Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola Becomes Latest College QB Set to Enter Transfer Portal
Yet another quarterback is moving on from his current college football team.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The 20-year-old signal-caller has spent the last two seasons with the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, amassing a 13–9 record as a starter while throwing for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.
In 2025 specifically, Raiola completed 72.4% of his passes—good for third in the Big Ten behind only Oregon’s Dante Moore and Heisman finalist Julian Sayin. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken leg against USC in early November and missed the latter portion of Nebraska's season.
News of Raiola’s intent to transfer on Monday followed reports of Florida’s DJ Lagway and Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles set to do the same in the ever-changing world of college football.
The 2026 NCAA transfer portal window will open on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026—the day after the College Football Playoff semifinals—and run for 15 days through Friday, Jan. 16.
As for Nebraska, it is getting ready to take on No. 15 Utah in the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl. Kickoff between the Cornhuskers and the Utes is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve from the city’s Allegiant Stadium.