'I'm Just Trying to Earn My Spot': Jacob Lanier Opens Up About His Freshman Summer

Jacob Lanier arrived in Lincoln with something to prove.



Since getting to campus, he's attacked that challenge throughout the summer, but the incoming freshman is staying focused on learning, improving, and earning his place within Nebraska's program. By the time the season tips off, however, he could be in line for a significant role.

Fresh off leading Parkview Magnet to an Arkansas state championship during his senior year, the 6-foot-6 guard is preparing for his first season of college basketball in the Big Ten. Here's everything he had to say during his introductory media availability Thursday as a Husker.

Lanier’s Grade for Himself Thus Far

Lanier arrived in Lincoln as a consensus four-star recruit in the 2026 class, and early impressions from coaches and teammates suggest he's adapting well to the college game.

Even so, he knows summer workouts don't guarantee anything. With several months remaining before games count, he's focused on continuing to develop and carving out a role in NU's rotation.

“I feel like I’ve been playing pretty well,” he said. “There’s another level of my game I haven’t reached yet. But that just comes with being comfortable in the offensive system. I feel like defensively I've been giving it my all. I’ve seen some stats say I’m leading the team in steals, deflections, and rebounds, so that’s a good thing. But I’m just trying to earn my spot on the team. Everything will come after that.”

Fearless Mentality Based on His Work Ethic

Lanier's confidence is rooted in the work he put in throughout his prep career. By the end of his senior season, he'd earned All-State, All-Conference, and All-Tournament honors while leading Parkview Magnet to a Class 5A state championship. He was also named the tournament's MVP and surpassed 900 points during his final year of high school ball.

Now, he's making the jump to the toughest conference in college basketball. While nearly every player on NU's roster, excluding fellow freshman Colin Rice, has more collegiate experience, Lanier believes the preparation that got him to Lincoln has him ready to make an impact in year one.

“It comes from the work,” Lanier said. “It comes from the hours I’ve spent in the gym. It also comes from God. The work I’ve put in throughout my life has prepared me for these moments.”

Lanier’s Biggest Adjustment to College

Lanier's biggest adjustment hasn't been the speed or physicality of the game. Instead, it's been learning the finer details of the Huskers' system. For the freshman, though, that's simply another opportunity to improve before seeing the court this fall.

“Learning every single detail from high school to here, there are so many more things you have to learn," said Lanier. "It’s like learning basketball over again. But I’m learning it, and I’m having a good time doing it.”

Coming off an AP Men's Basketball Coach of the Year campaign, Fred Hoiberg inarguably knows how to scheme. Though it'll take time for Lanier to get the hang of it, the freshman believes it will make him a better player as a result.

Iowa guard Tate Sage defends a shot by Cale Jacobsen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Learning from the Veteran Guards

Lucky for Lanier, he doesn't have to learn it all by himself. In fact, he suggested that several veteran guards are helping him along this summer.

“Cale Jacobsen, Connor Essegian, even Pryce [Sandfort] has been a big help for me,” Lanier said. “Having those older vets- they’re really helping me. Especially Cale, my locker is right next to his, so he’s just one question away from being there for me.”

Jacobsen spoke highly of Lanier on Thursday as well. Even though the two will eventually be competing for playing time during the year, NU's roster is focused on improving the team by any means necessary.

What Lanier Brings to the Team

There's little doubt Lanier can score the basketball. He finished his prep career with more than 2,000 career points, including a 45-point triple-double performance during his senior year.

But he believes his impact extends well beyond putting the ball in the basket. He prides himself on making winning plays on both ends of the floor.

“I feel like I bring winning plays to the team,” Lanier said. “I feel like I bring confidence and lead by example. I’m always giving 100% on the floor at all times. If everybody plays like that, we’ll be really successful.”

The Huskers open their season with an exhibition game against BYU at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Oct. 16. The 2025-26 season opened with Nebraska taking down the Cougars in an exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 90-89.

NU and Lanier have 14 more weeks to prepare before the unofficial start of the season. Until then, expect him to continue earning his role, and don't be surprised if it's a significant one.

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