'It Will Echo The Likes of No Sit Sunday': Ben Stevens Previews Nebraska/Michigan State

Friday night's game between Nebraska and Michigan State is the biggest in the history of Pinnacle Bank Arena, and perhaps the biggest regular-season game in the history of Nebraska's men's basketball.

On this week's Big Ten Breakdown, Ben Stevens looks at what's at stake and discusses how the game will be decided. Below is a lightly edited transcript of his full preview.

A top 15 tilt inside PBA as No. 13 and undefeated Nebraska welcomes Tom Izzo and No. 9 Michigan State. As the calendar turns to 2026, the Huskers are still one of six remaining undefeated teams in D1 men's basketball for the 2025-2026 campaign. There are 365 Division 1 college basketball programs competing at the men's D1 level in 2025-2026. Fred Hoiberg and his Huskers are one of six that still remain unblemished.

Nebraska [beat] New Hampshire to end out a perfect non-conference slate at 11-0. It is the first time since 1928-29 Nebraska was undefeated in non-conference action. Basically, a century ago, as we are now in 2026. In the matchup on this Friday inside the Vault, it’s monumental. It's emblematic of where Nebraska is here in the 2026 season as we continue rolling into a new year.

This will be just the second all-time game that Nebraska at home in Lincoln, as a ranked team, hosts a fellow ranked team. And that is the first time since March of 1991, when the 15th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted No. 10 Kansas and won that game 85-75. The second time in the history of Nebraska men’s basketball, the Huskers, as a ranked team, will host a fellow ranked team. It is just the fourth ever top 15 tilt in the history of Nebraska basketball, a couple in that 1990-91 season. One way back in the mid-60s. And now here to start 2026.

The atmosphere inside PBA tonight, I can only imagine. It will echo the likes of No Sit Sunday. This will be a monumental game for the Huskers; win, lose, or, although it's not possible, draw.

And Michigan State is a damn good basketball team. No. 9 in the country. Seventh most efficient defense in college hoops. So the key matchup to me is this efficient Nebraska offense continuing to be productive and prolific from beyond the arc. Nebraska is shooting the three this year; 49.3% of the field goal tries for Fred Hoiberg's club, from beyond that three-point line. And Michigan State will allow you to shoot the long ball; it doesn't mean their teams do it all that efficiently against Sparty, but 46.4% of opponent tries against Michigan State [come] from beyond the arc.

That could be the style of the opponent. That could be because Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler make it very difficult to get good buckets in and around the paint. It could be a variety of reasons. But I would expect the Huskers, as is their flow and style this year offensively, to hoist from beyond the arc. But how efficient and productive will it be against the seventh-best defense in the sport of college basketball? That being Michigan State.

Nebraska is predicted to win by one, 73-72, on KenPom’s site. His predictions and his outcome results are basically what the odds are anyway.

A huge Friday night in Lincoln, Nebraska. Maybe the biggest Friday night in the history of Nebraska men's basketball. The first top 15 tilt and the first ranked vs. ranked in Lincoln, that Nebraska as a ranked team will host a ranked team, since March of 1991. It is representative of how great the Huskers have been in 2025, now 2026.

And they get a great test out of a really good Michigan State team this year as well. Jeremy Fears has been great in terms of his facilitation. We are going to continue to see the offensive power. Jaxon Kohler develops the game. Coen Carr continues to improve after a slow start this year. And they've got a lot of output from many others on the wing. Divine Ugochukwu, the transfer from Miami. We have seen the freshman Jordan Scott ball out. There’s a lot to like about this MSU team.

A really great game, for both in a top-15 tilt. Nebraska and Michigan State, the best college basketball game on this Friday, bar none.

