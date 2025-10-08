Nebraska Men’s Basketball 2025–26 TV Schedule, Start Times Revealed
Excitement is building for the upcoming 2025–26 Nebraska men’s basketball season. Especially as fans now know exactly when and where to catch all the action. The Big Ten Conference and its broadcast partners have officially released the full schedule. The game start times ensure that Husker fans across the country can follow every tip-off.
This year, the program is set for major national exposure, with a minimum of 21 nationally televised games during the regular season. In fact, every single one of Nebraska’s 31 regular-season contests and both exhibition matchups will be available on at least one TV or streaming platform.
Let's Look At The Major Network Coverage
Nebraska men’s basketball will enjoy several prime-time opportunities this season. One of the most anticipated moments will come when the Huskers take on long-time rival Iowa in the regular-season finale. This will air nationally on FOX on March 8 at 4 p.m. CT. The exposure on one of the nation’s biggest networks marks a significant step for the program’s visibility.
The team will also make six appearances on FS1, starting with the in-state rivalry showdown against Creighton on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. CT. Other FS1 features include marquee Big Ten matchups and home games against Illinois (Feb. 1) and Purdue (Feb. 10).
Alongside challenging road contests at Ohio State (Jan. 5), Minnesota (Jan. 24), and UCLA (March 3). Every FOX and FS1 broadcast will also be available for fans to stream live through the Fox Sports and Fox One apps.
BTN and Streaming Broadcasts
The Big Ten Network (BTN) will handle the majority of Nebraska’s televised schedule, airing at least 14 games this season. Coverage begins with a non-conference clash against Winthrop on Nov. 25. BTN’s lineup will include three non-conference games and 11 Big Ten matchups. With the potential addition of two early-season contests on Nov. 8 against Florida International and Nov. 15 against Oklahoma, depending on BTN’s college football broadcast schedule for those days.
In addition to BTN, Peacock will feature five Husker games this season, starting with both matchups at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City (Nov. 20–21). Fans can also stream Big Ten road games at Illinois (Dec. 13) and Michigan (Jan. 27), as well as the highly anticipated home game against Michigan State on Jan. 2.
For those who never want to miss a moment, B1G+ will carry four additional games. That includes both exhibition matchups. Including Oct. 18 vs. BYU and Oct. 27 vs. Midland. Plus early-season meetings against West Georgia (Nov. 3), Maryland-Eastern Shore (Nov. 11), and South Carolina Upstate (Nov. 29).
Ticket Information for Fans
Fans eager to catch the action in person have several options. Single-game tickets start at $15 for select non-conference matchups. Those looking for more flexibility can purchase Starting 5 mini plans for $80. This includes five home games of choice.
Tickets are available now at Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during regular business hours (9 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday).
