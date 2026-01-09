Nebraska Women's Basketball Holds Off Indiana

LINCOLN—Despite getting outscored in the second half, Nebraska women's basketball found a way to hold on for the win on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The No. 25 Huskers held off Indiana, 78-73. NU improves to 14-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten, while IU slipped to 11-6 and 0-5 in the conference.

Both teams started out on fire offensively. Indiana made their first six shots of the game. Nebraska, after missing two shots in the first minute, made six straight.

Both teams finished the first quarter with at least 50% shooting. The Huskers made 4-of-6 three-pointers to lead 23-20. Even with a much cooler second quarter, NU extended the lead to 38-30 at halftime.

But Nebraska's cold shooting continued after the break, just as Indiana's picked back up. The Hoosiers shot 64.3% in the third quarter, sending the teams into the final frame tied.

After four ties and six lead changes, Indiana went without a point for the next three minutes. In the meantime, Nebraska put together a 7-0 run.

Despite a charge over the final two minutes from Indiana, Nebraska made enough free throws to hold off the Hoosiers and notch back-to-back Big Ten victories.

Nebraska forward Jessica Petrie shoots a layup against Indiana. | Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska shot 41.8% for the game, including 8-for-21 on three-pointers. Indiana made 50.9% of their shots, knocking down 4-of-13 from deep.

Britt Prince scored a team-high 20 points, adding seven assists and six rebounds. Jessica Petrie was next with 18 points, chipping in seven rebounds. The pair scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and went 5-for-6 at the free throw line.

Indiana's Shay Ciezki led all scorers with 31 points.

Nebraska stays home to host No. 4 UCLA on Sunday. Tip from PBA is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Box score

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73

Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

