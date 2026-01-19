Nebraska Basketball Teams Ranked for Sixth Straight Week, Men Break Program Record
Husker hoops continues to roll as both squads stay ranked for the sixth consecutive week.
While the men continue breaking program records with each win, Amy Williams' squad is looking to rebound after back-to-back losses against ranked conference foes.
With big weeks ahead for both teams, and everything they're chasing still very much ahead of them, here's a recap of the last seven days, and a look at what the next seven will bring.
Despite seemingly doing everything right since last week's rankings were released on Jan. 12, Fred Hoiberg's team climbed just one spot in the Associated Press poll released Monday. Now the No. 7 team in all the land, Nebraska has broken the program record for highest rank. After convincingly handling two conference opponents this past week, the Huskers now head into a two-game stretch in which they could advance to an astonishing 20-0.
History continues to be in the making as this team defies all preseason expectations. But don't let it distract you from the fact that Nebrasketball continues to keep their heads down and go to work. On Jan. 13, the Huskers overpowered an at-the-time .500 Oregon Ducks squad, 90-55, at home. The win brought Nebraska's season record to 17-0.
Four days later, the Huskers traveled to Evanston to take on an 8-9 Northwestern squad. After a close first half, Nebraska pulled away for a 77-58 win. Now facing two more conference games against unranked teams before traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, Hoiberg and company have the opportunity to find themselves in a top-5 matchup toward the end of the month.
On the women's side of things, the Huskers suffered back-to-back losses to conference opponents last week. At home, Amy Williams' squad fell 83-61 to the No. 4 UCLA Bruins. Despite the loss, they prepared themselves well to bounce back on the road a few days later.
In East Lansing, taking on the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans, the Huskers fell just short. In a contest that saw the lead change seven times, Nebraska held a two-point advantage with under a minute to go before falling by 73-71.
Looking to bounce back in a big way, the Huskers this week face a pair of opponents against whom Nebraska is heavily favored.
Back to the men's side, Hoiberg's squad this week will look to take advantage of the home Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd once again. With a win against Washington on Wednesday evening, the Huskers would improve to 8-0 in Big Ten play.
The Huskers are a clear favorite against the Huskies. With each passing day, however, the pressure to remain perfect could begin to stack. Continuing to play with the level of urgency they've shown thus far will be as important as ever.
This season is no longer a Cinderella story but rather a tale of a team that can legitimately pose a threat to any squad in the country. After this week, Nebraska will have the opportunity to prove it on the biggest stage yet. Until then, however, their focus is on the now.
The women prepare to hit the road once again before welcoming a ranked Illinois squad to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon. In the first of a two-game stretch this week, the Huskers will travel to Madison to take on a 12-7 Wisconsin team.
After that, they'll have a shot at their first ranked win of the 2025-26 season. Currently at 15-4, the Fighting Illini will look to give the Huskers everything they've got. Earlier in the month, Illinois pulled off a win against then-No. 7 Maryland, proving to the conference that the Illini mean business.
For Nebraska, it's a chance to prove where they belong. Despite two losses last week, the Huskers stayed put at No. 24 in the country, and it would be wise to prove to voters that their decision was not a mistake. For Williams' team, the opportunity is still there to do everything they set out to do this year. Bouncing back this week would go a long way toward proving that to not only her team, but to the rest of the country as well.
Women's Week 12 AP Top 25
- UConn
- South Carolina
- UCLA
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
- LSU
- Michigan
- Louisville
- TCU
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
- Michigan State
- Baylor
- Maryland
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Princeton
- Duke
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Nebraska
- Washington
Men's Week 12 AP Top 25
- Arizona
- UConn
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Duke
- Houston
- Nebraska
- Gonzaga
- Iowa State
- Michigan State
- Illinois
- Texas Tech
- BYU
- Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Florida
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Kansas
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- Louisville
- Saint Louis
- Miami (OH)
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
- Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50
- Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58
- Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53
- Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83
- Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35
- Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56
- Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66
- Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76
- Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62
- Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73
- Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61
- Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71
- Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX
- Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+
- March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
