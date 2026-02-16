Iowa Easily Handles Nebraska as Huskers Continue to Slide

The slide continues for Nebraska women's basketball.

Nebraska's latest loss came at home at Pinnacle Bank Arena at the hands of No. 13 Iowa on Monday, 80-67. The Hawkeyes improved to 20-5 on the year and 11-3 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskers fell to 16-10 overall and 5-10 in the league.

With the loss, NU has now lost five straight and is 2-8 over its last 10 games.

The Game

Iowa wasted no time jumping on Nebraska. After Amiah Hargrove scored on the opening possession, the Hawkeyes ripped off a 10-0 run. By the end of the quarter, Iowa held a 25-13 advantage.

Things only continued to get worse for Nebraska in the second quarter. The 12-point lead for Iowa extended to 18 points.

Iowa's dominance didn't slow down until a couple of minutes into the fourth quarter. Leading by 27 points, the foot came off the gas, and the Hawkeyes would make just one more shot the rest of the game. Nebraska, meanwhile, outscored Iowa 18-4 the rest of the way to get the deficit back to a respectable 13 points.

The Stats

Nebraska shot 46.6% for the game, including 4-of-19 on three-pointers. Iowa made 60.4% of its shots, making 6-of-16 from deep.

Both teams shot 13 free throws during the contest. The Huskers made nine, with the Hawkeyes making 10.

The rebounding advantage for Iowa (31-23) was in part due to Nebraska missing 10 more shots in the game. On the offensive glass, the Huskers had a 9-8 advantage, turning those into three more second-chance points than the Hawkeyes.

Neither team took care of the ball particularly well. Iowa committed 20 turnovers, with Nebraska doing so 18 times.

Iowa center Ava Heiden led all scorers with 27 points. She also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

Three Huskers scored in double figures, led by the 13 points from Britt Prince.

What's Next

Nebraska now heads to the Pacific Northwest for a pair of games.

The Huskers take on Oregon on Thursday. The Ducks 18-9 on the year and 6-8 in the Big Ten. They're coming off of back-to-back losses to Ohio State (80-64) and Washington (51-43).

Tip from Matthew Knight Arena is set for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Big Ten Standings

Nebraska remains tied with Wisconsin for 12th in the Big Ten Conference.

The remaining schedule will see Washington, currently eighth, as the highest-ranking team. Oregon (6-8) is sitting 11th. Rutgers, the regular-season finale at home, is in last at 1-13.

Looking ahead to the conference tournament next month, Wisconsin holds the tiebreaker over Nebraska, which would push the Huskers to No. 13. However, the 12 and 13 seeds play each other on the first day.

The winner of the 12/13 game would go on to play the 5-seed. That team is currently Minnesota (11-4), though there is a grouping of teams in that area. Iowa and Ohio State are both 11-3 at this moment.

The women's tournament is still taking just the top 15 teams. With three games to go and wins over the teams sitting currently 14th through 17th, Nebraska has locked up a spot in Indianapolis.

The Tournament Picture

Nebraska has continued to trend down in projections for the NCAA Tournament.

The latest Bracketology from ESPN's Charlie Creme on Sunday had the Huskers falling to a 10-seed. That would have them as one of the last four byes, keeping them out of the First Four games.

The Huskers are now 0-8 against teams ranked by the AP at the time of the game. The other two losses are to Wisconsin and this week's No. 23 team, Minnesota.

Nebraska entered Monday at No. 25 in the NET. That likely won't shift much. NU is now 0-9 in Quad 1 games, to go with 3-0 in Quad 2, 3-1 in Quad 3, and 10-0 in Quad 4.

Two of Nebraska's three remaining games are Quad 1. The regular-season finale is Quad 3.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73

Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61

Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71

Jan. 21 Wisconsin 63, Nebraska 60

Jan. 24 Nebraska 81, Illinois 75

Jan. 28 Nebraska 89, Northwestern 73

Feb. 1 Ohio State 90, Nebraska 71

Feb. 4 at Michigan 88, Nebraska 76

Feb. 7 Maryland 78, Nebraska 60

Feb. 12 Minnesota 84, Nebraska 67

Feb. 16 Iowa 80, Nebraska 67

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

