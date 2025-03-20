All Huskers

Dylan Carey Powers Nebraska Baseball to Wednesday Win, Series Sweep of Pepperdine

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey launched two home runs in Wednesday's win at Pepperdine to finish off a midweek sweep of the Wave.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey swings at a pitch against Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, Calif., on March 19, 2025.
Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey swings at a pitch against Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, Calif., on March 19, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

A much-needed series sweep for Nebraska baseball.

Nebraska scored in seven innings Wednesday on the way to an 11-4 win over Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, California. The Huskers improve to 9-11 on the year while the Wave fall to 4-16.

Husker shortstop Dylan Carey led the way with a 3-for-4 day, including a pair of home runs. He finished with three RBI and two runs scored.

As a team, Nebraska notched 11 hits. The Huskers also did not strikeout once, something that hasn't happened since 2014.

On the mound, TJ Coats got the start. The sophomore allowed two earned runs on three hits in 3.2 innings. Freshman Gavin Blachowicz pitched the next 2.1 innings, giving up two hits but not allowing any runs. Blachowicz was credited with the win, his second of the year.

Nebraska stays on the West Coast this weekend for a series at USC. First pitch Friday is set for 8:30 CDT on FS1. The Saturday and Sunday games will streams on B1G+.

Box score

