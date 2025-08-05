Nebraska Men's Basketball's All-Quarter-Century Team
There have been 25 full seasons of Nebraska men's basketball in the 2000s.
Over the past 25 seasons with four different coaches, Nebrasketball has gone 390-402. During this time period, there have been 10 postseason appearances, including a pair of NCAA Tournament berths.
As individuals, there have been a trio of Huskers taken in the NBA draft. At the conference level, Nebraska has had 22 All-Big 12 and All-Big Ten selections, including four on the first team.
With the help of experts, below is the All-Quarter-Century Team for Nebraska men's basketball.
Terran Petteway, 2012-15
A two-time All-Big Ten selection, Petteway led the league in scoring in 2013-14. That same season saw him named to the conference's first team, while the Associated Press had him an honorable mention All-American.
Only in Lincoln for two seasons, Petteway ranks No. 24 on the all-time scoring chart. His 35 points against Minnesota in 2014 are tied for 12th in a single game by a Husker. Petteway's 579 points in 2013-14 are the ninth-best single season in Nebraska history. He also ranks No. 3 all-time for scoring average, trailing only Dave Hoppen and James Palmer Jr.
James Palmer Jr., 2016-19
Palmer wasted no time in Lincoln, earning All-Big Ten honors both seasons. As a junior, he averaged 18.8 points a game on his way to being named first-team all-league. Palmer was also the 2017-18 Nebraska Outstanding Male Newcomer for all sports.
No two-year player in Husker history scored more than Palmer, with his total putting him at No. 16 on the all-time chart. He scored 34 points in a game twice, which is tied for the 18th-best single-game performance. Palmer holds the record for free throws attempted and made in a season, as well as single-season games played, single-season games started, and single-season minutes played. He owns two of the top-10 scoring seasons in program history, including No. 2, while his career scoring average trails only Hoppen.
Brice Williams, 2023-25
The most recent Husker on this list, Williams was another two-year player for Nebraska. In his final season, he led the league in scoring and was named first-team All-Big Ten, capping off the season with a 4-0 run in Las Vegas at the College Basketball Crown.
No Husker has scored more points than Williams in a single season or a single game, with his 43 points against Ohio State last season helping him reach a total of 713 and passing Palmer for the school record. Williams's 20.4 points per game in 2024-25 is the seventh-best in Husker history, and his 189 free throws made trail only Palmer for a single season. Williams ranks 22nd on the all-time scoring chart.
Derrick Walker, 2019-23
Walker missed five games over his three seasons in Lincoln, but he started the other 75. He earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior, becoming the first Husker to lead NU in points, rebounds, and assists per game since the 1970s.
The school record holder for single-season field goal percentage, Walker once went 15 shots without a miss, also a program record. Only Larry Cox (1974-76) has a better career field goal percentage.
Aleks Maric, 2004-08
The only player on this list from the Big 12 era, Maric earned second-team honors twice. A member of the Big 12 All-Improved Team in 2006 and 2007, he was also selected to play in the 2008 NABC College All-Star Game.
Maric ranks No. 5 on the all-time scoring chart and is the top scorer for all players in the 2000s. His 41 points against Kansas State in 2007 are tied for third-best in school history, behind Williams and Eric Piatkowski. Maric also holds the program record for rebounds in a season and conference rebounds in a career. While ranking highly for scoring and rebounds, he is also seventh in Husker history for career blocked shots and eighth for games started.
Others considered: Cary Cochran, Isaiah Roby, Shavon Shields, Keisei Tominaga, Glynn Watson Jr., and Tai Webster.
Nebraska Men's Basketball All-Quarter-Century Team
- G Terran Petteway
- G James Palmer Jr
- G Brice Williams
- F Derrick Walker
- C Aleks Maric
