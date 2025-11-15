How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. North Dakota State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska women's basketball team broke some very big demons Wednesday night.
The Huskers had been dominated by their in-state rival, Creighton, for the better part of a decade, losing eight of the last nine games against the Bluejays, including a three-game losing streak that overlapped with one of the best senior classes in CU history. But with that group gone and NU returning a nucleus that should battle for a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, Nebraska steamrolled Creighton 84-50 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Huskers shot 46.8% and held the 'Jays to below 30%, highlighting CU's struggles, which included a 35-14 halftime deficit. Star point guard Britt Prince poured in a game-high 18 points while leading NU with seven rebounds. Callin Hake (13), Jessica Petrie (11), and Claire Johnson (11) all joined their teammate in double figures as Nebraska won its third-straight game to start the new season.
With a big monkey off their backs, NU will now shift its gaze to the North as it makes the drive to Sioux Falls to take on North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon. Here's all you need to know before Sunday's matinee battle with the Bison.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (3-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. North Dakota State (2-1, 0-0 Summit League)
- When: Sunday, November 16
- Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
North Dakota State Scout
Head Coach
Jory Collins | 8th season at North Dakota State; 16th as HC | 100-83 (.546) at NDSU; 299-141 (.680) Career Record | 6x NCAA DII Tournament App., 3x WNIT App. | 5x MIAA (DII) Tournament Titles | 1x WBCA Region 7 Coach OTY, 1x KBCA Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Emporia State (DII) | Previous assistant at Kansas and Emporia State.
2024 Finish
L, 88-97, OT, vs. Troy in WNIT Great 8
2024 Record & Awards
21-12 (11-5 Summit League, 3rd) | All-Summit League: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x All-Newcomer, 1x All-Freshman.
All-Time Series
First meeting.
Key Returners
- Avery Koenen | F | Jr. | 2024 All-Summit League First Team selection who's matching her numbers from last season with nearly 15 points and eight rebounds per game.
- Molly Lenz | G | Jr. | Second season with the Bison after transferring from Illinois State; started in all 33 games last season and has posted over 10 points per game this year.
- Karrington Asp | F | R-Fr. | Redshirted last season after joining NDSU as an early enrollee; one of our double-digit scorers for NDSU with 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Marisa Frost | G | Soph. | Summit League All-Freshman Team last season and has stepped into a starting role this season for the Bison with 7.3 points per game.
- Abby Krzewinski | G | Jr. | 5-foot-11 returning starter at guard who's contributing 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds through three contests.
- Amelia Hobson | G | Soph. | The Australian appeared in 30 of 33 games last season and averaged over 18 minutes per game off the bench.
- Abby Graham | G | Sr. | Another returner that played in 28 of 33 games last year, the Oregon native is another key bench player for the Bison.
Key Departures
- Abbie Draper | F | Graduated | Joined Koenen as one of only two players who averaged double figures for the Bison last season, with 10.4 points per game.
- Claire Stern | F | Medical | Announced in September her medical retirement from basketball after appearing in 32 of 33 games last season as a freshman off the bench.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Jocelyn Schiller | G | Soph. | Was named the 2024-2025 Summit League Freshman of the Year at North Dakota with 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game before transferring to NDSU.
Outlook
If it wasn't for the ascending women's basketball program at South Dakota State — who beat Creighton at Sokol Arena to open up the season — then their rival counterpart, North Dakota State, would be the favorite to win the Summit League. After finishing third in the conference last season and making the Great 8 of the NIT, seventh-year head coach Jory Collins returns a stellar group, as eight of the 10 players who appeared in 28 or more games come back to Fargo.
Junior forward Avery Koenen is that star, being named to the All-Summit League First Team in 2024, and has matched last season's numbers through three games with a team-leading 14.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Karrington Asp (10.3) has had an excellent start after redshirting last season, while Molly Lenz (10.3) has improved her production as a junior.
However, the biggest storyline over the offseason came in the addition of sophomore Jocelyn Schiller, who transferred to NDSU after being named the Summit League Freshman of the Year at North Dakota. The Grand Forks native gives the Bison another star alongside Koenen as she's posting over 12 points per game. With Marisa Frost (7.3 PPG, 3.7 APG) and Abby Krzewinski (6.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG) both putting up solid numbers as starters, NDSU has a deep 10-player rotation that is one of the best in non-major conferences.
With that said, the Bison have really struggled to hit treys, bringing a 25% mark into Sunday's game against the Huskers with opponents shooting over 51% from three (16-for-31). Nebraska has a solid 35.3% stat from downtown in what has usually been their bread-and-butter under Amy Williams — so expect that to be the case against NDSU. This is a good Bison squad that should be taken seriously, but there are enough holes for NU to exploit. Give me Nebraska to pull away in the second half after NDSU makes it a competitive two quarters.
