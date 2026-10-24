Nebraska Reportedly Spends Between $10 Million and $12 Million on Men’s Basketball

Nebraska spends an estimated $10 million to $12 million on its men’s basketball roster, according to an extensive, nationwide reporting project by CBS Sports.

The Huskers are in CBS Sports’ “Tier 5” along with Clemson, Georgia, Iowa State, Minnesota, NC State, Syracuse, TCU and Wisconsin. The estimated range of spending goes from "$20 million plus" to about $5 million. Nebraska is right about in the middle.

The average cost for a high-major college basketball roster reportedly is about $13.5 million. It talked to 100 sources over six weeks to report these numbers. The report focused on the Power 5 conferences and Gonzaga, a total of 80 teams. The report is based on the cost of “the hypothetical that every player who is trying to get eligible as of Oct. 21 will remain eligible.”

Last season, the average cost of a roster was about $7 million, according to CBS Sports.

Matt Norlander and Isaac Trotter, of CBS Sports, wrote about the Huskers: “Nebraska likes those high-feel, high-skill guys who can fit into Fred Hoiberg’s beautiful offense, and a unique twist on the no-middle defensive scheme can help cover up some of the lack of real rim protection [the best rim-protectors usually get PAID in the portal.”

Huskers on the court

Nebraska’s regular season begins Nov. 2 against Le Moyne at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers were 28-7 last season. They won the most games in school history. Nebraska was 15-5 in the Big Ten, tied for second place in the conference. Nebraska finished 14th in the final AP Poll. Coach Fred Hoiberg was named AP Coach of the Year, the only choice, really, for the award.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg speaks at a news conference at the Final Four after winning AP Coach of the Year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This historic season carried Nebraska into the NCAA Tournament as a 4-seed in the South Region. It was the Huskers’ second NCAA Tournament appearance in three years.

Nebraska broke an 0-8 streak in NCAA Tournament games with a 76-47 win over Troy in Oklahoma City. The Huskers followed that with a 74-72 win over Vanderbilt to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Huskers lost in the Sweet 16 to Iowa, 77-71, in Houston.

Hoiberg’s team started 20-0 last season, gaining praise and plenty of love from the national media. The Huskers were a terrific story, a turnaround from a program that was 21-14 the season before but not in the NCAA Tournament.

Pinnacle Bank Arena became the place to be in Lincoln last winter and a tough ticket, too. The Huskers enjoyed a terrific home-court advantage from their enthusiastic crowd. The Huskers were 16-2 at home.

The Huskers have to replace leading rebounder Rienk Mast and top defender Sam Hoiberg, who also led the team in assists. Leading scorer Pryce Sandfort, who averaged 18.1 points per game, returned to Lincoln when he could have gone into the NBA Draft. Braden Frager, the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year, has returned. Hoiberg has restocked the shelves, bringing in transfers Sam Orme, Trevan Leonhardt, Boden Kempe, Taj DeGourville, Damon Wilkinson and Kaydn Betts. Plus, highly regarded recruits Jacob Lanier and Colin Rice.

Big Ten expenses

Nine Big Ten teams are in a more costly tier than the Huskers. Their 2025-26 records are in parentheses.

Tier 1: $20 million plus

* Illinois (28-9, 15-5 Big Ten)

* Michigan (37-3, 19-1)

Tier 2: Just under $20 million

* Indiana (18-14, 9-11)

Tier 3: $15.1 million to $17.5 million

* Michigan State (27-8, 15-5)

* USC (18-14, 7-13)

Tier 4: $12.1 million to $15 million

* Maryland (12-21, 4-16)

* Ohio State (21-13, 12-8)

* Oregon (12-20, 5-15)

* UCLA (24-12, 13-7)

Tier 5: $10 million to $12 million

* Nebraska (28-7, 15-5)

* Minnesota (15-18, 8-12)

* Wisconsin (24-11, 14-6)

Tier 6: $7.1 million to $9.9 million

* Iowa (24-13, 10-10)

* Northwestern (15-19, 5-15)

* Penn State (12-20, 3-17)

* Purdue (30-9, 13-7)

* Rutgers (14-20, 6-14)

Tier 7: $5 million to $7 million

* Washington (16-17, 7-13)

Power 5 spending

The SEC spends the most among Power 5 conferences.

The list:

* SEC: $17.3 million

* Big East: $13.6 million

* Big Ten: $12.7 million

* Big 12: $12.6 million

* ACC: $11.9 million

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