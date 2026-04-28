Emmett Johnson, Jordy Frahm Headline Nebraska’s ‘A Night at the Lied’ Awards

A year of dominance deserved a night to match, and Nebraska’s “A Night at the Lied” delivered just that.

As the 2025–26 academic year winds down, the Big Red took time to recognize standout student-athletes across all 24 varsity sports programs. From Big Ten Running Back of the Year Emmett Johnson to Jordy Frahm, who is on track to become a four-time NFCA First-Team All-American, there was no shortage of success stories across every stage of competition.

Here’s who took home the top honors from Monday night, including what they did to be recognized.

Male Athlete of the Year- Emmett Johnson

Days after being selected 161st overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, former Husker running back Emmett Johnson was named Male Athlete of the Year following one of the most productive seasons by a Nebraska ball-carrier in recent memory.

The do-it-all back rushed for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns while also hauling in a team-high 46 receptions. He led the nation with 151.8 all-purpose yards per game, while his 120.9 rushing yards per contest topped the Big Ten and ranked fourth nationally.

Now with the Kansas City Chiefs, Johnson will look to carry that production to the next level. He finished his career with the Big Red, having totaled 3,162 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns, all while foregoing his senior season.

Female Athlete of the Year- Jordy Frahm

The reigning NFCA Player of the Year and First-Team All-American, Jordy Frahm, took home Female Athlete of the Year honors for her dominance dating back to the end of the 2025 season.

She has helped lead Nebraska to a 40–6 record and a No. 2 national ranking entering this weekend’s action. The two-way standout is hitting .423 with 17 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 49 runs scored, while also leading the nation in saves and ranking in the top 10 in ERA, shutouts, and strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Frahm was named Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year in 2025 and is on track to become a four-time First-Team All-American. The Papillion (NE) native is building a resume that will place her among the most decorated players in college softball history.

Male Rookie Athlete of the Year- Braden Frager

Lincoln native Braden Frager took home Male Rookie Athlete of the Year honors after helping lead Nebraska to a program-best 28–7 record while earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year recognition.

During the Huskers’ NCAA Tournament run, which included the program’s first-ever Sweet 16 appearance, Frager averaged nearly 15 points per game and recorded 20 double-digit scoring performances, including six games with at least 20 points, on the year. He finished ranked among Nebraska’s all-time freshman top five in points (391, fourth), three-pointers (57, second), and scoring average (11.5, fifth).

Frager re-signed with the Big Red ahead of the 2026–27 season and is expected to be a key piece in what head coach Fred Hoiberg is building for the future. After knocking down the go-ahead basket with 2.2 seconds remaining in NU’s second-round win over Vanderbilt, the Lincoln Southwest graduate’s future is as bright as any male student-athlete the University of Nebraska has to offer.

Female Rookie Athlete of the Year- Alexis Jensen

Joining fellow Nebraska native and teammate Jordy Frahm, Alexis Jensen was named Female Rookie Athlete of the Year after a dominant debut season. She owns a 19–2 record with a 2.57 ERA, striking out 174 batters over 119.2 innings.

Jensen earned National Freshman of the Week honors after picking up a pair of wins against No. 7 UCLA and has been a two-time Big Ten weekly honoree this season. She has also contributed at the plate, hitting .333 in 27 games with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

Before arriving in Lincoln, Jensen set Gretna High School (NE) records in batting average (.445), career wins (83), strikeouts (959), and ERA (1.30). She's carried that success to the collegiate level and looks poised to be a cornerstone for Nebraska softball under Rhonda Revelle moving forward.

Most Outstanding Male Student-Athlete- Asher Cohen

Senior men’s gymnast Asher Cohen was named the 2026 Most Outstanding Male Student-Athlete. The award recognizes student-athletes who maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher while performing with distinction in their sport and demonstrating a commitment to service, leadership, and character.

Cohen helped Nebraska place fourth at the 2026 NCAA Championships and earned All-America honors for the third consecutive year. He also became the first Husker since 1999 to win an individual event national title, capturing the still rings crown with a score of 14.50.

His performance marked the first national title on still rings for the Big Red since Jim Hartung in 1982, further cementing Cohen’s place among the program’s all-time greats.

Most Outstanding Female Student-Athlete- Axelina Johansson

Axelina Johansson is wrapping up one of the most decorated careers in Nebraska track and field history. A three-time NCAA champion, Olympian, and 2026 Indoor World Championships medalist, she is now pursuing her fourth NCAA title in the shot put this spring. She previously captured national titles in 2023 (outdoor), 2025 (outdoor), and 2026 (indoor), while also earning three additional NCAA medals.

Johansson placed 10th in the shot put at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is expected to continue competing for the Swedish National Team following her collegiate career in Lincoln.

Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen announced that Johansson and Cohen will be the program’s 2026 Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients. First awarded in 1915, the honor recognizes one graduating student-athlete from each Big Ten institution who has demonstrated excellence in both athletics and academics. Johansson is a shining example of just that and will go down as one of the most impactful track and field athletes in program history.