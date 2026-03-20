How to Watch No. 4 Nebraska Basketball vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt in NCAA Tournament with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

With history made, there’s no debate — this is the greatest men’s basketball team in Nebraska history.

Heralded as the best Husker team since the 1990s to secure the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win, Nebraska achieved what many teams before couldn't do. Despite a tight first 10 minutes that saw No. 13 seed Troy take a brief 15–12 lead, Nebraska found its rhythm and exploded.

First-team All-Big Ten forward Pryce Sandfort lit it up from downtown, pouring in 17 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, which included five three-pointers. After being out-muscled against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers laid down the wood against the Trojans, powering its way to 11 first-half offense rebounds and outscoring Troy 19-3 in second chance points and 17-5 off turnovers.

NU guard Sam Hoiberg totaled only four points, but he grabbed nine of the team's 37 rebounds, plus four assists. Jamarques Lawrence and Braden Frager each joined Sandfort in double figures with 13 points apiece as the Huskers shot 14-for-39 from beyond the arc to pull away for a historic 76-47 win. Rienk Mast reached 11 points for the afternoon with Berke Buyuktuncel scoring nine and tallying seven rebounds. Nebraska was extremely effective defensively, limiting Troy's high-scoring forwards as the team shot just 28.3% from the field and forced 17 turnovers compared to NU's six.

With one of the biggest monkeys in college sports off their backs, Nebraska can now set its sights on No. 5 Vanderbilt, the only team standing between the Huskers and a trip to the Sweet 16.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 4 Nebraska (27-6, 15-5 B1G) vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt (27-8, 11-7 SEC)

No. 4 Nebraska (27-6, 15-5 B1G) vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt (27-8, 11-7 SEC) When: Saturday, March 21

Saturday, March 21 Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Okl.

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Okl. Time: TBA

TBA Watch: TBA

TBA Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Another former James Madison star, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington has led the Commodores to two-straight NCAA Tournaments. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt Scout

Head Coach

Head Coach : Mark Byington

: Mark Byington Year at School: 2nd

2nd Vanderbilt Record: 47-21 (.691)

47-21 (.691) Career Record: 267-159 (.627), 14 seasons

267-159 (.627), 14 seasons NCAA Tournament Apps : 3x (2026, 2025, 2024)

: 3x (2026, 2025, 2024) Championships: 1x Sun Belt Tournament, 1x CAA regular season

1x Sun Belt Tournament, 1x CAA regular season Awards: 1x Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award (2205), 1x CAA Coach OTY (2021)

1x Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award (2205), 1x CAA Coach OTY (2021) Previous head coach stops: James Madison, Georgia Southern and Charleston (Interim)

James Madison, Georgia Southern and Charleston (Interim) Previous assistant stops: Virginia Tech, Charleston and Virginia

2025-2026 Record & Awards

Record: 27-8 (11-7 SEC, T-4th)

27-8 (11-7 SEC, T-4th) All-SEC: 1x First Team, 1x All-Defensive Team

1x First Team, 1x All-Defensive Team NCAA Tournament Team Wins: UCF, VCU, Saint Mary's, SMU, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee (2x), Florida

UCF, VCU, Saint Mary's, SMU, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee (2x), Florida NCAA Round of 64: W, 78-68 vs. No. 12 McNeese State

NCAA Tournament History

Appearances: 17th

17th Record: 11-17 (.393)

11-17 (.393) Best Finish: Elite Eight (1965)

Elite Eight (1965) Final Fours: None

None Elite Eights: 1x (1965)

1x (1965) Sweet 16s: 6x (2007, 2004, 1993, 1988, 1974, 1965)

All-Time Series

Vanderbilt leads 5-2

Nov. 21, 2024, at Charleston Classic last matchup, 73-71 Vanderbilt

First postseason matchup

Will mark the only matchup to take place outside of November or December

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner was named an AP All-America honorable mention and scored a game-high 26 points vs. McNeese State in the NCAA Tournament opening round. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Key Returners

Tyler Tanner | G | Soph. | After averaging 5.7 points per game last year as a true freshman, the Tennessee grew to become an AP All-America Honorable Mention and All-SEC first team pick in 2025-2026; averages a team-high 19.1 points and 5.1 assists per game while being tied for seventh in the country among all players with 81 steals.

Tyler Nickel | F | Sr. | A four-year senior that had brief stops at North Carolina and Virginia Tech, Nickel round out the trio of double-digit scorers for Vanderbilt with 13.5 points per game while leading the Commodores with 102 made three-pointers.

Devin McGlockton | F | Sr. | Another veteran forward that spent his first two seasons at Boston College, the 6-foot-8 senior averages 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game as a full-time starter

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Duke Miles | G | Gr. | A college journey man that spent three years at Troy, one at High Point and one at Oklahoma, the Alabama native ranks second on the team in scoring (16.5), assists (117) and steals (70) for his final season in college basketball.

AK Okereke | F | Gr. | A highly efficient shooter that led the Ivy League in field goal percentage last season, the Cornell transfer scores 9.7 points per game on 48.4% shooting from the field.

Jalen Washington | C | Sr. | A transfer from North Carolina that was name the Tar Heels' Defensive Player of the Year, Washington puts up similar numbers to McGlockton with 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest while leading the team with 45 blocks.

Tyler Harris | F | Jr. | A two-time transfer from Washington and Portland, Harris has come off the bench in 28 of his 30 appearances this season while averaging over five points per game and giving Vanderbilt extra defensive help.

Chandler Bing | G | Fr. | The first-year guard has appeared in every game this season for the Commodores with 3.6 points per game as a key reserve.

Mike James | G | Jr. | A double-figure scorer at Louisville for his first two college seasons, James suffered a season-ending knee injury last year at NC State before transferring to Vanderbilt where he's chipped in nearly two points and rebounds across 22 games.

Jayden Leverett | C | Fr. | A 6-foo-11 first-year center from Texas, Leverett is a depth piece that sees, on average, four minutes of action per game.

Vanderbilt sharpshooter Tyler Nickel (5) has hit a team-leading 102 three-pointers for the Commodores while recording 13.5 PPG. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outlook

In doing this best Curt Cignetti impersonation, former James Madison head coach Mark Byington has quickly made his mark with the Vanderbilt men's basketball program. While not starved for success like the Indiana football program was, the Commodores have never made the Final Four and appeared in just one Elite Eight, which came in 1965. Byington, who also had a previous stop at Georgia Southern, had led Vanderbilt to the back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, but has already improved in 2025-2026 by getting the Commodores to the Round of 32 after bowing out in the first round last season.

AP All-America honorable mention guard Tyler Tanner leads a group that was mostly constructed from the transfer portal. An in-state native that attended the prestigious Brentwood Academy, Tanner jumped from 5.7 to 19.1 points per game while dishing out over five assists. His perimeter defense is another defining trait as he ranks seventh in the country with 81 steals on the season. His skills were all on display in Vanderbilt's opening round win over No. 12 seed McNeese State with a game-high 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Helping Tanner out is fellow returners Tyler Nickel and Devin McGlockton. A transfer that spent time at both Virginia Tech and North Carolina, Nickel is the Pryce Sandfort equivalent for Vanderbilt. After leading the SEC in three-point shooting last season, he's followed up by hitting over 100 three-pointers, including three of the team's nine against McNeese. Another import from the ACC (Boston College), McGlockton is the team's leading rebounder with 6.7 per game while adding over nine points.

A sixth-year guard that's played for four schools, Duke Miles scores 16.5 points per game to rank second on Vanderbilt. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Seven newcomers from either the portal or recruiting populate the majority of the Commodores' rotation. Playing in his sixth season of college basketball, Duke Miles spent three seasons at Troy, one at High Point and one at Oklahoma before landing in Nashville. He's thrived as the second leading scorer with 16.5 points per game while also ranking second in assists (117) and steals (70). After leading the Ivy League in field goal shooting at Cornell last season, forward AK Okereke adds 9.7 points per game. Plus, North Carolina transfer Jalen Washington provides over nine points and nearly six rebounds per contest off the bench as a 6-foot-11 center. The remaining contributors mostly fill out depth, but Washington transfer Tyler Harris makes a positive impact defensively and posts over five points per game.

Make no mistake — this is good Vanderbilt team. Similar to the Big Ten, the Commodores put together 27 wins with a schedule that was ranked No. 15 overall in the strength of schedule metric. With 10 wins over NCAA Tournament teams, including South Region No. 1 seed Florida, Vanderbilt will give Nebraska all it can handle.

A good defensive team that ranked in the top four of the SEC in most categories, the Commodores also don't turn the ball over with the No. 1 overall Turnover Margin in the SEC. However, they really struggle in rebounding, an area that the Huskers won't be unmatched against and could actually exploit.

Like most games this season, if Nebraska can hit its threes like Thursday and hold its own in rebounding, they will be fine against the Commodoes and give themselves a chance to win. While my bracket is already busted, that isn't the case for my Husker prediction. Give me Nebraska to sneak past Vanderbilt and punch its ticket to the Sweet 16.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.