Gr. | Transfer from Campbellsville, where she was a back-to-back NAIA First Team All-American, including 17 points per game last season.
Outlook
Purdue Fort Wayne enjoyed a breakout season in the fourth season of head coach Maria Marchesano, leading the Mastodons to a Horizon League runner-up finish in both the regular season and tournament. PFW made a deep run in the Women's National Invitational Tournament with an eventual loss to conference foe Cleveland State in the Great 8.
Unfortunately for Marchesano and the program, they saw a massive exodus of graduates over the offseason, which included five of the six leading scorers. Lauren Ross was named the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year and first team all-conference after averaging 15.2 points per game with a 47.6% mark from beyond the arc. All-Horizon League Second Team members Amellia Bromenschenkel (11.4 PPG) and Sydney Freeman (10.9) also exhausted their eligibility. That also extends to Jazzlyn Linbo Audra Emmerson, who both contributed over eight points per game.
Jordan Reid was the HL Sixth Player of the Year last season and returned as the only proven player for PFW this season. She's excelled after moving into the starting lineup, chipping in 12.8 PPG for second on the Mastodons while leading the team with seven rebounds per game.
That forced Marchesano to invest in the transfer portal, which resulted in leading scorer Alana Nelson (13.6 PPG), who was a NAIA second team All-American. An NAIA First Team All-American for the last two seasons, Lauren Lee joined Nelson as a transfer moving up, but her scoring touch has failed to translate through five games with a 2.4 average. Lili Krasovec, a 6-foot-3 forward transfer from Boston College, has become a difference maker with 11 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. True freshman guard Rylee Bess has turned into a scoring threat for the Mastodons, adding seven points per game off the bench while leading the team with nine three-pointers.
It's a transition year for PFW after a massive changeover in the offseason, but the Mastodons should still be competitive in the Horizon League after being voted to finish fifth. As far as their game with the Huskers, it's a lopsided matchup on paper, so I'd expect another big win for NU.
Game 2
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (5-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Virginia/Northwestern St. Winner or Loser
- When: Tuesday, November 25
- Where: Raider Arena, Niceville, Florida.
- Time: 5 or 7:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: FloHoops
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Virginia Scout
Record
4-1 (0-0 ACC)
Wins: Morgan State, Bucknell, Radford and Longwood
Losses: UMBC
Head Coach
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton | 4th season at Virginia; 7th as HC | 52-47 (.525) at UV; 126-62 (.670) Career Record | 2x NCAA Tournament App. | 2x MVC Regular-Season Titles | 2x MVC Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Missouri State | Previous assistant at Michigan State, Old Dominion, VCU and Indiana.
Projected Lineup
- Kymora Johnson | G | Jr. | 16.6 PPG, 5.8 APG, 4.2 RPG | Returning Starter
- Tabitha Amanze | F | Sr. | 10.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9 Blks | Princeton Transfer
- Paris Clark | G | Sr. | 10.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 8 Stls | Returning Starter
- Romi Levy | G | Gr. | 8.6 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.2 APG | USF Transfer
- Jillian Brown | G | Gr. | 3.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 5 Stls | Injured for all of last season
Northwestern State
Record
3-2 (0-0 Southland)
Wins: Wichita State, Ecclesia College, Arkansas Baptist
Losses: Nebraska, Kansas
Head Coach
Anna Nimz | 6th season at Northwestern State & Division I HC Career | 54-88 (.380) at NSU & Career Record | Previous head coach at Kilgore College and Labette CC | Previous assistant at UTRGV.
Projected Lineup
- Vernell Atamah | F | Soph. | 22.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 48.9 3P% | Returning Starter
- Nya Valentine | G | Gr. | 8.4 PPG, 3.2 APG, 2.6 RPG | UL Monroe Transfer
- Tiara Abron | G | Gr. | 6.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 37.5 FG% | Mississippi College Transfer
- Carla Celaya | G | Sr. | 5.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 10 Stls | Returner
- Clarence Djuela | F | Soph. | 4.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 66.7 FG% | Returner
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.