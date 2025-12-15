Nebraska Basketball Teams Climb in Latest AP Poll

After remaining unbeaten for another week, both Nebraska basketball programs climbed in the latest Associated Press Top 25 polls released Monday.

Following a dominant weekend, the Husker men’s team vaulted eight spots to No. 15 after a 30-point home win over Wisconsin and a gritty road victory against then-No. 13 Illinois. On the women’s side, Amy Williams’ squad moved up to No. 23 after outscoring its last two opponents by a combined 93 points.

The rankings reflect two of the hottest teams in the country and the steady climb both programs have made to this point in the season. At a combined 22–0, Nebraska’s men and women will now turn their attention toward a Sunday doubleheader inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With that in mind, here’s a look back at each team’s performance last week and what lies ahead this weekend.

Nebraska men’s basketball is off to the best start in program history, and its resume continues to grow. After knocking off the Fighting Illini on a last-second shot, Fred Hoiberg’s group now finds itself tied for first place in the Big Ten.

The week began with a 90–60 rout of the Wisconsin Badgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena before the Huskers carried that momentum to Champaign for their first true road game of the season. The win marked Nebraska’s second Quad 1 victory and pushed the Huskers to 2–0 in conference play.

Now, the challenge becomes maintaining that momentum. Nebraska will have more than a week between games before returning to the floor Sunday night against North Dakota.

Nebraska’s women’s team also stayed perfect, posting two home wins by more than 40 points apiece. The Huskers continued their streak of 80-plus point performances while showcasing depth and scoring versatility across the roster.

In both contests, at least three players reached double figures, highlighting improved ball movement and balanced scoring throughout the lineup. The consistency has been a major factor in Nebraska’s climb into the Top 25.

Williams’ squad will have a full week to prepare before hosting California Baptist on Sunday as the opening game of the Husker Hoops double-header.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska's men's team returns home as a heavy favorite against a North Dakota team that enters the matchup at 4–9. On paper, the Huskers hold clear advantages across the board, but this is the type of game that tests focus more than talent. Coming off an emotional road win at Illinois and still sitting unbeaten, avoiding a letdown will be Nebraska’s primary challenge.

The timing matters. Nebraska’s next two games are its final non-conference contests of the season, giving Hoiberg’s group an opportunity to finish unbeaten in the non-con for the first time under his tenure. That context raises the stakes, even against a mid-major opponent, as the Huskers continue building momentum before taking on a tough Michigan State Spartans team to begin the new year.

North Dakota averages 73.8 points per game while allowing 75.5. In both categories, the Huskers fare better. Nebraska also owns a rebounding edge, averaging 37.5 boards per game compared to North Dakota’s 33.8.

Where the Fighting Hawks can apply pressure is defensively. North Dakota averages 10.4 steals per game, meaning ball security will be critical for Nebraska. If the Huskers take care of the basketball and stay connected defensively, Sunday sets up as a chance to take care of business at home and move to 12–0 heading into their final game of 2025.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams shouts instructions against Creighton. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska’s women also open as heavy favorites for Sunday, but like the men, this matchup is more about discipline than difficulty. California Baptist enters at 6–4 and will represent Nebraska’s final non-conference test of the season.

Statistically, Nebraska holds a clear advantage. The Huskers are averaging 89.8 points per game while allowing just 56.7, compared to California Baptist’s 69.7 points scored and 62.7 allowed. That gap reflects Nebraska’s ability to control games on both ends of the floor, especially when the offense is flowing through multiple scoring options.

Where the Lancers could challenge Nebraska is on the glass. California Baptist averages 43.6 rebounds per game, which is significantly more than Nebraska’s 38.0, making rebounding a point of emphasis. Limiting second-chance opportunities will be important, particularly against a team that's made teams pay by getting extra possessions.

California Baptist also enters the game having lost three straight, which adds an element of urgency. With Nebraska ranked and unbeaten, the Huskers will have a target on their backs against an opponent eager to knock off a Top 25 team on the road. If Nebraska continues to do the things that got them to this point, Sunday presents the opportunity to close non-conference play on a high note.

Women's Week 7 AP Top 25

UConn Texas South Carolina UCLA LSU Michigan Maryland Oklahoma TCU Iowa State Iowa Kentucky Vanderbilt Ole Miss Baylor Louisville Tennessee North Carolina USC Notre Dame Ohio State Washington Nebraska Michigan State Princeton

Men's Week 7 AP Top 25

Arizona Michigan Duke Iowa State UConn Purdue Gonzaga Houston Michigan State BYU Louisville North Carolina Vanderbilt Arkansas Nebraska Alabama Kansas Illinois Texas Tech Tennessee Auburn St. John's Virginia Florida Georgia

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+

Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 North Dakota 7 p.m. BTN

Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock

Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1

Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

