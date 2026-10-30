Nebraska's Britt Prince Named to Prestigious Basketball Watch List

Nebraska guard Brit Prince was named to the Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Watch List Top 50 on Thursday.

Prince, a 5'11 junior, is Nebraska's first five-star since ratings for female players began twenty years ago. She made an immediate impact as a freshman, averaging 13.4 points, 4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals. She earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors and was named Nebraska's Female Freshman Athlete of the Year.

In her sophomore season, she led the team in scoring (17.9), assists (4.4), and steals (1.5) per game. She had two 30-point games (vs. Oral Roberts on Nov. 19, 2025, and vs. Virginia on Nov. 25, 2025) and nine 20+ point games. She was one of two players in the country to post an elusive "50-40-90" shooting split, hitting 53.5% from the field, 45.7% from three-point range, and a 91.2% free-throw percentage. She set a school record with 56 consecutive made free throws, including her first 54 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska guard Britt Prince makes a layup against Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Prince led the Huskers to their third straight NCAA tournament appearance during her sophomore year, averaging 24.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two blocks across the two post-season games. She scored 27 points in the game against No. 21 Baylor, the second-highest scoring total by a Husker in NCAA tournament history.

Opening 2026 exhibition play, Prince went 10-for-16 for 27 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in a closed scrimmage at Kansas State. In Nebraska's televised exhibition against Wayne State, Prince went 5-for-15 for 15 points, 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals in her team-high 26 minutes of play.

Nebraska women's basketball opens its season against San Jose State on Monday, November 2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena at noon central, following the annual Sizemore Sportsmanship Pep Rally. The game will air on Nebraska Public Media and BTN+.

Prince is the sixth Husker to be named to the Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Watch List. Most recently was Alexis Markowski, named three times, 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 seasons. Jaz Shelley joined Markowski on the list ahead of the 2022-23 season. Teammates Jordan Hooper and Lindsay Moore were both named ahead of the 2012-13 season, with Hooper named again for the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons. Kelsey Griffin was the first Husker to be named to the watchlist in 2009-10.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) guard Nebraska center Alexis Markowski during the Big Ten Tournament championship game at the Target Center on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Nebraska player has never won the Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Award. Hooper was part of the Mid-Season Team all three years (the winners those years were Brittany Griner from Baylor in back-to-back seasons and Brianna Stewart from UConn), and Griffin was one of the four national finalists in 2010 (Tina Charles from UConn took home the trophy).

LSU guard Katherine Graham battles for the rebound with Nebraska forward Kelsey Griffin in December 2009. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the Naismith Trophy is awarded to the best men's and women's college basketball player of the year. Originally awarded exclusively to male players, the award expanded in 1983 to include female players.

In February, the list of players will be narrowed down to a Mid-Season Team of 30 candidates. In March, four national finalists will be determined, and the final winner is determined during the Final Four weekend. 75% of the vote is accounted for by a voting block of head coaches, administrators, and journalists, with the remaining 25% coming from a fan vote.

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