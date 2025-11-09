Husker Women's Hoops Roll Bulldogs
No triple digits for Nebraska women's basketball this time.
The Huskers had broken the 100-point barrier in every outing this fall, including a closed scrimmage with Missouri. Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, NU settled for a score of under 90 in an 80-46 victory over Samford.
"Happy to get a quality win over Samford," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said after the game.
Nebraska improved to 2-0 on the season with the win.
The Huskers started the game on a 13-0 run, running away from the Bulldogs early. But in the second quarter, Samford put together an 18-6 run to cut the deficit to 14 points and gain a little momentum.
That was quickly squashed in the third quarter, where Nebraska opened on a 15-5 run and went into the final frame up by 30 points.
Britt Prince led all scorers with 23 points. The star sophomore was an efficient 10-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-4 from downtown. Prince added two assists and a pair of steals.
Jessica Petrie also had an excellent offensive outing, scoring 20 points. The Australian native added five rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot, and one steal.
"I thought Jess was confident," Williams said. "She was able to score with her back to the basket or driving to the rim, getting some touches mid-range. Britt early hit her on a baseline, short corner, mid-range jumper. She just showed some versatility and I think she's playing very confidently right now."
Other Huskers in double figures include Petra Bozan (13 points) and Amiah Hargrove (12 points). Callin Hake and Kennadi Williams combined for just seven points, but chipped in a total of 12 of Nebraska's 22 assists in the game.
As a team, the Huskers shot 50.8% from the floor, including 6-of-23 on three-pointers. That makes back-to-back games of single-digit triples after making 19 in the exhibition against Mount Marty.
Only one Bulldog scored in double figures, as Samford shot 33.3% for the game, making 8-of-27 from deep.
Nebraska stays home next week, hosting Creighton on Wednesday. The Huskers own the all-time series 16-12, but have dropped the last three matchups. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. CST. The contest will air on FS1.
"We haven't even discussed anything about Creighton," Williams said. "We will begin that process on Monday after a day off tomorrow to kind of rest and recover our bodies. At that time, we'll probably spend quite a bit of time trying right the ship on some things that Samford exposed for us here today."
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
- Nov. 12 vs. Creighton 8 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 16 vs. North Dakota State (Sanford Pentagon) 12 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts 7 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic) 5 p.m. FloHoops
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic) 5/7:30 p.m. FloHoops
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley 7 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 6 at Penn State 12 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 9 vs. Omaha 7 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 14 Illinois State B1G+
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+
- Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX
- Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+
- March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.