Top-15 Battle Features Massive Comeback, Overtime Before Purdue Tops Nebrasketball

LINCOLN — Nebrasketball has lost for a third time in the last four games, all to top-15 teams.

No. 13 Purdue led by as many as 22 points but had to hold on in overtime to upend No. 9 Nebraska, 80-77. The Boilermakers improved to 20-4 on the year and 10-3 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskers fell to 21-3 overall and 10-3 in the league.

The Game

The first half was all Purdue from start to finish.

The Boilermakers blitzed the Huskers to a 14-1 lead, prompting the first Fred Hoiberg timeout of the half. Nebraska finally made its first shot at 15:42 on a Braden Frager layup.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Rienk Mast cut the deficit back to single digits. That's where it was after a Frager triple at the 9:05 mark.

But the Huskers then went ice cold again, not making a shot for the next 6:24 of action. The Boilermakers pushed their lead back to double digits and went into halftime up 40-24.

In the middle of that cold stretch, Nebraska called two timeouts within 11 seconds of each other. Hoiberg called one at 6:36 to send the game to the under-8 media timeout. Mast then called one as he was falling out of bounds, leaving NU with one remaining for the final 26:25 of game time.

Besides shooting a better percentage (43.2% to 32.0%), Purdue got 12 more shots than Nebraska in the first half. That was thanks to a rebounding advantage that included nine on the offensive glass. The Boilermakers also only committed four turnovers to seven for the Huskers.

The same staleness that crippled Nebraska through the first half began the second. Back-to-back three-pointers for Purdue pushed the difference to 22 points. It would still be at 20 after another Purdue triple at the 14:02 mark.

But then, Nebrasketball seemed to be playing its game for the first time all night.

A pair of Pryce Sandfort free throws began an 18-2 run that included three-pointers made by Sandfort, Cale Jacobson, Sam Hoiberg, and Mast. After an exchange of baskets, the deficit was cut to just four points with 5:20 to play.

Purdue finally got back to scoring and did so with a big swing, posting a 10-0 run to go back up by double digits. Again, though, Nebraska refused to let that be the end of the fight.

The Huskers punched back with the third kill shot* of the half, 10-0, to get back to a four-point game. After Purdue went 1-for-5 on free throws in the final minute, NU had the ball down by two with just 24 seconds to go.

*College basketball statistician Evan Miyakawa classifies a kill shot as any run of at least 10-0.

A Hoiberg miss turned into a Mast rebound and an and-1. Mast missed the free throw to put Nebraska ahead, but Purdue missed the game-winner on the other side, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Purdue got a three-pointer right away. Mast, who had played 34 minutes to this point, fouled out at the 3:55 mark. A made free throw and an exchange of baskets put the Boilermakers up by five points.

But, again, Nebraska's fight showed up. The Huskers ripped off a 7-0 run, with the Sandfort layup giving Nebraska its first lead of the entire game.

In the final minute, Purdue had another 1-for-2 trip to the free throw line before forcing a Nebraska miss. On the ensuing possession, the Boilermakers turned an offensive rebound into an and-1, taking the lead by one point. The free throw was missed and grabbed by both teams for a jump ball, giving possession to Nebraska.

With under four seconds to go, Hoiberg inbounded the ball to Lawrence, but Lawrence slipped and fell and the ball ended up in the hands of Purdue. Two made free throws were followed by a last-ditch inbounds the length of the floor, caught by a Boilermaker to end the Husker threat.

The Stats

Purdue's poor free throw shooting helped Nebraska's massive comeback. The Boilermakers finished 11-for-20 at the line, going 4-for-10 in the second half and 4-for-7 in overtime. Nebraska, meanwhile, went 13-of-20 on free throws.

The Boilermakers, who started out on fire, finished with 36.8% shooting, including 13-of-46 on three-pointers. The Huskers made 44.1% of their shots, knocking down 12-of-32 from deep.

Purdue had a massive advantage on the glass at halftime and continued that for the other 25 minutes of action. The Boilermakers won the rebounding battle 54-37. They also had 21 offensive boards to Nebraska's six, turning those into a 17-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Two Boilermakers, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff, grabbed double-digit boards, with 19 and 14, respectively. Cluff added 12 points to notch a double-double.

Mast tied Purdue's Fletcher Loyer for the game-high scoring at 18 points.

Lawrence and Sandfort both got into double figures, scoring 16 and 15 points respectively. Lawrence (6-for-9) and Jacobson (2-for-3) were the only Huskers to shoot over 50% in the game.

What's Next

Nebraska stays home this weekend to host Northwestern for a Valentine's Day affair.

The Wildcats have been one of the bottom-feeders of the league this season, sitting at 10-14 overall and 2-11 in the Big Ten. Their best win was 74-68 at USC last month.

Before Saturday, Northwestern will host No. 2 Michigan on Wednesday. The Wildcats are significantly better at home (7-5) than on the road (2-6), but the Wolverines are a tough task at any venue.

Northwestern leads the all-time series with Nebraska 13-10. The Huskers, however, have won the last two and three of the last four, including a 77-58 victory in Evanston last season. The Big Red were victorious the last time these two teams met in Lincoln, winning 75-69 back on Jan. 20, 2024.

Saturday's tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is slated for noon CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Big Ten Standings

Nebraska's only losses were also the only teams ahead in the conference standings ahead of them going into Tuesday.

Michigan was in front at 12-1, followed by Illinois (11-2), Nebraska (10-2), and Purdue (9-3). Wisconsin (8-4) is currently playing the Illini, but with the result of the Husker-Boilermaker game, the Boilermakers put themselves into that top group. The Huskers, though not set to see another from that five-some again before the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, failed to add some much-needed separation for both conference and NCAA Tournament seeding.

Nebraska does not play a team in the top five of the Big Ten standings the rest of the way. Of the seven remaining games, one is against the top third (UCLA, 9-4), two are against the middle third (Iowa, 8-4), and the other four are against the bottom third (USC, 7-6; Maryland, 2-10; Northwestern, 2-11; Penn State, 1-12).

The Tournament Picture

Nebrasketball entered the day as a 2-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology. As for the metrics, the Huskers were 10th in the Torvik, 12th in the KenPom, and 17th in the BPI. Purdue, on the other hand, was 9th, 10th, and 10th in those same metrics.

The loss will drop Nebraska and be a boost for Purdue. The Huskers are now likely in the range of a 3- or 4-seed as of today, but plenty of basketball remains to be played, and teams ahead of them could suffer losses as Nebraska takes on a schedule that will see it favored in every game except at Iowa City.

There is a clear importance for Nebraska to be a 2-seed, or at least ahead of the top teams that would have Oklahoma City and St. Louis as one of their closest tournament sites for the opening weekend of March Madness. Those are the two closest sites for Nebraska, but also potential destinations for top teams like Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa State, and Purdue, among others.

We'll get a clearer picture of how the selection committee views Nebraska when the top 16 are revealed on Feb. 21. This is a week later than normal, and just over three weeks from Selection Sunday.

Nebraska has the Northwestern game and a trip to Iowa before that reveal, which will be the same day as a home contest against Penn State. That game with the Nittany Lions likely won't factor into the committee's preview for the tournament.

Video Analysis

Josh Peterson and Kaleb Henry recap the overtime loss on the Nebrasketball Hour.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

