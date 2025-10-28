Nebraska’s Britt Prince Named to Preseason Watch List
Nebraska’s rising star Britt Prince continues to make her mark on women’s college basketball. On Monday, the sophomore point guard was named to the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List. It honors 20 of the nation’s top players at the position. The award was presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
Prince Earns Recognition Among the Nation’s Elite Point Guards
A 5-foot-11 sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska, Prince enters her second season with the Huskers. She did it after a standout freshman year that solidified her as one of the Big Ten’s brightest young stars. She averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Those stats made her earn Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors while helping Nebraska reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Before joining the Huskers, Prince built a decorated prep career at Elkhorn North. That's where she was a two-time Gatorade and MaxPreps Nebraska High School Player of the Year.
Prince opened her sophomore campaign on a strong note in Nebraska’s exhibition victory over Mount Marty on Oct. 24. She notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists, adding five rebounds to help the Huskers secure the win.
Standout Performances in Freshman Season
Prince’s place on the Nancy Lieberman Watch List is well-earned. She showcased her leadership and scoring ability during her freshman year, particularly in postseason play. In the NCAA Tournament, she led the Huskers with 14 points and six assists against Louisville.
Her performance in the Big Ten Tournament was just as impressive. Prince averaged 17.0 points and 5.3 assists over three games. It was highlighted by a 24-point effort against Big Ten champion and NCAA No. 1 seed UCLA.
Her national breakout came in January when she was named the USBWA National Freshman of the Week (Jan. 21) following Nebraska’s road win over Iowa. In that game, Prince scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished five assists, and recorded a career-high six steals. This shows the all-around game that defines elite point guards.
Now in its 27th year, the Nancy Lieberman Award celebrates the nation’s best point guard. The one who demonstrates the leadership, court vision, and competitiveness that made Lieberman a Hall of Famer.
Prince and the Huskers will officially tip off their regular season on Monday, Nov. 3, when they host Northwestern State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for noon CST, following Nebraska’s annual Sizemore Sportsmanship Pep Rally. The event will welcome more than 80 schools and over 4,000 middle-grade students. This will make an energetic start to what could be a memorable season for Prince and the Big Red.
