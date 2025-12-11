Huskers Blow Out Badgers to Open Big Ten Play, Stay Undefeated
LINCOLN—Nebrasketball is still undefeated.
Three days after hammering in-state rival Creighton, the No. 23 Huskers did the same to Wisconsin in their Big Ten Conference opener on Wednesday. After a fast, back-and-forth start, Nebraska ran away for the 90-60 win.
Nebraska improves to 10-0, marking just the second time that has happened in program history. Wisconsin falls to 7-3.
Both teams showed up with their track shoes on, with the first several minutes of the game involving an extreme pace up and down the floor. Neither team could break away by more than five points until a Rienk Mast three-pointer with 5:08 to go in the half. That sparked an 18-5 run into halftime, with Nebraska up 47-31.
The lead would only grow from there as Wisconsin was never able to threaten in the second half.
Nebraska shot 54.1% for the game, including 11-of-30 on three-pointers. Wisconsin made just 34.4% of their shots, making 7-of-32 from deep.
Five Huskers scored in double figures, led by 17 points from Mast. He completed the double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.
Braden Frager scored 15 points off the bench, grabbing the second-most rebounds on the team at six. Pryce Sandfort (14 points) and Sam Hoiberg (12 points) also reached double-digit scoring.
Perhaps the biggest energy booster of the night was Berke Buyuktuncel. Shooting just 10% on three-pointers so far this season, he went 2-for-2 from deep to finish with 14 points. Besides the offense, his hustle and energy were infectious, as he blocked two shots and was on the floor for loose balls multiple times. At one point, Buyuktuncel had to leave the game because of blood around his mouth.
Nebraska continues Big Ten play with a road game this weekend. The Huskers take on No. 13 Illinois in Champaign on Saturday. Tip is set for 3 p.m. CST on Peacock.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Illinois 3 p.m. Peacock
- Dec. 21 North Dakota 7 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock
- Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1
- Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
- Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
