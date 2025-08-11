Nebraska's Petra Bozan Named to All-Star Five for Croatia at European U20 Championships
Before making her return to Lincoln for her sophomore season with Nebraska women's basketball, Petra Bozan did more than just grab some international experience.
The 6-foot-3 forward/center from Split, Croatia, spent the first week and a half of the month in Miskolc, Hungary, for the FIBA Eurobasket Division B Championships. Over seven games, she averaged 13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 blocked shot, and 1.0 assist to earn a spot on the All-Star Five.
Bozan led Croatia to a third place finish. That gives their nation promotion to Division A in Europe.
Her best individual effort came with 20 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes of work in an 87-73 win over Greece early in the tournament. She added 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in a crucial 70-61 win over Slovakia midway through the event, before following with 17 points, nine rebounds, and two more assists in a 72-62 loss to the hosts from Hungary the next time out. Against the Hungarians, Bozan drained all three of her three-point attempts.
Bozan produced double-figure points in each of her first five games for Croatia, and closed the tournament with eight points, six rebounds, and two blocks in an 82-78 victory over Bulgaria in the third-place game.
As a freshman for the Huskers in 2024-25, Bozan averaged 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while playing in all 33 games behind three-time first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski. She helped Nebraska to the NCAA Tournament by averaging 7.3 points on 10-of-14 shooting in three games at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.
Earlier in her international career, Bozan earned a spot on the All-Star Five at the 2023 FIBA U18 European Division B Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She played for the Croatian U18 team in both 2023 and 2024, after playing for the Croatian U16 national team in 2022.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 vs. Mount Marty (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 vs. Northwestern State
- Nov. 8 vs. Samford
- Nov. 12 vs. Creighton
- Nov. 16 vs. North Dakota State (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts
- Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley
- Dec. 10 vs. Omaha
- Dec. 14 vs. Illinois
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist
- TBA vs. UCLA
- TBA vs. USC
- TBA vs. Iowa
- TBA vs. Maryland
- TBA vs. Indiana
- TBA vs. Illinois
- TBA vs. Rutgers
- TBA vs. Purdue
- TBA vs. Northwestern
- TBA at Iowa
- TBA at Michigan
- TBA at Michigan State
- TBA at Ohio State
- TBA at Oregon
- TBA at Washington
- TBA at Minnesota
- TBA at Penn State
- TBA at Wisconsin
Home games are bolded.
