Nebraska Women's Basketball Overcomes Slow Start vs. Cal Baptist to Remain Unbeaten

LINCOLN—Nebraska women's basketball ends its nonconference slate unbeaten for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

The Huskers, who hadn't played a game since their 41-point victory over Illinois State on Dec. 14, were able to ride the wave of a slow start Sunday in Pinnacle Bank Arena and move past California Baptist University, 87-56. Nebraska improves to 12-0, remaining one of eight teams in the Associated Press top 25 that are unbeaten. The Lancers fall to 6-7.

cleaned up in non-con 🧹 pic.twitter.com/Pt8U278BSR — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) December 21, 2025

While the Huskers got off to a hot start against the Illinois State Redbirds one week ago, that was not the case this time around. Four minutes in, Nebraska found itself down 9-5, ultimately shooting just 31.6% from the field during the first 10 minutes of action.

The two squads battled it out for the remainder of the first quarter before Nebraska headed into the break with a 19-17 lead. The game was sloppy, featuring 11 total turnovers through 10 minutes of play. Though Nebraska held a rebounding advantage heading into the second quarter, coach Amy Williams' Huskers were clearly not at the top of their game.

Out of the quarter break, Nebraska had the chance to respond but never truly was able to separate from a Lancers squad that came into Lincoln seemingly ready to steal a game on the road. While a wakeup call was likely expected from the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd, the Huskers found themselves with a mere one-possession lead of 38-35 by the time the buzzer signaling halftime sounded.

at the half pic.twitter.com/IBtDjmrOxj — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) December 21, 2025

Where the Huskers finally began to assert their No. 23 stature was out of the half. Still shooting an underwhelming 7-for-17 from the field in the third quarter, they improved their effort on the defensive end of the floor. Cal Baptist, who scored just 11 points in the third, went nearly six minutes without seeing the ball go through the hoop. Because of that strong performance on the defensive end, Nebraska took a 55-46 lead into the final quarter.

Having at one point seen their lead swell to 12 points, the game began to feel like one in which the Huskers could really begin to pull away. Nebraska did just that in the final quarter, scoring 32 points in the fourth, including a 9-0 run in just over one minute of game time.

come on Britt Prince 🤯



9 PTS in the 4th quarter alone pic.twitter.com/ZlSygSfBea — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) December 21, 2025

With the victory, Nebraska tied its second-longest win streak in program history, trailing only an amazing 30-game streak during the 2009-10 season.

Finishing the contest shooting 45.1% as a team, the Huskers also continued their streak of 80+ point games. Though that streak seemed to be in danger, the Big Red finished with 87 points, backed by impressive 13-for-18 shooting in the final 10 minutes,

The Huskers also saw four players score in the double digits Sunday. Nebraska has hit that mark or more in every game this season, continuing to show versatility in the scoring department that makes every Husker on the floor a threat to score.

Jessica Petrie led Nebraska with 17 points, followed by 15 for Amiah Hargrove, 11 for Britt Prince and 10 from Callin Hake. Three other Huskers were close to the mark, as Petra Bozan, Hailey Weaver and Kennadi Williams each scored eight points.

KW FROM LONG RANGE 🏹 pic.twitter.com/eLrjYHWwn4 — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) December 21, 2025

After Christmas, the Huskers will remain in Lincoln to take on the No. 19 USC Trojans on Dec. 29. The game is set for a 2 p.m. tip on B1G+.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

