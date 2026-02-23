Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls Out of Top 10 After Seven Consecutive Weeks

Nebraska slid down three spots after losing its fourth game of the year, but it will have every opportunity to reemerge within the top 10 after a strong upcoming week.

After splitting last week's games in a manner in which the Huskers likely should've gone undefeated, the Big Red continues to make history after the Week 16 edition of the Associated Press poll was released. Now ranked No. 12, NU did fall out of the top 10, ending their streak of consecutive weeks doing so, but they will still have a chance to turn in the best record any Husker basketball team has achieved to date.

With four games left on the year, here's a recap of what happened last week, and who Nebraska will need to defeat to climb back up the rankings when they are released at this time next week.

Heading into last week, the Huskers were preparing to play their 15th and 16th conference games of the season, on the road against Iowa, then back home against Penn State. In Iowa City on Tuesday night, the Big Red were viewed as slight underdogs, but the game inside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday was viewed as one in which the home team would win convincingly. To the odds makers' credit, the contests played out as projected.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena has long been a venue in which opposing teams struggle to emerge victorious, and even a then-ranked No. 9 Nebraska team failed to do that. The game saw the Big Red get outrebounded 37-24 on its way to suffering its fourth loss of the year. Falling 57-52, NU will look to enact revenge at home on March 8.

With a chance to rebound on Saturday afternoon, Nebraska pulled out a 23-point win against the Nittany Lions at home. Penn State, now 11-15 (2-15 Big Ten), has struggled heavily all year, and the Huskers were able to capitalize on playing an overwhelmed group. Still, good came from the result even though it felt as if it were a consolation prize for the week. Pryce Sandfort managed to score a career-high 33 points while shooting 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and further distanced himself from the rest of the pack while continuing his record-breaking season of three-point field goals made.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, Nebraska will get ready to take on an 11-16 (4-12 Big Ten) Maryland Terrapins squad that handled them inside of Pinnacle Bank Arena last season. Though, unlike a year ago, this time, the Huskers will be one of the top teams in America. Still, they'll have to bring a level of urgency like no other, as the Big Red is a team with a target on its back. As it currently stands, NU is the heavy favorite in the upcoming matchup and will be expected to win convincingly before taking a trip out west.

After that, they'll get a three-day break before taking on a dangerous USC Trojan squad. Currently standing at 18-9 (7-9 Big Ten), the Trojans are a team that is comfortable playing in close contests this year and have lost six of their nine games by less than 10 points, two of which were by one. USC managed to keep it close with now-ranked No. 8 Purdue at home, and despite the loss, the Huskers should take note of what's at stake. Regardless, Nebraska is expected to win this game as well, possibly leading to a return to the top 10 at this time next week.

With the opportunity and odds currently favored to go 2-0 on the week, Nebraska no longer has the luxury of losing a game it is favored in for the remainder of the year. Handling business at home, then once again in their first of two road games on the West Coast, would appear to do wonders for this team's confidence after a rough two-week stretch, but a win against either conference foe will be far from handed to them.

Nebraska will need to have a get-right week, and it does currently appear that the final week of February is shaping up to be just that. Still, both contests will have to be earned, not given, and possible lineup changes after injuries and sickness will play a role as well. Even with the outside noise ramping up as the season goes on, the Huskers are still viewed as one of the best teams in America, and the change of pace from seasons of old is refreshing to say the least.

Regardless, this season would be all for naught unless an eventual NCAA Tournament win is obtained, and winning games like the upcoming two against Maryland and USC would go a long way towards showing Husker Nation that their team is not falling apart when it matters the most. The way Hoiberg's team played in December, while impressive, matters little as opposed to how they're playing right now, and two victories before a game against UCLA would weather the storm a bit for the Big Red.

Even after a top 10 win that Iowa managed to secure, the Huskers still won't play another ranked team for the remainder of the year, and that bodes well for a program that will need to reconvince the rest of the country exactly who they are. Winning out will be far from easy, but if any team in school history was capable of doing that, it would almost certainly be this year's squad. Whether that is something they can do is uncertain, but Hoiberg and company will certainly give it their best shot.

Men's Week 14 AP Top 25

Duke Arizona Michigan Iowa State Houston UConn Florida Purdue Gonzaga Illinois Virginia Nebraska Michigan State Kansas St. John’s Texas Tech Alabama North Carolina BYU Arkansas Miami (OH) Tennessee Saint Louis Louisville Vanderbilt

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68

Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77

Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49

Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52

Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.