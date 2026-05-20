Nebraska Football Secures Commitment from Top 5 Interior Offensive Lineman in 2027

Geep Wade, Trae Taylor, and Nebraska football got their guy.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Huskers received a commitment from blue-chip interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma of Georgia high school football powerhouse Grayson.

Agbanoma is the No. 5 interior prospect, per 247Sports. He is currently the third-highest-ranked player in Nebraska's 2027 class.

Here's the latest on the 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman, including who the Huskers beat out and where they'll look to go next in the class.

NEWS: National powers targeted 4-star OL Jordan Agbanoma, and he has committed to Nebraska.



“I am done.”



Read: https://t.co/PyNZ8za5xx pic.twitter.com/wR7eajoPLF — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 20, 2026

Nebraska Pulls Off the Upset

Under a new offensive line staff, who says the Huskers can't recruit? Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley sure don't. After cutting his list down to five schools on Feb. 12, Nebraska joined Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, and Miami as finalists in Agbanoma's race.

In the end, the Big Red prevailed. In doing so, they've received a commitment from a consensus top 80 prospect in the 2027 class. It's the duo's first four-star commitment since joining Matt Rhule's staff. However, if they have their way, it won't be their last.

For NU, they snuck into the lead. However, it didn't happen by accident. The Huskers kept applying pressure and it produced a diamond. Now, comes keeping that momentum rolling until signing day in December.

Huskers 2027 Class to Date

Agbanoma joins a Nebraska class that currently ranks No. 19 nationally, according to Rivals. Though it's worth noting that after receiving his commitment, things will quickly change. The Georgia native became the Huskers' ninth committed player to date.

Previously headlined by four-star quarterback Trae Taylor and four-star safety Tory Pittman III, the No. 60 and No. 53 overall prospects in the class, respectively, Agbanoma likely will steal the show for Husker fans. The position he plays and the impact he could have resonates with a fan base wanting to see a resurgence in the trenches. Agbanoma will look to spearhead that approach.

Two other committed recruits are regarded as four-stars as well. Amir Brown is the No. 30 running back in the class and Corey Hadley Jr. is the No. 7 safety. The other four players, Matt Erickson, Jayden Travers, Kaden Howard, and Antayvious Ellis, are three-star recruits.

Official Visit Date

Agbanoma is still set to make an official visit to Lincoln on June 5; however, his other officials, Texas A&M (May 29), Florida (June 11), and Georgia (June 19), will likely no longer occur. If that happens, it's a good thing for the Big Red.

Currently, the Huskers are set to host five other 2027 prospects the same weekend Agbanoma will visit. Hadley Jr. is the only other current commit. The four-star offensive lineman will be joined by a teammate of his as well. KD Jones is a three-star interior offensive lineman who was offered by Nebraska on April 24. NU appears to hold a significant lead in its recruitment as well.

Another Grayson recruit is trending towards joining Agbanoma in Lincoln as well. Joey Hunter is a three-star tight end prospect who stands 6-foot-6, 255 pounds. With tree trunks for legs, the will-be senior is quickly rising up the national ranks. He recently included Nebraska in his top five and is expected to official visit campus in June.

🚨BREAKING🚨 2027 OT Matt Erickson has committed to Nebraska🌽



Read: https://t.co/7ZY7YJMcAA pic.twitter.com/LuOwsB54Jf — Rivals (@Rivals) September 13, 2025

NU's Offensive Line Haul

Before Agbanoma's decision, in-state three-star offensive tackle Matt Erickson was the lone offensive line commit. The Millard North product chose the Huskers in September and NU retained him through the staff reshuffling.

Listed at 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, Erickson is the No. 6 prospect in the state of Nebraska. He is one of four Husker commits who will finish out their prep careers playing football in-state.

The Big Red will continue vetting other prospects within the cycle as well. Barrett Kitrell is a fellow three-star interior prospect from Ashland-Greenwood. Nebraska offered the fast-rising recruit on Jan. 10 and has since built up a significant lead in his recruitment. The Husker legacy has already visited Lincoln four times. He very well could become the third offensive line commitment within the class.

What Agbanoma's Commitment Means

For one, Agbanoma's decision shows tangible proof of early success for Wade and Teasley. They're already doing exactly what they were brought in to do. This winter, the duo helped sign three projected starters on the offensive line via the transfer portal and now have two verbal commitments in their first high school recruiting class.

The ability to develop these players will still ultimately be the key, but bringing in highly recruited prospects should make the job significantly easier. Less than six months after both were hired at Nebraska, they've found success. More will need to come, but there's no denying it's a heck of a start.

NU's class should slide back into the top 15, if not higher. Adding a top 80 national recruit can move the needle pretty quickly. Plenty of work remains to be done on the offensive line and roster-wide, but the Huskers are building momentum heading into June. Time will tell how this class rounds out, but as of May 20, Nebraska fans should have faith in this staff. The 2027 recruiting class is coming along just fine as the most important month of recruiting nears. Opportunity to continue rising is about to present itself, let's see how it unfolds.