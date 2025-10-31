Nebraska’s Natalie Potts Named to Power Forward of the Year Watch List
One year after a season-ending injury that changed the entire dynamic of a talented Nebraska women’s basketball team, redshirt sophomore forward Natalie Potts is ready to make a statement in her third year with the program. The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2023-24) looks to lead a Husker squad coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons as Amy Williams’ team eyes one of its most promising campaigns yet.
In a preseason full of recognition, Potts was named to the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Preseason Watch List, joining 19 of the nation’s top players at her position. Returning for her third season in scarlet and cream, Potts’ two-way impact has been undeniable since her arrival in Lincoln. She set a school record with 35 consecutive starts as a freshman and quickly made her presence felt across the Big Ten.
Before her injury last season, she averaged 14.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on nearly 70 percent shooting, proving herself to be one of the league’s most efficient forwards. Now, as she works her way back to full strength, her return could be the missing piece that transforms Nebraska from a tournament hopeful into a legitimate contender for a deep postseason run. With that in mind, here’s what Potts’ reintroduction means for the Huskers moving forward.
Beyond her stats, Potts embodies the competitive, team-first mentality that’s defined Williams’ program. Her approach to rehab and her leadership from the bench last season set a tone for the younger players, and those qualities now make her one of the most respected voices in the locker room this winter.
“Natalie is a great fit for us both on and off the basketball court," Williams said. "She has an incredible motor, and her competitive spirit matches the values we have for our team. She is versatile and a proven winner from one of the most successful high school programs in the country.”
With high praise from her head coach, it’s clear Potts’ return will play a pivotal role in shaping Nebraska’s 2025–26 campaign. As the Huskers look to build on back-to-back postseason runs, her early success could help steady a veteran group while guiding several key offseason additions, a blend Williams hopes will push Nebraska to new heights.
While no official return date has been confirmed, Potts continues to progress steadily in her recovery following knee surgery on Dec. 4 of last year. Whenever she’s cleared, her return will give Nebraska a major boost on both ends of the floor. Her size, skill, and leadership make her a proven difference-maker, and pairing her alongside All-Big Ten Honorable Mention guard Britt Prince could elevate the Huskers to an entirely new level.
In the meantime, Nebraska continues to build confidence and chemistry. In last week’s exhibition against Mount Marty, the Huskers showcased their offensive firepower, shooting nearly 49% from three-point range, a promising sign for a team that will soon add one of its most efficient scorers back into the mix.
With just four days until tipoff against Northwestern State, the Huskers appear ready to hit the ground running. And when Potts does make her long-awaited return, she’ll bring not just production, but a steadying presence that could help turn a strong start into something truly special for the big red this year.
