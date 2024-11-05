QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. UCLA
Nebraska’s true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola continued to look like a struggling young player in the Huskers’ loss to UCLA on Saturday.
He finished 14/27 through the air for 177 yards and one touchdown with one interception. It was another rough outing for Raiola as Nebraska lost its third straight game. The offense couldn't get anything going in the first quarter and wound up trailing 3-0.
The longest completion of the day by Raiola came on a deep throw to Jacory Barney Jr. for 40 yards. It was the kind of throw that reminded everyone of the immense talent Raiola possesses and his ability to make any throw on the football field. That drive culminated in a rushing touchdown by Dante Dowdell to give the Huskers a 10-7 deficit to manage.
The Huskers’ offense couldn't do anything the rest of the first half and then started the second half with disaster. Raiola was picked off on the first play of the third quarter, and it was returned for a touchdown to make the score 20-7. This was the biggest mistake of the game and one of the worst throws of the season for Raiola. It was also a turning point in the game and helped UCLA pull away.
However, Raiola bounced back later with two great throws. He hooked up with Barney again for 27 yards and then, two plays later, found Isaiah Neyor for his only touchdown pass of the day on a beautiful fade route. That score cut the deficit to 27–14.
Raiola’s best throw of the day came on a roll-out pass to Neyor down the sideline. It was one of the most impressive throws any quarterback has made in college football this season, but it led to nothing as Raiola was sacked on fourth and goal.
Raiola’s day was done after he took a hard hit to his back on a second and goal when he tried to scramble into the end zone. He did not play another snap, and the Huskers could not complete the comeback without him.
This was a debilitating loss for the Huskers, who needed a win to finally clinch bowl eligibility after starting the season 5-1. Raiola was a mixed bag with flashes of brilliance and several frustrating plays. It is tough for Nebraska to win games when Raiola is still trying to develop in the middle of the game. But that is the price of playing a true freshman, and Raiola's talent is still undeniable.
Raiola nearly dug the Huskers out of the hole, but it was a hole he helped dig in the first place.
Grade: C+
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.