Nebraska Men's Basketball Tops UT Rio Grande Valley in Season Opener, 87-67

A season-opening win for Nebrasketball over UT Rio Grande Valley.

Nov 4, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Rollie Worster (24) drives against UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros guard Trey Miller (25) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nov 4, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Rollie Worster (24) drives against UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros guard Trey Miller (25) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska men's basketball beat UT Rio Grande Valley 87-67 Monday evening. The Huskers begin the season 1-0.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros guard Howie Fleming Jr. (5) fight for the ball.
Nov 4, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros guard Howie Fleming Jr. (5) fight for the ball during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Brice Williams scored the first eight points of the game, showing early that he's "the guy" for the Big Red this season. But UTRGV kept things interesting for much of the night.

The Vaqueros shot 41 3s, making 13 of them. That volume shooting from deep had UTRGV within four points with five minutes to go in the game.

At that point, though, Nebraska went on a 12-0 run to put the game away. The Huskers closed on an 18-2 run.

Nebraska shot 49.1% for the game, including 6-of-19 from deep. The Huskers also shot 35 free throws, making 25 of them.

NU also won the rebounding battle, 42-32.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams shoots the ball against UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros forward Tommy Gankhuyag.
Nov 4, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots the ball against UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros forward Tommy Gankhuyag (33) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Williams finished with a game-high 27 points. Rollie Worster was next with 18 points.

After committing eight turnovers in the first 10 minutes, the Huskers had just five over the final 30 minutes.

Nebraska stays home Saturday to host Bethune Cookman.

