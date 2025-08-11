All Huskers

Nebraska's Petra Bozan Named to All-Star Five for Croatia at European U20 Championships

Before returning to Lincoln for her sophomore season, Petra Bozan led Croatia to a third-place finish and promotion in Hungary.

Nebraska's Petra Bozan plays for Croatia in the FIBA Eurobasket Division B Championships in Miskolc, Hungary.
Nebraska's Petra Bozan plays for Croatia in the FIBA Eurobasket Division B Championships in Miskolc, Hungary. / FIBA
Before making her return to Lincoln for her sophomore season with Nebraska women's basketball, Petra Bozan did more than just grab some international experience.

The 6-foot-3 forward/center from Split, Croatia, spent the first week and a half of the month in Miskolc, Hungary, for the FIBA Eurobasket Division B Championships. Over seven games, she averaged 13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 blocked shot, and 1.0 assist to earn a spot on the All-Star Five.

Bozan led Croatia to a third place finish. That gives their nation promotion to Division A in Europe.




Her best individual effort came with 20 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes of work in an 87-73 win over Greece early in the tournament. She added 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in a crucial 70-61 win over Slovakia midway through the event, before following with 17 points, nine rebounds, and two more assists in a 72-62 loss to the hosts from Hungary the next time out. Against the Hungarians, Bozan drained all three of her three-point attempts.

Bozan produced double-figure points in each of her first five games for Croatia, and closed the tournament with eight points, six rebounds, and two blocks in an 82-78 victory over Bulgaria in the third-place game.

As a freshman for the Huskers in 2024-25, Bozan averaged 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while playing in all 33 games behind three-time first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski. She helped Nebraska to the NCAA Tournament by averaging 7.3 points on 10-of-14 shooting in three games at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.




Earlier in her international career, Bozan earned a spot on the All-Star Five at the 2023 FIBA U18 European Division B Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She played for the Croatian U18 team in both 2023 and 2024, after playing for the Croatian U16 national team in 2022.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

  • Oct. 24 vs. Mount Marty (Exhibition)
  • Nov. 3 vs. Northwestern State
  • Nov. 8 vs. Samford
  • Nov. 12 vs. Creighton
  • Nov. 16 vs. North Dakota State (Sanford Pentagon)
  • Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts
  • Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic)
  • Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic)
  • Dec. 3 vs. Bradley
  • Dec. 10 vs. Omaha
  • Dec. 14 vs. Illinois
  • Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist
  • TBA vs. UCLA
  • TBA vs. USC
  • TBA vs. Iowa
  • TBA vs. Maryland
  • TBA vs. Indiana
  • TBA vs. Illinois
  • TBA vs. Rutgers
  • TBA vs. Purdue
  • TBA vs. Northwestern
  • TBA at Iowa
  • TBA at Michigan
  • TBA at Michigan State
  • TBA at Ohio State
  • TBA at Oregon
  • TBA at Washington
  • TBA at Minnesota
  • TBA at Penn State
  • TBA at Wisconsin

Home games are bolded.

