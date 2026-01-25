Nebrasketball Meme of the Game: Rodent-Control Edition

Over the last few seasons, the long-suffering Nebraska basketball fan base has celebrated wins by flooding the responses of their opponent with memes, GIFs, gags and trolling with surgical precision.

The game goes final, the other school's social media team posts the final score on Twitter, and then the real fun begins.

It is unclear when the first postgame meme was sent, but there is agreement as to when the phenomenon exploded: after Nebraska's 63-53 upset of No. 7 Creighton in December 2022.

Since then, the regular participants have adopted a collective name: The Nebrasketball Meme Army. Thousands of Husker fans now seek out these memes and share their favorites.

But most of us lead busy lives and don't have time to scroll through 300+ responses (many of which are repeats). That is where the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game (NMAMG) comes in.

We at the NMAMG believe that by celebrating excellence in the art of meme-making we can collectively elevate the Nebrasketball fan meme game to keep pace with the rapidly improving product on the court.

The Nebraska Meme Army Meme of the Game committee rewards:

Humor . Does it make us laugh?

. Does it make us laugh? Originality . The "Rienk Mast / Bottom Text" meme format is a classic, but creativity is key.

. The "Rienk Mast / Bottom Text" meme format is a classic, but creativity is key. Topical relevance. Bonus points for references to opponents, star players, or key moments. The meme about Berke Büyüktuncel's bloody lip from the Wisconsin game is a great example.

Bonus points for references to opponents, star players, or key moments. The meme about Berke Büyüktuncel's bloody lip from the Wisconsin game is a great example. Little to no AI usage. We prefer our memes to be organic, farm-to-table creations.

We prefer our memes to be organic, farm-to-table creations. Does not cross the line. The committee understands that the memes are — at their core — intended to troll the opponent after a loss. But this can be done without being demeaning, obscene or any type of -ist. Keisei Tominaga flipping off Penn State is a classic image, but we're going to keep it PG-13.

In the eyes of the committee, the classic "You just lost to Gary, Indiana" meme (featuring forward Juwan Gary, and used after defeating Indiana) is the gold standard. It checks every box.

Without further ado, let's get to the Memes of the Game!

No. 7 Nebraska took its 19-0 record to Minnesota on Saturday. The Gophers made nine three-pointers in the first half en route to a six-point lead. But as they have done so often, the Huskers played well in the second half with Pryce Sandfort getting hot from deep. Nebraska pulled away for a 76-57 win, the Huskers’ 20th of the year.



An additional note: Although it has not been explicitly stated, the Meme Committee holds a strict “stick to sports” policy. If you were hoping to see references to recent politically charged events in Minnesota, or memes with Pryce Sandfort’s name intentionally misspelled, you’re going to be disappointed.

Congratulations to all our winners!

Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game

“N-Ope” - @jamespruch

Runner-up

“Jamarques Law of Averages” - @HuskerHC

Honorable Mention

“Class B champion Brian Sandfort is pleased” - @ReidStagemeyer

1986 NE Class B State Champion Brian Sandfort is pleased at his Son's performance today...



Go Dusters...#Nebrasketball pic.twitter.com/HOhRxPg4lX — Reid Stagemeyer (@ReidStagemeyer) January 24, 2026

Honorable Mention

“Mary Tyler Cornhead” - @huskerfan4life9

Honorable Mention

“GBR 20 – 0” - @AhmonGreen

Honorable Mention

“Nebraska Corn Board” - @B_Vinton1

Honorable Mention

“T as in 20-0” - @iKalebHenry

Congratulations to all of our winners!

