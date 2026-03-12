How to Watch No. 10 Nebraska Softball vs Michigan with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

Big Ten play begins for the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday when the (RV) Michigan Wolverines come to Lincoln for a three-game series.

The schedule has already been altered for inclement weather in the forecast.

Nebraska is coming off a clean sweep of South Dakota State and Omaha, improving to 18-5 and holding strong in the Top 10 of all four major polls. The Huskers also saw their tough preseason pay off when the NCAA debuted the RPI rankings on Monday. NU landed at No. 3 in the RPI and No. 1 in strength of schedule.

🚨 Schedule Change 🚨⁰⁰Due to expected inclement weather on Sunday, we will play a doubleheader on Saturday.⁰

🚨 Schedule Change 🚨

Due to expected inclement weather on Sunday, we will play a doubleheader on Saturday.

The first game will start at 1 PM CT, and game two will start approximately 30 minutes following.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (18-5) vs RV Michigan (19-6)

No. 10 Nebraska (18-5) vs RV Michigan (19-6) When: Friday, March 13

Friday, March 13 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 5:30 p.m. CDT

5:30 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

No. 10 Nebraska (18-5) vs RV Michigan (19-6) When: Saturday, March 14

Saturday, March 14 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 1 p.m. CDT

1 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

No. 10 Nebraska (18-5) vs RV Michigan (19-6) When: Saturday, March 14

Saturday, March 14 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: Approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2

Approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2 Watch: BTN

BTN Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Michigan Scout

The Michigan Wolverines begin their quest to defend their Big Ten Tournament title on Friday. Michigan tied for eighth place in last year's regular-season standings with an 11-11 conference record but went on to win its third tournament championship in six years.

Since 1992, Michigan has won 22 Big Ten regular-season titles, the most in conference history.

Michigan is coming off a 7-3 week in Virginia with wins over Villanova, Bucknell, Liberty, James Madison, Boston College and Bryant. The Wolverines dropped two games to No. 18 Virginia and one to No. 10 Virginia Tech.

Head Coach

Bonnie Tholl | 4th season as HC, 33rd season at Michigan

20 years as associate head coach

9 seasons as an assistant coach

22 Big Ten regular-season titles since 1995

11 Big Ten Tournament titles

29 NCAA Tournament appearances

12 WCWS appearances

1 National Championship (2005)

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 39-21, (11-1 B1G, 8th)

39-21, (11-1 B1G, 8th) B1G Awards: Big Ten Tournament Champions

Big Ten Tournament Champions All-B1G: 2x First Team, 1x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

Michigan leads 18-15

Last matchup, 2024, Michigan swept Nebraska in Ann Arbor.

Key Returners

Lauren Putz | So. | OF | She leads the Wolverines with a .477 batting average and ranks among the nation's top 10 in several power categories, listing seventh with 12 total home runs, eighth with 39 RBIs, and sixth with a 1.169 slugging percentage.

Jenissa Conway | Jr. | OF | Is batting .422 and leads the nation with five triples.

Indiana Langford | Sr. | UTL | Missed nine games this spring with an injured finger. She has a .469 overall average on the season and has scored 21 runs.

Janelle Ilacqua | Sr. | INF | Is in the lineup, batting consistently for the first time since her freshman season. Known for her defense, she boasts a .386 batting average and owns 13 runs scored and five RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the order.

Erin Hoehn | Jr. | RH/UTL | Has 37 at-bats on the year and is batting .486 with two doubles, three home runs, four runs scored, and 14 RBIs. In the circle, she has started nine and appeared in 10 contests this year with a 3.24 ERA and a 3-2 record.



Key Departures

Ellie Sieler | OF | Graduated

Ella MvVey | MINF | Graduated

Lauren Derkowski | RHP | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Gabby Ellis | Jr. | RHP | Spent first two seasons at Mercer. This year, she owns a team-best 1.84 ERA and 8-1 record. She has pitched in 10 games, making five starts across 45.2 innings.

Outlook

The Huskers earned some major respect playing the toughest schedule in the country but now they are in control of their own destiny. Nebraska most likely needs to win every Big Ten series to hang on to a top-eight national seed.

This series is no different; NU should at least go 2-1. A sweep isn't out of the question either but the key to the series will be keeping Lauren Putz inside the park. The Wolverines are 9-1 when she hits a home run.