Nebraska AD Troy Dannen Talks Arbitration, Memorial Stadium Plans, Postseason Tickets

Troy Dannen is a very busy man.

If the long-awaited renovations to Memorial Stadium were not enough to dominate conversation around Nebraska athletics; the football program’s lawsuit involving the College Sports Commission certainly is. Even with the 2025-26 academic year coming to a close, the busiest stretch of the calendar may still lie ahead for the Huskers.

Here’s the latest on the state of Nebraska athletics, from clarity on stadium renovation plans and NU’s reworked NIL structure to what the softball postseason ticket purchasing situation truly is.

The College Sports Commission has won its arbitration case against 18 Nebraska football players.



CSC CEO Bryan Seeley: "This process shows the system is working as intended."https://t.co/2qAxouAetE pic.twitter.com/joDCI02nUk — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) May 11, 2026

What's Going on with the CSC?

In a landmark challenge involving NIL regulations, 18 Nebraska football players saw their arbitration case against the College Sports Commission denied. The dispute centered around payments tied to Playfly, NU's multimedia rights partner, which agreed to redirect $10.25 million toward NIL payments, including roughly $8 million expected to be distributed by June, per On3.

The issue stems from the CSC classifying multimedia rights companies like Playfly as “associated entities,” which are more strictly scrutinized when directly facilitating NIL deals. During arbitration, the ruling sided with the CSC’s interpretation. As a result, Nebraska will now need to restructure the agreements before resubmitting them for approval.

“Our position is that the Playfly's of the world are not associated entities,” Dannen said. “That was the crux of it. If they are associated entities, then our deals were not going to pass. If they are not, then our deals were going to pass.”

Troy Dannen watches warmups from the bench before a game against the Oregon Ducks. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“Now we need to resubmit the deals under the premise that these are coming from associated entities,” Dannen continued. “Which means they’re scrutinized differently, they have to be matched differently, paired differently, and priced differently.”

Despite the setback, Nebraska still expects its athletes to ultimately receive compensation once the revised agreements are reviewed.

“We’ll submit hundreds of deals involving those athletes,” Dannen said. “We’ve already submitted some. And the hope will be that they will be reviewed and they’ll be approved.”

Nebraska Cornhuskers softball is hosting an NCAA Regional, but overwhelming demand and limited availability have turned ticket sales into a frustrating experience that many fans believe could have been avoided. https://t.co/GQzrVALvpx — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) May 12, 2026

Nebraska Softball's Tiered Ticketing in Postseason Play

Nebraska softball, led by Rhonda Revelle, earned the No. 4 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament and will host the Lincoln Regional beginning Friday at Bowlin Stadium. However, the success of the team has also sparked discussion surrounding the Huskers' ticket distribution process for loyal fans and donors alike.

“The NCAA hosts these events; they’re not our own competition,” said Tyler Kai, Nebraska’s Deputy AD for Revenue Generation. “We made a concerted effort about a year ago when we changed some things within the Huskers Athletic Fund to really adjust those processes.”

According to Kai, NU prioritized ticket access based on donor levels while still ensuring season ticket holders received opportunities to attend postseason games.

“It starts with our top donor levels and moves our way down,” Kai said. “I would also say, though, that we still prioritize our current season ticket holders. Those people still get access before we go to the general public.”

Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle and pitcher Jordy Frahm discuss strategy against Omaha at Bowlin Stadium. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Kai added that the athletic department believed the system functioned as intended, despite concerns from some fans about the limited availability to purchase seats.

“It worked the way we were anticipating it working,” said Kai. “We were able to offer every single season ticket holder seats in the building. Granted, Bowlin does not have a significant amount of reserved seats. But every season ticket holder was able to get seats in the building.”

Per the Huskers' official website, Bowlin Stadium can accommodate up to 2,530 fans. However, many season ticket holders will be seated nowhere near where their original seats were. In today's era of revenue generation surrounding athletics, it appears as if Nebraska can only do so much to keep everyone happy. However, social media would argue that no one is.

Memorial Stadium Reseat

On April 17, Nebraska's Athletic Department announced plans for a $600 million renovation of Memorial Stadium, the largest project of its kind in school history.

As planning continues, Husker officials say communication with fans and season ticket holders remains a major priority throughout the process. According to Kai and Dannen, more detailed information is expected to become available at the beginning of the 2026-27 academic year.

“[We] plan to communicate in August with full plans,” Kai said. “The volleyball blueprint worked the way we anticipated it. We had a lot of really good data points on the front end, but as that process has gone, it allowed us to think through some minor adjustments.”

“The more we can communicate, the better,” Kai added. “The more time we can give people through the process, the better, so it doesn’t feel like a Hunger Games situation. The way that volleyball worked is a lot of the way that football will work. There may be some difference in ticket quantity maximums, but the process itself will be the same.”

Additional information regarding the project, including frequently asked questions, is currently available through bigredrebuild.com. However, those interested will have to wait until August for in-depth details.

Additional Notes

**Pending final approval, the NCAA is expected to adopt the proposed five-for-five rule, which would give all student-athletes five years of eligibility. Dannen suggested programs across the country are already operating under the assumption that the change will soon become official. “I think we’re all in the enterprise expecting next year, every athlete that’s on the roster will have that fifth year".

**Dannen said there's growing momentum toward expanding the College Football Playoff to 24 teams, with the Big Ten and SEC playing a central role in how the format ultimately takes shape. “I think we’re headed to 24,” Dannen said. “I think there’s a lot of momentum for it. But the rules of the game, when it comes to the structure of the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten and the SEC, if they agree, then that’s the way it heads. I'm a proponent of 24.”