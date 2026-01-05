Nebraska Basketball Teams Ranked for Fourth Straight Week, Men Surge into Top 10

It was a week of triumph for one and defeat for another; however, for the fourth consecutive week, both Husker Hoops teams remain in the top 25 of their respective polls.

Announced on Jan. 5, Nebraska men's basketball made the move up three spots after a potential career-defining victory for Fred Hoiberg's squad. Previously ranked No. 13, the Husker men's team is now officially ranked within the top 10 of the Associated Press poll, after a two-point victory against No. 9 Michigan State at home.

On the other hand, Nebraska's women took on two ranked opponents within the last week, with No. 17 USC at home and No. 14 Iowa on the road. Though both contests resulted in losses, the Husker women's team proved their worthiness of staying within the top 25, giving everything they've got to two of the toughest opponents they've faced yet.

Both teams still carry a noticeable amount of momentum heading into the New Year, with the Husker men remaining one of just five squads in the country yet to suffer a loss. While the women are looking to get back on track over the upcoming week against an unranked conference opponent at home, before a shot at redemption in Pinnacle Bank Arena against No. 4 UCLA.

Assuming, like many, if you had told me the 2024-2025 academic year saw one of Husker football or men's basketball to be ranked within the top 10, it wouldn't have been the latter that I assumed. However, as of Jan. 5, Nebrasketball is officially the No. 10 team in America, quickly becoming the country's Cinderella story that's not so sweet for opponents to face.

On Friday evening, the Huskers welcomed in previously ranked No. 9 Michigan State into the lion's den that has come to Pinnacle Bank Arena, and 40-minutes later, Nebraska proved to come out on top. Despite shooting just 18-for-57 during the game, the Huskers emerged victorious in a 58-56 win over the Spartans.

Now, with two ranked wins under their belt, Nebraska has one of the best resumes in the sport, and containing their momentum is getting harder with each passing day. This week, the Huskers will take their show on the road to battle Ohio State (Jan. 5) and Indiana (Jan. 10). Despite both opponents being unranked, Nebraska will enter each matchup as the underdog.

Despite suffering the first two losses of the season for Amy William's squad, Nebraska's women managed to metaphorically rebound from consecutive defeats to storm past Purdue on the road on Jan. 4. Likely with a bad taste in their mouths from losses to USC and Iowa, the Huskers finished off their week by outscoring the Boilermakers 78-62, bringing their conference record to 2-2 on the year.

Both losses Nebraska sustained were significantly more contested than their scores suggest. The eight-point loss to the Trojans was whittled down to a two-possession game late in the contest, before USC was eventually able to slightly pull away. And the 10-point loss to the Hawkeyes was one in which Williams' squad held the lead at the break before an impressive 42-point second half saw the home team come out on top.

On Monday, Hoiberg's squad prepares to take on a 10-3 Ohio State Buckeyes team in Columbus. In what is expected to be a tight matchup, the Huskers currently stand as 2.5-point underdogs.

Coming off of an emotional win, one that may be the most significant in recent history, leads to a potential let-down game. However, if the likes of Rienk Mast, Sam Hoiberg, Pryce Sandfort, and company have anything to say, continuing their winning streak despite the fact is top of mind.

After that, Nebraska will head to Bloomington to take on the Hoosiers. Indiana is currently averaging 85.1 points per game, so Hoiberg's team will need to bring all the defense it can give to come out on top. Winning games on the road is always hard, especially considering the venues Nebraska is set to visit. After that, the Huskers return home to take on the Oregon Ducks in what will be their sixth conference bout of the year.

After a win at home against Purdue, William's squad will have the luxury of playing host again for its next two contests. The first of which will be against an 11-5 Indiana Hoosiers squad on Jan. 8. The Huskers are currently averaging 14 more points per contest than their next opponent, and having suffered two losses already on the year, I wouldn't expect this team to come out flat-footed.

While still being ranked within the top 25, after they welcome the Hoosiers, No. 4 UCLA is coming to town on Sunday evening. The Bruins come in with just one loss on the year, after getting beaten by double-digits by then-ranked No. 4 Texas. To date, UCLA will be the highest-ranked opponent the Huskers will face, giving them a prime opportunity to prove they belong amongst the most dangerous squads in the sport.

Regardless, this team is still very dangerous to every foe remaining on their schedule, and regardless of how this game shakes out, Nebraska is still very much in the mix for an NCAA tournament bid come March. For now, they prepare to get back on track, and don't be surprised if they air their frustrations out over the week to come.

