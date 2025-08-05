All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball's All-Quarter-Century Team

Here is the Nebraska Men's Basketball All-Quarter-Century Team.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Terran Petteway gestures during the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska won 76-60.
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Terran Petteway gestures during the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska won 76-60. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images
In this story:

There have been 25 full seasons of Nebraska men's basketball in the 2000s.

Over the past 25 seasons with four different coaches, Nebrasketball has gone 390-402. During this time period, there have been 10 postseason appearances, including a pair of NCAA Tournament berths.

As individuals, there have been a trio of Huskers taken in the NBA draft. At the conference level, Nebraska has had 22 All-Big 12 and All-Big Ten selections, including four on the first team.

With the help of experts, below is the All-Quarter-Century Team for Nebraska men's basketball.

Terran Petteway, 2012-15

A two-time All-Big Ten selection, Petteway led the league in scoring in 2013-14. That same season saw him named to the conference's first team, while the Associated Press had him an honorable mention All-American.

Only in Lincoln for two seasons, Petteway ranks No. 24 on the all-time scoring chart. His 35 points against Minnesota in 2014 are tied for 12th in a single game by a Husker. Petteway's 579 points in 2013-14 are the ninth-best single season in Nebraska history. He also ranks No. 3 all-time for scoring average, trailing only Dave Hoppen and James Palmer Jr.

Nebraska Huskers guard Terran Petteway is defended by Maryland Terrapins forward Jake Layman at Xfinity Center.
Nebraska Huskers guard Terran Petteway is defended by Maryland Terrapins forward Jake Layman at Xfinity Center. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

James Palmer Jr., 2016-19

Palmer wasted no time in Lincoln, earning All-Big Ten honors both seasons. As a junior, he averaged 18.8 points a game on his way to being named first-team all-league. Palmer was also the 2017-18 Nebraska Outstanding Male Newcomer for all sports.

No two-year player in Husker history scored more than Palmer, with his total putting him at No. 16 on the all-time chart. He scored 34 points in a game twice, which is tied for the 18th-best single-game performance. Palmer holds the record for free throws attempted and made in a season, as well as single-season games played, single-season games started, and single-season minutes played. He owns two of the top-10 scoring seasons in program history, including No. 2, while his career scoring average trails only Hoppen.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard James Palmer Jr.
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard James Palmer Jr. dribbles up the court during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at XFINITY Center. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Brice Williams, 2023-25

The most recent Husker on this list, Williams was another two-year player for Nebraska. In his final season, he led the league in scoring and was named first-team All-Big Ten, capping off the season with a 4-0 run in Las Vegas at the College Basketball Crown.

No Husker has scored more points than Williams in a single season or a single game, with his 43 points against Ohio State last season helping him reach a total of 713 and passing Palmer for the school record. Williams's 20.4 points per game in 2024-25 is the seventh-best in Husker history, and his 189 free throws made trail only Palmer for a single season. Williams ranks 22nd on the all-time scoring chart.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams celebrates after a three-point basket against the Southern California Trojans. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Derrick Walker, 2019-23

Walker missed five games over his three seasons in Lincoln, but he started the other 75. He earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior, becoming the first Husker to lead NU in points, rebounds, and assists per game since the 1970s.

The school record holder for single-season field goal percentage, Walker once went 15 shots without a miss, also a program record. Only Larry Cox (1974-76) has a better career field goal percentage.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker
Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker scores over Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Aleks Maric, 2004-08

The only player on this list from the Big 12 era, Maric earned second-team honors twice. A member of the Big 12 All-Improved Team in 2006 and 2007, he was also selected to play in the 2008 NABC College All-Star Game.

Maric ranks No. 5 on the all-time scoring chart and is the top scorer for all players in the 2000s. His 41 points against Kansas State in 2007 are tied for third-best in school history, behind Williams and Eric Piatkowski. Maric also holds the program record for rebounds in a season and conference rebounds in a career. While ranking highly for scoring and rebounds, he is also seventh in Husker history for career blocked shots and eighth for games started.

Nebraska Cornhuskers center Aleks Maric
Nebraska Cornhuskers center Aleks Maric, Nebraska's lone senior and native of Sydney, Australia, acknowledges the fans as he leaves the court in his final regular season game against Colorado Buffaloes in the second half. Nebraska won 68-49. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Others considered: Cary Cochran, Isaiah Roby, Shavon Shields, Keisei Tominaga, Glynn Watson Jr., and Tai Webster.

Nebraska Men's Basketball All-Quarter-Century Team

  • G Terran Petteway
  • G James Palmer Jr
  • G Brice Williams
  • F Derrick Walker
  • C Aleks Maric

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball