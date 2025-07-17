Nebraska’s Fidrik Leo Curtis Shines on International Stage at FIBA U20
Freshman center Fidrik Leo Curtis turned heads at the FIBA U20 tournament, displaying his defensive presence and offensive versatility while helping Iceland reach the round of 16. After an impressing showing in the 2023 U18 Tournament, Curtis finished 12th in scoring and top 10 in rebound per game at the FIBA U20 tournament.
Curtis’s high-level of play was a glimpse of what Nebraska fans can expect of the 7-foot-1 center this upcoming season. His near double-double average in the group stage–16 points and 9.3 rebounds per game not only elevated Iceland’s offense but also controlled the paint on both ends of the floor.
Despite coming up short to Italy in the round of 16, Curtis led his team in scoring, rebounds, assists, and blocks–showcasing his growth as an offensive playmaker while continuing to dominate defensively.
Nebraska is aiming to build on two straight 20 win seasons, with hopes of playing meaningful basketball deep into March. If the Cornhuskers want to compete not only for a spot in March Madness but also for a Big Ten Tournament title, head coach Fred Hoiberg will need to find a way to incorporate Curtis into his revamped Nebraska team. Curtis’s rare ability to move and score at his stature makes him a promising prospect that can make an immediate impact for a hungry Nebraska team, as Hoiberg looks to translate his new roster into wins.
Curtis finished the FIBA U20 tournament second in total blocks while shooting an impressive 43% from the field. He led his team in scoring, blocks, and rebounds while playing the most minutes of any teammates. Curtis continues to show improvement game in and game out–from his relentlessness on the defensive end to his shot-creating and playmaking abilities.
The Nebraska freshman made a huge leap from his 2024-25 U20 tournament appearance, improving from 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game on 36% shooting to 13 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field.
Curtis will now look to build on his overseas success and embrace a new challenge in Lincoln, helping the Cornhuskers reach their second NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Fred Hoiberg. Despite only being a freshman, Nebraska fans should be excited about the Iceland forward and expect him to make an early impact on both ends of the floor, playing a key role in what promises to be an exciting season for the Cornhuskers
