What are Nebraska Men's and Women's Basketball's Ranks in the First NCAA NET Release?
The NCAA has released its initial NET Rankings for the current season, providing the first official look at how teams are evaluated by the committee that selects and seeds the March Madness tournaments. The news is overwhelmingly positive for the University of Nebraska, with both the men's and women's basketball programs debuting with impressive placements.
This initial data confirms that both Nebraska teams are off to a legitimate start, backed by the same quantitative evaluation tool used for selection on Selection Sunday.
Nebraska Men's Basketball (8-0)
The Nebraska Men's Basketball team debuted impressively in the initial NCAA NET Rankings, securing a strong top 30 ranking at No. 28. This placement provides the Huskers with a crucial foundational metric that will be instrumental in building their resume for an at-large bid as the season unfolds, offering a solid starting point in the quantitative evaluation used by the selection committee.
Through eight games, the team ranks among the top tier in several offensive and defensive metrics among NCAA Division I programs (out of approximately 360 teams).
The team's 100.0% winning percentage is tied for 1st, fueling an impressive scoring margin of 14.6 points (ranked 6th) by combining a high-powered scoring offense (84.8 points, ranked 79th) with a stingy scoring defense (70.1 points, ranked T-117th).
Offensively, they excel in ball movement and efficiency, boasting an assist/turnover ratio of 1.86 (ranked 14th) and an effective field goal percentage of 57 percent (ranked 47th). Defensively, the team limits opponents effectively, ranking 42nd in field goal percentage defense (38.6 percent) and 12th in three-point percentage defense (30.9 percent), while also committing very few fouls per game (13.6, ranked T-9th).
Nebraska Women's Basketball (7-0)
The Nebraska Women's Basketball team, currently boasting an undefeated record, secured an impressive debut in the initial NCAA NET Rankings, landing at a high national ranking of No. 15. This elite placement serves as a reflection of their strong start to the season. It immediately positions the Huskers as a serious contender for a high seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, signaling their quantitative strength early on.
The undefeated Huskers recently secured a key 91-82 victory over Virginia to claim the Emerald Coast Classic Beach Bracket championship in Niceville, Florida. This win is particularly significant as the Cavaliers, who were nationally ranked No. 1 in both scoring defense and rebound margin entering the contest, currently sit at No. 34 in the initial NET rankings.
Furthermore, Nebraska's early-season resume includes another critical win. An 82-70 victory over No. 70 North Dakota State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, gave the Big Red a valuable pair of top-100 NET wins early in the season.
The Huskers stand out nationally and within the Big Ten Conference, entering December as one of only six remaining Big Ten unbeaten teams. They are part of the league's quantitative strength, as nine Big Ten teams are currently ranked in the NET top 25, with 13 teams total in the NET top 50.
Beyond the NET, Nebraska ranks among the top 20 in nine other NCAA statistical categories, including No. 1 in winning percentage (1.000) and high marks in efficiency like No. 3 in field goal percentage (53.7 percent) and No. 18 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.41).
Their offensive prowess is further demonstrated by their No. 10 scoring offense (89.0 ppg), No. 11 in bench points (34.0 ppg), and No. 14 in scoring margin (30.6 ppg).
Given the strong initial placements in the NET rankings, No. 28 for the men's and No. 15 for the women's, the Nebraska basketball programs have established an excellent foundation for success. Their impressive NET debuts confirm that the initial hype surrounding Nebraska basketball is backed by the quantitative metrics that matter most come Selection Sunday.
