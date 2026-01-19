Nebraska Basketball Teams Ranked for Sixth Straight Week, Men Break Program Record

Husker hoops continues to roll as both squads stay ranked for the sixth consecutive week.

While the men continue breaking program records with each win, Amy Williams' squad is looking to rebound after back-to-back losses against ranked conference foes.

With big weeks ahead for both teams, and everything they're chasing still very much ahead of them, here's a recap of the last seven days, and a look at what the next seven will bring.

Despite seemingly doing everything right since last week's rankings were released on Jan. 12, Fred Hoiberg's team climbed just one spot in the Associated Press poll released Monday. Now the No. 7 team in all the land, Nebraska has broken the program record for highest rank. After convincingly handling two conference opponents this past week, the Huskers now head into a two-game stretch in which they could advance to an astonishing 20-0.

History continues to be in the making as this team defies all preseason expectations. But don't let it distract you from the fact that Nebrasketball continues to keep their heads down and go to work. On Jan. 13, the Huskers overpowered an at-the-time .500 Oregon Ducks squad, 90-55, at home. The win brought Nebraska's season record to 17-0.

Four days later, the Huskers traveled to Evanston to take on an 8-9 Northwestern squad. After a close first half, Nebraska pulled away for a 77-58 win. Now facing two more conference games against unranked teams before traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, Hoiberg and company have the opportunity to find themselves in a top-5 matchup toward the end of the month.

On the women's side of things, the Huskers suffered back-to-back losses to conference opponents last week. At home, Amy Williams' squad fell 83-61 to the No. 4 UCLA Bruins. Despite the loss, they prepared themselves well to bounce back on the road a few days later.

In East Lansing, taking on the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans, the Huskers fell just short. In a contest that saw the lead change seven times, Nebraska held a two-point advantage with under a minute to go before falling by 73-71.

Looking to bounce back in a big way, the Huskers this week face a pair of opponents against whom Nebraska is heavily favored.

Stuffing the stat sheet. 😤

Back to the men's side, Hoiberg's squad this week will look to take advantage of the home Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd once again. With a win against Washington on Wednesday evening, the Huskers would improve to 8-0 in Big Ten play.

The Huskers are a clear favorite against the Huskies. With each passing day, however, the pressure to remain perfect could begin to stack. Continuing to play with the level of urgency they've shown thus far will be as important as ever.

This season is no longer a Cinderella story but rather a tale of a team that can legitimately pose a threat to any squad in the country. After this week, Nebraska will have the opportunity to prove it on the biggest stage yet. Until then, however, their focus is on the now.

PACK PBA THIS SATURDAY



Bring the energy and help us take on the fighting Illini!



⏰ 1:00 P.M

🆚 #25 Illinois



PACK PBA THIS SATURDAY

Bring the energy and help us take on the fighting Illini!

⏰ 1:00 P.M
🆚 #25 Illinois

The women prepare to hit the road once again before welcoming a ranked Illinois squad to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon. In the first of a two-game stretch this week, the Huskers will travel to Madison to take on a 12-7 Wisconsin team.

After that, they'll have a shot at their first ranked win of the 2025-26 season. Currently at 15-4, the Fighting Illini will look to give the Huskers everything they've got. Earlier in the month, Illinois pulled off a win against then-No. 7 Maryland, proving to the conference that the Illini mean business.

For Nebraska, it's a chance to prove where they belong. Despite two losses last week, the Huskers stayed put at No. 24 in the country, and it would be wise to prove to voters that their decision was not a mistake. For Williams' team, the opportunity is still there to do everything they set out to do this year. Bouncing back this week would go a long way toward proving that to not only her team, but to the rest of the country as well.

Women's Week 12 AP Top 25

UConn South Carolina UCLA Texas Vanderbilt LSU Michigan Louisville TCU Iowa Kentucky Ohio State Michigan State Baylor Maryland Oklahoma Tennessee Ole Miss Texas Tech Princeton Duke West Virginia Alabama Nebraska Washington

Men's Week 12 AP Top 25

Arizona UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Iowa State Michigan State Illinois Texas Tech BYU Virginia Vanderbilt Florida Alabama Clemson Kansas Arkansas Georgia North Carolina Louisville Saint Louis Miami (OH)

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73

Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61

Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71

Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

