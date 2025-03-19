NCAA Update: NIL, Revenue Sharing, Spring Game Idea
NCAA President Charlie Baker discusses House settlement
Speaking with CBS Evening News this week, NCAA President Charlie Baker discussed the House settlement, saying a "saner way of doing this" will be created.
"I hope what we get out of it is an NIL program that’s more transparent, more accountable, and one that actually works on this idea that this is still a development exercise for young people," Baker said.
NCAA increasingly focused on generating more revenue
NCAA VP of Championships Business Affairs Chris Termini spoke with the Sports Business Journal about how the organization is increasingly focused on generating more revenue to keep up with the changing landscape.
"I’ll say that broadly the NCAA has been entrenched in a lot of principles or ideals that the membership has long abandoned," Termini said. "We’re playing catchup, in a way, to where the membership already is in a lot of cases."
Termini gave the example of the College Football Playoff having a beer sponsor.
"There are opportunities that every day we’re talking about…that we have either not pursued or that we forfeited for a variety of reasons," Termini said.
Revenue sharing outside of football and men's basketball
Two of the top wrestling programs in the nation are planning to be at the forefront of revenue sharing. Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft spoke with The Athletic, saying PSU will be doing whatever is needed for coach Cael Sanderson and the program to be successful.
"I don’t envision — and I may be wrong on this — but I don’t envision any program doing 30 scholarships for wrestling," Kraft said. "But we’re going to give Cael what he needs, and I can tell you that we’ve added scholarships for him in the future."
The reigning national runner-up Oklahoma State Cowboys are also planning to spend significant money on wrestling.
"The student-athletes and their families are still making decisions based on who are the coaches, who’s training my son and who’s developing them. … You’re not wanting to ask kids to take less to be part of your program. … We have to make sure that we’re in the competitive range with Iowa, with Penn State, with the others in the sport," OSU AD Chad Wieberg said.
EA Sports raising NIL payments for players in the 2026 game
After paying college football players $600 and giving them a copy of College Football 25, EA Sports is increasing the payments for those opting into the 2026 version. Those opting into CFB26 will receiver $1,500 and a deluxe copy of the game.
This comes as sales of the game far exceeded expectations. There are also those that believe the players should have received a higher amount to begin with, or royalties based on game sales. The former is happening with this next version, with the latter unlikely to happen in the future under the current collegiate landscape.
Spring game idea out of Boulder
College football coach Deion Sanders would like to keep spring games as a big deal, saying the next one for the Buffaloes will be televised on ESPN2.
"We’ve got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," Sanders said. "I don’t believe in that. I don’t really want to condone that. I would like to play in the spring."
Sanders brought up the idea about playing against another team during the spring.
"That’s what I’m trying to do right now. To have a competitive (game) against your own guys kind of gets monotonous. You really can’t tell the level of your guys because, you know, it’s the same old, same way. Everybody kind of knows each other," SAnders said.
Sanders said his idea would be to style the spring like the NFL does with joint practices against other teams during training camp.
"I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it’s a tremendous idea. I’ve told those personnel who should understand that it’s a tremendous idea," Sanders said.
March Madness is here
The NCAA Tournament is officially underway. The men's first four began Tuesday with Alabama State and North Carolina notching wins. The women's first four begins tonight.
First round action for the men begins on Thursday with first round games for the women beginning Friday. Nebraska women's basketball takes on Louisville in Forth Worth at 5 p.m. CDT.
