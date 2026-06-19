Nebraska Women's Basketball Completes 2026-27 Non-Conference Slate

Nebraska women's basketball is not shying away from top competition this season.

The Huskers announced their 11-game non-conference schedule on Thursday, which includes matchups with some of the top teams from major college basketball conferences. Nebraska is set to take on opponents from the SEC, ACC, Big 12, and Big East this upcoming season, including thereintroduction of some old conference rivals.

The non-conference schedule is highlighted by power conference matchups against Kansas, Creighton, Texas A&M, and California, while the Huskers also have contests scheduled against three Summit League foes in Kansas City, Omaha, and North Dakota. The season opens on Monday, Nov. 2 in the Sizemore Sportsmanship Pep Rally in a home tilt against San Jose State.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams watches her team in action against Mount Marty. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The season-opener begins a three-game home stand for the Huskers as Nebraska takes on the Spartans followed by a Nov. 7 tilt against Western Illinois, then a Nov. 10 matchup with North Carolina A&T. The Huskers then take their talent north for a neutral site contest in Sioux Falls, S.D. at the Sanford Pentagon welcoming Kansas. The Big 12 matchup will renew for its 87th meeting in the women's basketball rivalry, as it becomes the first non-home game for the Huskers on the season on Nov. 14. It will also be Nebraska's third-straight season playing in the Pentagon, as the program has posted wins over South Dakota and North Dakota State in the past two matchups.

Nebraska then returns back to Lincoln on a short turnaround for a Tuesday, Nov. 17 home matchup against Mt. St. Mary's before heading for its first true road test down the road in Omaha. The Huskers continue its I-80 rivalry with Creighton at D.J. Sokol Arena on Nov. 21 to battle the Bluejays. Creighton has won the last five matchups in Omaha dating back to 2016.

Following their Big East matchup with the Bluejays, Nebraska returns home to face a three-game homestand across 15 days against Summit League foes as Kansas City (Nov. 24), Omaha (Dec. 1), and North Dakota (Dec. 8) travel to Lincoln. The Huskers are not set to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday after participating in the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida last season.

Texas A&M guard Ny'ceara Pryor (1) drives against Florida during the second half of at an NCAA women’s basketball game Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactech arena in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Florida loses 66-74 | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska's toughest home non-conference test could come on Dec. 12 in the Huskers' final home non-conference matchup taking on Texas A&M. The contest is the second former Big 12 rivalry tilt for the season and features a rematch of the first round 2024 NCAA Tournament contest in which Nebraska outlasted the Aggies 61-59. The Aggies advanced to the 2026 Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) last season and make their first return trip to Lincoln since 2010.

The Huskers' final non-conference game send Nebrasks to the West Coast, as Amy Williams and her squad take on California in the Chase Center in San Francisco on Dec. 20. The Golden Bears advanced to the 2026 WBIT quarterfinals last season, finishing the year at 21-15.

In Nebraska's non-conference schedule release, the Huskers included that a Big Ten Conference matchup is set for Dec. 5 with an opponent to be determined, as the Big Ten Conference slate would likely open on Dec. 28 or Dec. 29. The dates for the Huskers' conference opponents are set to be announced at a later date.

Natalie Potts (22) smiles after a foul sends her to the free throw line for an and-one. | Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska has remained busy in its off-season since finishing out the 2025-26 season with an NCAA Tournament First Four victory before falling in the NCAA Tournament's first round in March. Williams added a new assistant coach in Brad Fischer, a former NCAA Division III head coach, as Fischer had spent 14 seaons building Wisconsin-Oshkosh into a national powerhouse.

All-Big Ten First-Team star Britt Prince returns to lead Nebraska once again, as she's joined by Natalie Potts, Logan Nissley, and Amiah Hargrove. Kennadi Wiliams, Emily Fischer, and graduate senior Allison Weidner are all set to return as well, as the Huskers had to replace four players from the transfer portal this offseason.

The Huskers lost Jessica Petrie, Petra Bozan, Claire Johnson,and Alanna Neale to the transfer portal, but the Huskers plan to replenish their roster with young incoming talent as four-star freshman Ashlyn Koupal and Ava Miles from the 2026 recruitment class could provide an immediate spark for the Big Red. Koupal is a top-rated prospect as the No. 11 recruit in the country, while Miles is a top-75 recruit. Additionally, Nebraska added much-needed height to the roster in the Auburn transfer Arek Angui. The 6-9 redshirt sophomore center announced her commitment to the Huskers in late April, providing a raw but lengthy player to aid in Nebraska's defensive needs.

Nebraska forward Amiah Hargrove passes the ball against Creighton. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Big Ten Conference announced the full list of home and away opponents for the 2026-27 season for all conference teams on earlier this month, as Nebraska's 2026-27 home conference slate features eight teams that advanced in postseason action from last year, including seven programs that won a contest in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers will take on NCAA Tournament teams Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington at Pinnacle Bank Arena this upcoming season. The Spartans, Buckeyes, Ducks, and Huskies all earned a first-round win in the NCAA Tournament last season, while Minnesota was a Sweet Sixteen qualifier. Michigan's run ended in the Elite Eight.

The other Big Ten home matchups in Lincoln for Nebraska include a tilt against Wisconsin, as the Badgers finished the 2026-27 season winning three games in the WBIT to advance to the tournament's semifinal round. The final matchup includes a visit from Penn State, as the Nittany Lions were 4-14 in the conference last year.

Nebraska guard Kennadi Williams drives against North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. | Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska's conference road tests feature a West Coast road trip to Los Angeles as the Huskers take on defending national champion UCLA while also taking on another NCAA Tournament first-round winner at USC. The Huskers will again take on Iowa in Iowa City to complete the double-play series, while facing Illinois, Maryland, Indiana, Northwestern, Purdue, and Rutgers in true road tilts in Big Ten Conference action.