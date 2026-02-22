Nebraska Women's Basketball Ends Skid with Win at Washington

The losing streak has come to a close.

Nebraska women's basketball needed a late push but got just enough on Sunday in Seattle, beating Washington, 66-65. The Huskers improved to 17-11 on the year and 6-11 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskies fell to 19-9 overall and 9-8 in the league.

The win ends a six-game losing streak for the Big Red.

The Game

Nebraska didn't for a second over the entirety of the first half.

The Huskers used better than 50% shooting to build a nine-point lead in the opening frame. The second quarter opened with a 7-0 Husker run to put the visitors up by 12 points.

But the home side clawed back into it from there. A 7-0 Husky run sparked a belief that had Washington down by just one possession at halftime, 35-32.

UW didn't take long to take the lead, getting back-to-back layups in the first minute of the third quarter to go ahead for the first time in the game. But neither side could take control, with the Huskies holding a four-point advantage at the end of the frame.

With all of the struggles of late, Washington getting a lead and holding it did not bode well for Nebraska. As the Huskers made just one shot in a more than four-minute stretch, the Huskies built a six-point lead.

But Nebraska didn't shrink this time. Britt Prince made a pair of free throws, followed by two Amiah Hargrove layups. That left the game tied in the final minute.

Washington grabbed the lead with 16 seconds to go, but Prince answered with a three-pointer on the other end.

The Huskies had three shots in the closing seconds to take back the win, but all three missed the mark. UW made just one shot in the final 4:43 of regulation.

The Stats

Nebraska shot 42.6% for the game, including 5-of-16 on three pointers. Washington made 39.7% of its shots, making 5-of-26 from downtown.

Washington dominated the glass, outrebounding Nebraska 46-28. The 17-5 offensive rebounding advantage turned into a dozen more second-chance points for the Huskies.

Nebraska's advantage came from taking care of the ball. Washington committed 17 turnovers, with nine of those being steals. On the other side, only three of Nebraska's turnovers were by way of a steal. The Huskers tallied 13 more points off turnovers than the Huskies did.

Prince led all scorers with 22 points. She also had team-highs of six rebounds and six assists.

What's Next

Nebraska closes out the regular season at home against Rutgers on Saturday

The Scarlet Knights are 9-18 on the year and 1-15 in the Big Ten. They're coming off an 87-78 loss to Penn State on Saturday and will host Indiana on Wednesday.

Tip form Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Big Ten Standings

The win moves Nebraska head of Wisconsin for 12th in the Big Ten Conference standings. That will be as high as the Huskers can climb, with Oregon sitting at 11th at 7-9 and holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Big Red.

Nebraska's final opponent before the conference tournament is dead last in the standings: Rutgers, 1-15.

The Tournament Picture

The latest Bracketology from ESPN's Charlie Creme on Friday put Nebraska among the First Four Out. Between adding one more win this week and the Big Ten Tournament, NU could still find a way to sneak into the Big Dance after a disastrous last several weeks.

As a 12 or 13 seed (the teams play each other first, so being one or the other doesn't matter) in the Big Ten Tournament, Nebraska could help itself by making at least the semifinals. As of today, that would mean wins over Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio State.

From there, a victory over top-seeded UCLA would more than clinch a spot at least among the Last Four In. The Huskers could also remove all doubt and go 5-0 in Indianapolis.

Unfortunately for Nebraska, everything after the opener will be Quad 1 games. The Huskers entered Sunday 0-10 in such games, but do now have one after topping the Huskies.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73

Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61

Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71

Jan. 21 Wisconsin 63, Nebraska 60

Jan. 24 Nebraska 81, Illinois 75

Jan. 28 Nebraska 89, Northwestern 73

Feb. 1 Ohio State 90, Nebraska 71

Feb. 4 at Michigan 88, Nebraska 76

Feb. 7 Maryland 78, Nebraska 60

Feb. 12 Minnesota 84, Nebraska 67

Feb. 16 Iowa 80, Nebraska 67

Feb. 19 Oregon 80, Nebraska 76

Feb. 22 Nebraska 66, Washington 65

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.