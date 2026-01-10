How to Watch No. 25 Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. No. 4 UCLA with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Much to the chagrin of Indiana, Nebraska women's basketball star point guard Britt Prince played the role of hero once again for NU, pouring in 11 of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Hoosiers 78-73 to keep IU winless in the conference.

Despite the Hoosiers crawling back from a double-digit deficit in the first half, the Huskers used a 10-2 run in the final four minutes to pull away from IU — highlighted by a Prince bucket before Callin Hake nailed a three-pointer. Forward Jessica Petrie added 18 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and two assists in the effort, while Logan Nissley chipped in 11. NU was outshot offensively (50.9% to 41.8%), but the Huskers took advantage of Indiana's turnovers, turning those mistakes into 19 important points.

It's another solid win for Nebraska, marking their second consecutive victory after following two close losses to ranked opponents USC and Iowa. However, the Huskers are still looking for their signature win, and Sunday represents another prime opportunity with No. 4 UCLA traveling to Lincoln.

Here's all you need to know as No. 25 Nebraska hosts the No. 4 Bruins for a Sunday night battle at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 25 Nebraska (14-2, 3-2 B1G) vs. No. 4 UCLA (14-1, 4-0 B1G)

When: Sunday, January 11

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

Time: 6 p.m. CST

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

UCLA head coach Cori Close has the Bruins as national contenders again after reaching the Final Four last season. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 4 UCLA Scout

Head Coach

Cori Close | 15th season at UCLA & As HC

335-144 (.699) at UCLA & as HC

9x NCAA Tournament Apps., 1x Final Four, 1x Elite Eight, 5x Sweet 16, WNIT Champions (2015)

1x B1G Tournament Title (2025)

USBWA Coach OTY (2025), Naismith Women's College Coach OTY (2025)

Previous assistant at Florida State, UC Santa Barbara and UCLA

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 34-3 (16-2 B1G, 2nd)

34-3 (16-2 B1G, 2nd) Finish: NCAA Final Four

NCAA Final Four All-Americans: 1x First Team, 1x Honorable Mention

1x First Team, 1x Honorable Mention B1G Position Awards: Defensive & Sixth Player of the Year

Defensive & Sixth Player of the Year All-B1G: 2x First Team, 1x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mentions, 1x All-Defensive,

All-Time Series

UCLA leads 6-3

March 7, 2025, in B1G Tournament Quarterfinals last matchup, 85-74 UCLA

6-foot-7 UCLA center Lauren Betts returns as one of the best players and faces of women's college basketball this season. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Key Returners

Lauren Betts | C | Sr. | A former transfer from Stanford, the Colorado native is one of the faces of women's college basketball, putting together a First Team All-American season last year while also earning Defensive Player of the Year honors both nationally and in the Big Ten.

Kiki Rice | G | Sr. | Returning All-American honorable mention that's increased her output to 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest.

Gabriela Jaquez | G | Sr. | Another returning starter, Jaquez is putting up nearly half a dozen more points this year (14.1) while also adding 6.2 rebounds and hitting 49.1% of her 57 three-pointer attempts.

Charlisse Leger-Walker | G | Gr. | Former All-American Honorable Mention at Washington State, who transferred to UCLA before last season, but did not appear in a game.

Timea Gardiner | F | Sr. | 6-foot-3 Oregon State transfer was set to resume her role as a key reserve, like in 2024-2025, but an injury has derailed her season as she has yet to appear in a game.

Angela Dugalić | C | Gr. | In the midst of her third year starting at center for UCLA, collecting 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in her final college basketball season.

Amanda Muse | F | R-Soph. | Averaging over 13 minutes a game as a depth forward after redshirting for UCLA last season.

Key Departures

Londynn Jones | G | Transfer | Hopped across town to play for USC after averaging 8.5 points per game as a 31-game starter for the Bruins.

Janiah Barker | F | Transfer | Now at Tennessee after averaging 7.4 points and six rebounds per game after seeing action in 36 games — 33 of which as a reserve.

Elina Aarnisalo | G | Transfer | Appeared in all 37 games last season as a true freshman, but the Finnish guard transferred to North Carolina over the offseason.

Kendall Dudley | F | Transfer | Another true freshman that made the rotation last season, the 6-foot-2 forward moved to Michigan despite averaging over 12 minutes a game in 37 appearances.

Tennessee forward Janiah Barker (0) won Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year honors last season for UCLA before transferring. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Gianna Kneepkens | G | Gr. | A heralded transfer from Utah, the Minnesota native is third on the team in scoring (14.3) in her first and only season with the Bruins.

Sienna Betts | F | Fr. | 6-foot-4 true freshman who has made an impact with 7.2 PPG and 3.2 RPG, but that's only in five appearances.

Lena Bilić | G/F | Fr. | A true freshman from Croatia, the hybrid guard/forward adds over four points a game off the bench.

Outlook

Returning five of its six leading scorers from last season, which includes four starters — two being All-Americans — there are plenty of reasons to think No. 4 UCLA will compete for a national championship after reaching the school's first-ever Final Four last season. Head coach Cori Close has built the Bruins into one of the premier programs in the country, and that's been proven in the last few seasons.

Impressively, there aren't many departures to speak of. Londynn Jones is the only starter to leave, taking her 8.5 PPG to USC across town, while 2024-2025 Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Janiah Barker transferred to Tennessee. Otherwise, you had a pair of true freshman reserves hit the portal as Elina Aarnisalo (5.1 PPG) transferred to North Carolina and Kendall Dudley (1.9 PPG) made her way to Michigan.

The returning core is scary good,, when as First Team All-American and National Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Betts leads the group. The 6-foot-7 center isn't putting up the numbers from last season where she nearly averaged a double-double, but she's typically the best player on the floor at all times. Kiki Rice joined Betts as an All-Big Ten First Team pick, and she's increased her output to over 15 points and six rebounds per game. Gabriela Jaquez puts up 14 points and six rebounds a game as well, while Utah transfer Gianna Kneepkens has fit like a glove with 14.3 PPG.

A heralded transfer from Utah, UCLA guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) has scored over 14 points per game as a starter for the Bruins. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-4, graduate returner Angela Dugalić provides an extra boost of size for UCLA. Plus, she's grown to average 10.3 PPG and 5.9 RPG, which are both improvements from last season. Former Washington State guard Charlisse Walker-Leger sat out last season to redshirt, but she's now leading the Bruins with over six assists per game.

Aside from a 76-65 loss to No. 2 Texas earlier in the year, plus a narrow win over No. 19 Ohio State (82-75), UCLA has crushed its competition. As much as I like this Nebraska team, they have yet to score a tentpole win. UCLA would certainly meet that threshold, but it's hard to see NU come out on top.

