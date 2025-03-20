NCAA Tournament Big Ten Viewing Guide: Thursday Begins the Madness
It is finally here.
March Madness is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events in the world every single year. It never disappoints basketball fans who are ready for some drama, upsets, or just great basketball.
The Big Ten has eight teams in this year's field of 64, and a few of them have legitimate chances to win the whole thing. The journey for all of these teams begins with Thursday's action on one of the best days of the sports calendar. The next four days are about to be heaven for basketball fans, and we have you covered so you don't miss a thing.
Here are the games you will not want to miss.
NCAA Tournament Big Ten Viewing Guide: Thursday
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point (11:40 a.m. CDT on truTV)
Purdue enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed with aspirations of returning to the national title game like they did last year, but first, they must handle their opening-round matchup against High Point.
The Boilermakers have been battle-tested in the Big Ten while also proving their mettle in non-conference play. With a balanced attack and a reliable scoring presence in Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue will look to establish dominance early. However, while their offense is formidable, their defense has shown some vulnerability, allowing 71.1 points per game.
High Point comes in as the Big South champion, having dominated their conference with a 17-2 record. While 13-seeds have started pulling off more upsets in recent years, this would still be a massive upset that no one saw coming.
The Panthers will rely on Kezza Giffa and Kimani Hamilton to provide offensive firepower, and their ability to knock down threes could be key. They make 8.2 threes per game, matching Purdue’s 8.3 average, meaning if they catch fire from deep, they could keep things interesting.
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Montana (12:30 p.m. CDT on TNT)
Wisconsin enters the NCAA Tournament with confidence after a strong season in the Big Ten, where they showcased their offensive firepower while maintaining a solid defensive presence. The Badgers have been efficient on offense, averaging nearly 80 points per game, and their 10-1 record in non-conference play suggests they are comfortable against teams outside the Big Ten.
Max Klesmit has been a steady contributor, but John Tonje’s recent scoring surge could be the key for Wisconsin to make a deep tournament run. However, they’ll need to be wary of a Montana squad that has been red-hot down the stretch.
Montana dominated the Big Sky this season, finishing 18-3 in conference play and entering March Madness with plenty of momentum. The Grizzlies have been one of the most efficient shooting teams in recent weeks. Money Williams and Brandon Whitney provide a balanced offensive attack, and if they continue their hot shooting, they could give Wisconsin trouble.
Montana will look to add its name to the growing list of Cinderella teams over the years. The Badgers are the favorites, but they’ll need to take the Grizzlies seriously if they want to avoid a shocking early exit.
No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Utah State (8:25 p.m. CDT on TNT)
UCLA and Utah State meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in what could be one of the more intriguing early matchups. The Bruins have navigated a tough Big Ten schedule and come into March Madness with a defense that has been their backbone all season. Holding opponents to just 65.7 points per game, UCLA has consistently made life difficult for opposing offenses.
While their scoring output sits at a modest 74.8 points per game, they have a solid margin of victory thanks to their ability to control the pace. Dylan Andrews has been a steady playmaker, and Tyler Bilodeau’s recent efficiency could be key in this matchup.
Utah State, on the other hand, thrives on its high-powered offense, averaging 80.9 points per game—15.2 more than UCLA allows. The Aggies have been a force in the Mountain West, and Ian Martinez has been their go-to scorer.
Their ability to push the tempo and score in bunches will test UCLA’s defense, and if they can dictate the pace, they have a chance to pull off an upset. While UCLA has the defensive edge, Utah State’s scoring ability and three-point shooting make this a potential thriller. The Bruins are favored, but they’ll need to keep the Aggies from turning this game into an offensive showcase.
No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego (9:00 p.m. CDT on TBS)
Michigan and UC San Diego face off in the always-dangerous 5 vs. 12 matchup, a classic NCAA Tournament pairing known for its frequent upsets. The Wolverines enter the tournament after a strong Big Ten season, finishing 17-6 in conference play.
Led by Tre Donaldson’s playmaking and Vladislav Goldin’s recent scoring surge, Michigan’s offense runs efficiently, and they have been playing their best lately. However, their defense has been shaky at times, allowing 71.2 points per game, which could be a concern against an explosive UCSD squad. Additionally, Michigan is coming off winning the Big Ten Tournament.
The Tritons have been red-hot, winning 10 straight games and dominating the Big West with a 20-2 record. Tyler McGhie’s three-point shooting and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ inside presence give UCSD a well-rounded scoring attack that could give Michigan problems.
With 12-seeds historically pulling off upsets at a high rate, the Wolverines can’t afford to overlook the Tritons, who come into this game with all the momentum and the confidence to pull off a shocker.
