Bruins Ruin Husker Bowl Party, 27-20
A story
A guy goes to see his doctor.
The doctor tells him, "I've got some bad news. You have a terminal disease."
"Terminal? Oh no! How much time do I have?"
"Ten".
"Ten what? Weeks? Months?"
"Nine...eight...seven...six..."
That's the kind of predicament Nebraska finds itself in.
To use a baseball metaphor, the Huskers are trailing by one run in the bottom of the ninth inning. They are down to their last three outs.
And Mariano Rivera is the relief pitcher...
Looking Back
It wasn't long ago (October 4th to be exact), NU was sitting pretty at 5-1 with six games to go. (I solicited readers' predictions on what NU's record would be in those six games. Thanks to all of you who responded. Then came the embarrassing meltdown at Indiana. That loss shelved any ideas I had of posting your comments. Sorry about that.)
At 5-1, Nebraska was a sure bet to win at least one game or even a couple more during the last half of the season. But a month later, Nebraska has a disappointing 5-4 record.
Who are the Huskers' next opponents?
1.) @ USC (4-5) November 16
The Trojans lost to Penn State 30-33, and beat LSU 27-20
The only common opponent the two teams have had this season is Rutgers.
USC won 42-20. NU won14-7.
2.) Wisconsin (5-4) November 23
Lost to USC 21-38. Common Opponent: Rutgers. The Badgers beat them 42-7. NU won 14-7.
3.) @Iowa (6-3) November 29
The Hawkeyes and Huskers have one common opponent: Ohio State.
Iowa lost to the Buckeyes 7-35 while NU lost 17-21.
Winning percentage of the above three foes?
55.5%
Nebraska's 10 year record vs the above three opponents:
USC: (0-1) The only meeting during that time was the 2014 Holiday Bowl.
Wisconsin: (0-9) The 2020 game was canceled.
Iowa: (2-8)
The Husker win rate of the above teams is a measley 10%.
The odds of geting another win are pretty slim. Where are UNI and UTEP when you need them?
I'm a cautious optimist. One thing in NU's favor: Oregon, Indiana and Ohio State are not on Nebraska's upcoming schedule.
Are any of those teams beatable?
Yes.
But NU needs to find a way to play four full quarters of outstanding football in at least one of those games to have any chance of bowl eligibility.
Right now, the Huskers are not bowl worthy. The Husker holiday song once again might be: I'll Be Home For Christmas.
As the doctor says, time is running out quickly.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
Will and I know we are the best grandfather/grandson Husker sports podcast tandem in the nation. We're number one! Okay, so we're the only such tandem. But who cares, right?
In this week's episode we talk about the loss to UCLA and try to figure out how the Huskers will react going into the final quarter of the season. We also gush over the Husker volleyball team's 3-0 sweep of #7 Wisconsin Friday night in Madison. In addition, we preview this week's Husker women's basketball schedule. Don't miss this one!
