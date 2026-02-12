Oregon State vs. San Francisco Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 12

The Oregon State Beavers and San Francisco Dons are set to face each other on Thursday night in a West Coast Conference showdown.

Both teams are sitting in the middle of the conference with a 6-7 record, so the winner tonight will take a step toward joining the upper tier of WCC competition, while the loser will fall to 6-8 alongside the likes of Washington State.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

Oregon State vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Oregon State +8.5 (-108)

San Francisco -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Oregon State +360

San Francisco -480

Total

OVER 140.5 (-115)

UNDER 140.5 (-105)

Oregon State vs. San Francisco How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 12

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: The Sobrato Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Oregon State Record: 13-13 (6-7 in WCC)

San Francisco Record: 14-12 (6-7 in WCC)

Oregon State vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

The UNDER is 4-1 in Oregon State's last five games

The OVER is 14-3 in Oregon State's last 17 road games

Oregon State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

San Francisco is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games

The OVER is 7-2 in San Francisco's last nine games

San Francisco is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games

Oregon State vs. San Francisco Key Player to Watch

Ryan Beasley, G - San Francisco Dons

San Francisco's offense goes through Ryan Beasley. he is leading the team in both points per game, averaging 14.0, and assists per game, averaging 3.7. He adds 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He's coming off a bad performance against Saint Mary's, where he shot just 12.5% from the field, scoring only four points. San Francisco needs him to have a bounce-back performance tonight.

Oregon State vs. San Francisco Prediction and Pick

San Francisco is the deserving favorite on its home court, but there's not enough of a difference between these two teams to justify an 8.5-point spread. The Dons have an effective field goal percentage that's just 1.1% better than Oregon State's, and they rank less than 100 spots better than the Beavers in defensive efficiency.

What could end up making the difference is the perimeter defense of both teams. Oregon State and San Francisco like to shoot three-point shots, but the Beavers do a better job of defending the perimeter, keeping teams to shooting just 32.5% from beyond the arc, compared to 33.3% by the Dons.

I'll take the points with Oregon State on the road.

Pick: Oregon State +8.5 (-108) via FanDuel

