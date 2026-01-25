Nebraska Men’s Basketball’s Week Ahead: Possible Season-Defining Game at Michigan

Nebraska only has one game this week, but it’s a doozy.

The seventh-ranked Huskers go to Ann Arbor on Tuesday to play the third-ranked Wolverines in a game both teams have circled for some time. The rankings might change before Tuesday as the next Associated Press Top 25 Poll will be released Monday.

This is a matchup between potential Elite Eight or even Final Four teams. Nebraska and Michigan have shown, in their own unique styles, they can play with any team in the nation. Both teams have impressive victories this season.

Michigan has defeated Villanova, Gonzaga, Auburn, USC and Indiana. The Wolverines’ only loss was at home to surging Wisconsin. Michigan is coming off a 74-62 win over rival Ohio State on Friday in Ann Arbor.

Nebraska has wins over Illinois in Champaign, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Creighton and Indiana in Bloomington. Nebraska defeated Minnesota on Saturday, rallying from a six-point halftime deficit.

Nebraska at Michigan

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

Records: Nebraska 20–0, 9-0 in Big Ten; Michigan, 18-1, 8-1 in Big Ten

TV: Peacock

Rankings updated based on games through Saturday.

Michigan rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 3

* NCAA Net Ratings: 2

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 2

* Kenpom.com: 2

* ESPN Power Rankings: 3

* Top 25 and 1: 5

* Team Rankings.com: 6

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Michigan is a 1-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament. The next Bracketology will be released Tuesday.

Nebraska rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 7

* NCAA Net Ratings: 5

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 7

* Kenpom.com: 12

* ESPN Power Rankings: 17

* Top 25 and 1: 2

* Team Rankings.com: 2

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Nebraska is a 2-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska-Michigan analysis

Michigan is big and athletic. Its smaller players are athletic and physical. The Wolverines have won eight games by at least 28 points.

Experts have wanted to see how Nebraska handles a team with legitimate size. Michigan has size and lots of it. In Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Aday Mara, the Wolverines have three huge inside players who can score and are adept passers. They are Michigan’s three leading scorers.

Wolverines point guard Elliot Cadeau should have quite a duel with Huskers point guard Sam Hoiberg. There aren’t many better point guards in the country than these two. Both can distribute the ball and both can score. Hoiberg kept the Huskers alive at Minnesota with 14 first-half points.

Michigan has other guys who can score — freshman Trey McKenney (9.8 points per game), Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.2 points per game) and Nimari Burnett (8.9 points per game). These three provide an outside game and also drive to basket with success.

Nebraska will counter with its balanced scoring attack and an aggressive defense that turns over the ball. Forward Rienk Mast might be the Husker with the most responsibilities. He will be counted on for offense, rebounding and defense against the Wolverines’ big men.

Huskers forward Pryce Sandfort, the team’s leading scorer, has been on fire all season but especially lately. He has scored at least 22 points in his last four games. He has shot at least 50 percent from distance in the last four of the last five games. He is 23-of-44 (52.2 percent) from distance in the last five games.

Braden Frager (sprained left ankle) did not play at Minnesota on Saturday and didn’t travel with the team. He is considered day-to-day. Frager has been an invaluable scoring and rebounding contributor off the bench.

Potentially tight games often come down to free-throw shooting. Nebraska ranks 62nd in the nation at 75.53 percentage. Michigan was dreadful from the line against Ohio State, shooting only 15-of-25. For the season, the Wolverines rank 196th in the nation, shooting 351-of-489 (71.7 percent).

This game likely will be decided in the paint. If Michigan dominates inside, Nebraska’s winning streak might be over. If Nebraska can contain the Wolverines’ big men, and score in transition, the Huskers’ magic might continue.

“You know, I asked them the same question I always ask in the locker room,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news conference after the win over Minnesota. “Are you satisfied? To a man, they said no. And you know we got an unbelievable opportunity in front of us against what I think is arguably the best team in the country.”

