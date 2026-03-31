Logan Nissley Confirms Senior Season Return to Nebraska Women's Basketball

One piece for Nebraska women's basketball will return for her senior season in Lincoln.

Logan Nissley, a 6-0 junior guard, confirmed her return to the Huskers' program for the 2026-27 season in a social media post on her personal Instagram Monday. Nissley has been with the Huskers since 2023 after arriving from North Dakota as a three-time state player of the year and the No. 91 overall rated player in the Class of 2023.

"Right where I wanna be," Nissley wrote on her Instagram post. "One year left with the best team, place, fans, and people!"

Nissley's role has increased steadily during her three years under coach Amy Williams' Huskers, as the guard played in all 35 games for Nebraska her freshman season while starting in the 10 games in the final stretch of the 2023-24 season. After earning All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors, Nissley became a regular starter in the backcourt as a sophomore for the 2024-25 season before battling injuries as a junior this past year.

The guard has started 55 games out of 97 game appearances in her tenure with Nebraska, averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 39.8% from three. Nissley dramatically improved her shooting despite facing injuries in her junior season, adding nearly two more points per game to her scoring average while jumping from 36% shooting as a sophomore to 46% this past season.

Nissley also continued her streak as one of the Big Ten's best outside shooters, improving from a 36% three-point percentage as a sophomore with 55 made three-point tries to hitting 43% of the outside attempts while knocking down 65 triples as a junior. The guard is a career 83% free throw shooter and averages nearly two rebounds and two assists per game.

Logan Nissley dribbles the ball against Purdue Fort Wayne in the Emerald Coast Classic. | Nebraska Athletics

Nissley's added scoring threat helped balance Nebraska during an early 10-game winning streak to open the season. The guard also played big in conference matchups, scoring 22 points in a loss to Maryland while adding 15 points each in a win an 81-75 home win over Illinois and an 80-76 road loss at Oregon. Nissley's return echoes her sentiment from earlier in the season.

"I think that's kind of been our identity all year long. We've said that our depth is our superpower. Knowing that everyone on our roster is capable... that just makes us better," Nissley said during a postgame press conference in December. "I mean, it is really hard to scout for 14 people. When each person comes in the game ready to go, I think that makes a huge difference."

Nissley's career-best scoring year helped guide Nebraska to a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance as the Huskers earned a First Four victory over Richmond before falling in the opening round to Baylor. The junior added that this year's run returned a familiar feeling for the program despite the ups-and-downs of the regular season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Logan Nissley (2) directs teammate as UCLA Bruins guard Londynn Jones (3) defends at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Nebraska guard Logan Nissley looks for an opening against Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis on March 6, 2025. | Nebraska Athletics

"I've been very fortunate. I've been able to play in three of these NCAA Tournaments and I can just say, the feeling never gets old. With each new team and each new year brings its new challenges," Nissley said after the Huskers' 67-62 NCAA Tournament loss to Baylor on March 20.

"Just to have these moments that we get to share with each other... it's tough when the outcome isn't what we want and what we've worked for. There's a lot of learning that comes with it."

Nissley will return to Nebraska as a top threat to continue to climb in the Husker record books, as the junior currently is No. 6 on Nebraska's all-time three-point list with 179 made three-pointers. The guard will need five more three-pointers to climb into the top five past Yvonne Turner's 183 and will likely chase former teammate Jaz Shelley's 244 made three-pointers to enter the top four all-time.

Nebraska guard Logan Nissley shoots a three-pointer against Oregon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Nebraska Athletics

Nissley's return marks one of the first significant returnees for Williams' 2026-27 roster, as Jessica Petrie reportedly is set to enter the transfer portal later this offseason on April 6. Petrie's news was first announced by On3 on March 23, but no other Huskers have stated their future intentions since.

The senior's announced return brings back more answers for the Huskers heading into next season, as Nissley becomes one of several guards set to return to the program after the graduations of Hailey Weaver, Eliza Maupin, and Callin Hake. Other underclassmen guards that would return with Nissley include freshman Alanna Neale, sophomores Claire Johnson and Kennadi Williams, junior Emily Fisher, and All-Big Ten star Britt Prince.

The women's college basketball transfer portal officially opens on April 6 and closes on April 20.