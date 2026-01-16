Last-Minute Turnovers Cost No. 24 Nebraska Women's Basketball at No. 15 Michigan State
Nebraska women's basketball came up just short on Thursday.
The No. 24 Huskers had a lead in the final minute of the game, but the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans closed on a 4-0 run to beat the Big Red, 73-71, in East Lansing. MSU improved to 17-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten Conference, while NU fell to 14-4 on the year and 3-4 in the league.
Nebraska is now 0-4 against AP-ranked opponents this season.
The Huskers had to deal with foul trouble throughout the contest. Jessica Petrie has two fouls in the first two-and-a-half minutes. Britt Prince notched her third foul early in the third quarter. That sent both to the bench at times that they normally would have been on the floor.
Still, Nebraska never let circumstance keep the game from getting out of hand. The Huskers made five three-pointers in the first quarter to get by without Petrie. After the media timeout in the third quarter and Michigan State's largest lead of the game, Prince was able to return to action and not commit another foul in the contest.
In the fourth quarter, Michigan State held a 64-60 lead at the midway point. Nebraska answered with a 7-0 run and kept MSU without a point for nearly three minutes.
But the Spartans punched back with a 5-2 run, tying the game going into the final minute.
Britt Prince put Nebraska up 71-69 with 48 seconds to go. Nine seconds later, the Spartans were at the line, tying the game on two made free throws.
On the ensuing Husker possession, the ball was lost out of bounds. Nebraska managed to get Michigan State to miss the game-winning shot, but the Spartans grabbed the rebound and were fouled. Two makes later, and the home side was ahead by two points.
Despite advancing the ball on a timeout and getting to inbounds under the basket, Nebraska got a shot off as the ball was stolen and time expired.
Those two turnovers in the final 30 seconds helped Nebraska finish with 22 in the game. Those led to 22 points for Michigan State, which had 15 turnovers.
The Huskers shot 51.0% for the game, including 7-of-20 on three-pointers. The Spartans made 50.0% of their shots, tallying just 3-of-17 from deep.
Amiah Hargrove scored a team-high 21 points off the bench. Britt Prince was the only other Husker in double figures, notching 16 points.
Nebraska stays on the road but gets some time off before the next game. The Huskers are at Wisconsin on Wednesday. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
- Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50
- Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58
- Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53
- Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83
- Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35
- Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56
- Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66
- Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76
- Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62
- Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73
- Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61
- Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71
- Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX
- Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+
- March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry