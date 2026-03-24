Nebraska Men's Basketball Prepares for Sweet 16 Matchup with Iowa

Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska men's basketball are not complacent with what they've achieved.

Even after the most meaningful two-game stretch in Husker basketball history, the Big Red are focused on putting it behind them and preparing for what's next.

With NU gearing up to take on Iowa in the Sweet 16, Hoiberg gave the latest on Nebraska following Monday's team practice back in Lincoln. Here's everything he had to say.

Alvaro Folgueiras (7) high-fives Cam Manyawu (3) against the Florida Gators. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Using Previous Games Against Iowa to Learn, and Preparing for New 'Wrinkles'

The Big Red's next challenge comes against a familiar foe that has hit its stride at the right time. On that, Hoiberg didn’t hold back when discussing what he’s seen from the Hawkeyes during their two wins already in the NCAA Tournament.

“I was really impressed with both games,” he said. “They went out and really got out to fast starts and controlled tempo in those games. The way Iowa played with their physicality was really, really impressive.”

He also said that while the Huskers have seen Iowa twice this year, he knows they've expanded their game plan in recent weeks. Preparing for that is top of mind, while also understanding how physically demanding Thursday's game will be.

Bennett Stirtz directs the offense against the Florida Gators. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“They’ve added a few wrinkles,” he said. “But listen, [when] you get more offensive rebounds than Florida, that is impressive. They outrebounded Clemson by 15. What they did last night on the glass was absolutely incredible. They’re playing the best basketball they have all year, and we’re going to have to play our best game of the season.”

Hoiberg also made it clear that the Huskers need to improve. Despite arguably their most gritty win of the year, and inarguably their most impactful win in program history, the stakes will be even higher in Round 3.

“There’s a lot you can learn from those games,” Hoiberg said. “It’s all about making the necessary adjustments and trying to go out there and execute your game plan to the best of your ability. This team, they’re really hot. Our first two games were highly competitive, and it’s going to be like that again on Thursday”.

Braden Frager and Rienk Mast celebrate following Nebraska's win over Vanderbilt. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Success of the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament and What the Huskers learned from Vanderbilt Win

Following Sunday's results in the Round of 32, Nebraska is one of six Big Ten teams still standing. By Hoiberg's own account, he's not surprised by the outcome.

“It speaks to the depth in the league,” he said. “It was like that all year. It’s an absolute grind to get through this schedule. And it’s awesome to see three out of the four teams in Houston are going to be Big Ten teams.”

Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner dries to the basket as Jamarques Lawrence defends. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though he's excited for the conference, Hoiberg's only worried about his team. However, he was excited to see the Big Red fight through adversity down the stretch against a talented Vanderbilt team.

“There were times when I felt like we got a little out of sorts,” he said. “But the most important thing is we executed and got back to who we are in those last couple of minutes of that game to find a way to pull it out when things weren’t looking great for us.”

Berke Buyuktuncel looks to shoot against Vanderbilt. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Frager, Büyüktuncel Building Confidence in Oklahoma City

Lincoln native Braden Frager shined down south, and Hoiberg emphasized what it can do for the team moving forward. After hitting the eventual game-winning shot against the Commodores, his head coach didn't shy away from giving him praise.

“When you make a play like that, that’s going to be remembered forever by Nebraska fans; it can do wonders for your confidence,” he said. “And he went through a little bit of a struggle - a lot of it happened after the injury- but he’s got that swagger back. He’s got that fearless Frager back that we need.”

Braden Frager drives to the hoop past Vanderbilt Commodores guard Chandler Bing. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Junior forward Berke Büyüktuncel also found his groove, specifically from beyond the arc. Per Hoiberg, it's something the team has been seeing daily in practice and finally transitioned to live games.

“Hopefully that flips something,” Hoiberg said. “Because it’s all about confidence. [Berke’s] got a nice stroke, and he shoots it well in practice and in shooting sessions. So, to be able to rise up there in that setting, in one of the most pressure-filled games that our guys will ever play in and hit a couple of huge ones was big.”

Nebraska fans cheer during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament against Vanderbilt. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paycom Center Atmosphere, 'Next Assignment' Mentality, and Challenges Ahead

Husker fans invaded Oklahoma City, and compared to other fan bases, it wasn't even close. Per Hoiberg, it helped his team do what they came to do.

“'That was not at a neutral site game,” he said. “But that’s what made that event so unforgettable for so many people. There’s no doubt they had a huge impact on us winning those two games. It was really fun to be a part of that, and Husker fans are going to remember that forever.”

Braden Frager and Fred Hoiberg celebrate after defeating the Troy Trojans. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Even after celebrating doing something that's never been done, Nebraska is going to try to squeeze everything it can out of this run. However, doing so requires Hoiberg's team to be extremely mentally strong. Still, the Big Red appears to be doing a good job at remaining urgent.

“That’s the next assignment,” Hoiberg said. “More than ever, now, we talk about ‘walls up’ and talk about limiting distraction because there’s more attention. If you get too caught up in it, you’re not going to be ready to play.”

Taking the moment for what it is and understanding there's more that can be done is top of mind before heading to Houston. Regardless, Hoiberg has taken time to appreciate achieving the goals his team set out to attain before the start of the season.

“I’m excited that we’re still playing and that we’re still competing,” he said. “Now comes the anxiety about who we’re playing, and how we’re going to get a game plan in a short amount of time. This is what we prepare ourselves for.”

Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence and Cale Jacobsen celebrate following Vanderbilt win. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NU's Path to Victory in Sweet 16

Against a rival on the biggest stage yet, Nebraska's game plan is simple. If unable to achieve it, Hoiberg knows his team's season will end.

“We have to take care of the ball,” he said. “If we’re sloppy and turn the ball over, we’re not going to move on.”

Knowing that, expect the Huskers to be diligent and purposeful with the ball. Still, after earning a four seed, Nebraska expected to have this opportunity on Thursday night. If able to do the things that got them to this point, the Big Red have as good a shot as any to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight. With history on the line, we wait to see if Hoiberg and company can rise to the occasion yet again.